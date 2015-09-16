Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  De hype cycle van self-driving cars

TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

De hype cycle van self-driving cars

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3.394 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 166 167 168 169 170 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
pim f 16 sep 2015 om 10:40
1
Lid sinds: 29 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 725
Gegeven: 617
Ik vind tomtom maar ook allerlei aanverwante bedrijven echt interessant. Mijn plan was om deze week fors in T2 en Mobileye te investeren voor de BAH portefeuille. Bij mijn voorbereidende research liep ik echter tegen een recente daling van de koers van Mobileye aan (ik weet het- een compleet ander bedrijf dat niet beschikt over de waardevolle database van tomtom - maar toch...)

In de VS heeft shortersbedrijf CitronResearch Mobileye compleet afgeserveerd met de woorden dat ze de op de top van de hype cycle opereren. Er wordt na hun artikel over Mobileye gekoppeld naar een diepergaande beschouwing waarin ook weer meer links zitten. Lezenswaardig. Er is in ieder geval een forse tegenbeweging tegen de hype dat allerlei automatische snufjes tot een hausse aan zelfsturende en -rijdende auto's zal gaan leiden. Naar mijn mening interessant, daarom deel ik dit.

www.citronresearch.com/
pim f 16 sep 2015 om 10:44
1
Lid sinds: 29 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 725
Gegeven: 617
Ik rij zelf in een auto die met Mobileye technologie is uitgerust. Het is net zo opwindend als toen ik mijn eerste tomtom kocht. Fantastisch!
Maar het gaat me nu over geld.
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 11:12
2
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
18.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 276
Mooi stuk van Citron, ondanks hun stijl het rode teksten en uitroeptekens. Het is wel een beetje schreewerig.

Wat ze zeggen is dat MobileEye nu 66x de omzet op de beurs noteert. Ter vergelijking: dan zou TomTom op de beurs 330 euro per aandeel noteren.

Ze geven hier Morgan Stanley de schuld. Zij hebben hen geholpen bij de IPO en rapporten uitgebracht dat MobileEye vrijwel geen concurrenten kent. (wat volgens Citron dus een leugen is). Dat dit een leugen is onderbouwt Citron met het feit dat Morgan Stanley een half jaar eerder een industrie rapport uitbracht dat MobileEye vrijwel nergens noemde. Ze zijn dus pas enthousiast sinds ze hen begeleiden.

On top of that zie je enorme hoeveelheden aandelen die door oprichters verkocht worden en dat bij de IPO vooral de oprichters hebben gecashed, terwijl het bedrijf slechts 200 miljoen ophaalde, terwijl er veel R&D funding nodig is.

Waar ik de analisten van Citron in kan vinden is dat ze zeggen over Continental, Bosch en andere Tier1's zeggen dat dit klanten waren en nu met eigen ADAS systemen komen. En dat het heel moeilijk is om tegen hen te concurreren, want zij hebben de toegang tot de autofabrikanten.

Note: These are not just any competitors. Mobileye's sales channel is
utterly dependent upon Tier-1 suppliers. They are Mobileye's gateway
to selling to nearly all auto makers.

Als TomTom aandeelhouders kunnen we daar over meepraten. TomTom heeft pas succes sinds ze de Tier1's helpen (zoals hoge detail kaarten van TomTom die onderdeel zijn van ADAS systemen van Bosch) en niet met hen concurreren.

Waar ik Citron niet in kan vinden is dat ze de zelfrijdende auto een hype vinden, want dat is niet relevant. Wat wel relevant is, is dat alle autofabrikanten stap voor stap naar de zelfrijdende auto toegaan. Zoals je nu auto's ziet komen die zichzelf parkeren. En Tesla komt met auto's die alleen op de snelweg zelf kunnen rijden en aangeven wanneer je het stuur weer moet overnemen. In deze tussenfase (de ADAS fase) is er steeds meer vraag naar diensten die MobilEye levert (en ook die van TomTom rond HAD kaarten). De vraag is alleen of MobilEye haar positie kan behouden als voorloper, of weggedrukt gaat worden door reuzen als Continental.

Citron denkt het laatste (weggedrukt worden) maar dat is slechts een mening van hen die ze niet onderbouwen. Behalve door de R&D funds naast elkaar te zetten. Die vergelijking gaat echter mank, want MobilEye richt haar R&D puur op ADAS, terwijl de R&D van die grote bedrijven ook uitgesmeerd zijn over veel meer soorten activiteiten en research programma's.

Ook zie je dat in de huidige tijd grote bedrijven doorgaans minder snel/wendbaar (agile) zijn en daardoor ingehaald kunnen worden door relatief kleine bedrijven. Je kunt een tanker en een speedboat gewoon niet altijd met elkaar vergelijken. Wat blijft staan is dat een waardering van 66x de omzet ook voor een speedboat wel heel duur betaald is, dus wellicht een putje op MobilEye waard kan zijn (als een gokje). Ook omdat Citron stelt dat MobilEye vrijwel geen gepatenteerde technologie heeft. Wat ik overigens niet weet, zij stellen het maar tonen het niet aan.
mjmj 16 sep 2015 om 11:50
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.400
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 583
Gegeven: 151
dit vond ik elders:

Mobileye (NYSEL MBLY), a maker of collision avoidance systems for cars, was recently targeted by short-seller Citron Research. In a 13-page report, Citron claims that Mobileye's current valuations are "unfathomable" and that competition from other companies could hurt its growth prospects.

The key facts
Citron claims that Mobileye's trailing price-to-sales of 66 times and its forward price-to-sales of almost 19 (at the time of the report) make it overvalued compared to its projected revenue growth rate of 65% for this year. Citron suggests that the recent hype regarding autonomous cars hitting roads over the next decade has propped up the stock instead of fundamental growth.

The company claims that larger competitors like Delphi (NYSE: DLPH) will eventually outspend and outclass Mobileye, which primarily relies on older technologies like cameras and radars to keep costs low. But according to Mobileye, 90% of leading automakers have signed deals to install its crash avoidance systems in their newest vehicles. Mobileye also claims that its collision avoidance algorithms, not physical products, give it an edge over potential challengers.

Citron also claims that Mobileye's research and development expenses of $56 million over the past 18 months are "minuscule" and insufficient to compete against better-funded rivals. Various insiders and major shareholders have also sold $1.6 billion worth of shares since its IPO at an average price of $33.14, nearly 30% below its current trading price.

Saved by automatic brakes?
Although shares of Mobileye declined sharply after Citron's report, the stock bounced back after 10 leading automakers agreed to make AEB (automatic emergency braking) standard on all new U.S. vehicles. The announcement came three months after the NTSB recommended making crash-avoidance systems standard on all new vehicles.

While this means demand for Mobileye's crash avoidance products might rise, it doesn't really address Citron's charges that the stock is overvalued and propped up by hype around driverless cars. Therefore, investors should do their due diligence and fully understand Mobileye's growth potential before picking up shares of this stock.

Read more: Mobileye Gets Slammed by Short-Sellers (DLPH,MBLY) www.investopedia.com/stock-analysis/0...
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 11:59
1
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
18.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 276
quote:

mjmj schreef op 16 sep 2015 om 11:50:


dit vond ik elders:


Saved by automatic brakes?
Although shares of Mobileye declined sharply after Citron's report, the stock bounced back after 10 leading automakers agreed to make AEB (automatic emergency braking) standard on all new U.S. vehicles. The announcement came three months after the NTSB recommended making crash-avoidance systems standard on all new vehicles.



Dat is dus precies wat ik zei. Volgens Citron is de zelfrijdende auto een hype. Maar de weg daarnaartoe, met systemen zoals automatisch remmen voor voetgangers gaat in volle vaart door. Ik snap daarom Citron's claim wel (de waardering van MobilEye is 66x de omzet en er zijn grote concurrenten - Tier1's op de loer). Maar tegelijkertijd groeit de ADAS markt wel rap, door bijvoorbeeld het besluit van die 10 automakers. Op deze koers is MobilEye bovendien geen gewilde overname partij. Ik zie een Tier1 geen 10 miljard neerleggen voor iets dat ze ook zelf verder kunnen ontwikkelen, aangezien patenten (aldus Citron) er niet echt zijn.
mjmj 16 sep 2015 om 12:02
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.400
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 583
Gegeven: 151
quote:

*Justin* schreef op 16 sep 2015 om 11:59:


[...]

Dat is dus precies wat ik zei. Volgens Citron is de zelfrijdende auto een hype. Maar de weg daarnaartoe, met systemen zoals automatisch remmen voor voetgangers gaat in volle vaart door. Ik snap daarom Citron's claim wel (de waardering van MobilEye is 66x de omzet en er zijn grote concurrenten - Tier1's op de loer). Maar tegelijkertijd groeit de ADAS markt wel rap, door bijvoorbeeld het besluit van die 10 automakers. Op deze koers is MobilEye bovendien geen gewilde overname partij. Ik zie een Tier1 geen 10 miljard neerleggen voor iets dat ze ook zelf verder kunnen ontwikkelen, aangezien patenten (aldus Citron) er niet echt zijn.


Is dit product zo uniek? Lijkt me iets voor Bosch. Als het niet uniek is dan is een short-strategie op mobileye geen gekke gedachte.
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 21:53
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
18.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 276
quote:

mjmj schreef op 16 sep 2015 om 11:50:


dit vond ik elders:

Mobileye (NYSEL MBLY), a maker of collision avoidance systems for cars, was recently targeted by short-seller Citron Research. In a 13-page report, Citron claims that Mobileye's current valuations are "unfathomable" and that competition from other companies could hurt its growth prospects.

The key facts
Citron claims that Mobileye's trailing price-to-sales of 66 times and its forward price-to-sales of almost 19 (at the time of the report) make it overvalued compared to its projected revenue growth rate of 65% for this year. Citron suggests that the recent hype regarding autonomous cars hitting roads over the next decade has propped up the stock instead of fundamental growth.

The company claims that larger competitors like Delphi (NYSE: DLPH) will eventually outspend and outclass Mobileye, which primarily relies on older technologies like cameras and radars to keep costs low. But according to Mobileye, 90% of leading automakers have signed deals to install its crash avoidance systems in their newest vehicles. Mobileye also claims that its collision avoidance algorithms, not physical products, give it an edge over potential challengers.

Citron also claims that Mobileye's research and development expenses of $56 million over the past 18 months are "minuscule" and insufficient to compete against better-funded rivals. Various insiders and major shareholders have also sold $1.6 billion worth of shares since its IPO at an average price of $33.14, nearly 30% below its current trading price.

Saved by automatic brakes?
Although shares of Mobileye declined sharply after Citron's report, the stock bounced back after 10 leading automakers agreed to make AEB (automatic emergency braking) standard on all new U.S. vehicles. The announcement came three months after the NTSB recommended making crash-avoidance systems standard on all new vehicles.

While this means demand for Mobileye's crash avoidance products might rise, it doesn't really address Citron's charges that the stock is overvalued and propped up by hype around driverless cars. Therefore, investors should do their due diligence and fully understand Mobileye's growth potential before picking up shares of this stock.

Read more: Mobileye Gets Slammed by Short-Sellers (DLPH,MBLY) www.investopedia.com/stock-analysis/0...
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook


Wel toevallig, het onderstreepte deel. Gezien het tomtom persbericht over samenwerking met mahindra, een tomtom bridge als onderdeel van voetgangersherkenning systemen. Als de tien grootste autofabrikanten dat een standaard onderdeel van een US auto maken...
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 23:19
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
14.874
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4176
Gegeven: 1623
quote:

*Justin* schreef op 16 sep 2015 om 21:53:


[...]
Wel toevallig, het onderstreepte deel. Gezien het tomtom persbericht over samenwerking met mahindra, een tomtom bridge als onderdeel van voetgangersherkenning systemen. Als de tien grootste autofabrikanten dat een standaard onderdeel van een US auto maken...

Door die BRIDGE ben ik een beetje in verwarring over de doelgroep / use cases. Snap jij het?
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 23:51
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
18.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 276
quote:

xynix schreef op 16 sep 2015 om 23:19:


[...]
Door die BRIDGE ben ik een beetje in verwarring over de doelgroep / use cases. Snap jij het?


Het gaat vooral om camera technologie van tomtom (zie tekst) De bridge heeft al een achteruitrij camera functie (zie afbeelding). Die techniek wordt nu gebruikt om voetganger aanrijding te voorkomen.

Tech Mahindra’s ADAS offering, the revolutionary Pedestrian Detection solution, is enabled by the TomTom BRIDGE, a hardware platform that seamlessly connects business applications with TomTom technology. The built-in camera on the TomTom BRIDGE, as well as an external camera, can be used to provide the required video data for analysis and accident prevention.

corporate.tomtom.com/releasedetail.cf...
Bijlage:
[verwijderd] 16 sep 2015 om 23:59
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.713
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 492
Gegeven: 656
Honestly, tot ik de tweet zag had ik nog nooit van Mahindra gehoord :-)

De Mahindra oplossing lijkt een app die gebruikt gaat worden icm de Tom2 Telematics Bridge, wat het platform is om navigatie en business apps te integreren; bedoeld voor een zeer specifieke doelgroep die Bridge gebruikt. Een after-market oplossing dus. Eigenlijk zou ik hier Bosch verwacht hebben, maar er zit al een camera in dus ze hebben alleen de software nodig.

Audi, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen en Volvo will work with DOT, IIHS and NHTSA in the coming months on the details of implementing their historic commitment, including the timeline for making AEB a standard feature.
Dat zal ongetwijfeld de bounce van de koers van Mobileye tot gevolg hebben gehad. Ze weten nu nog namelijk niet welke oplossing er gekozen gaat worden (maar het kunnen natuurlijk ook diverse oplossingen worden die hetzelfde doel nastreven: AEB) www.nhtsa.gov/About+NHTSA/Press+Relea...
[verwijderd] 17 sep 2015 om 00:29
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
18.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 276
Mahindra mahindra is een groot bedrijf hoor...
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahindra_%26_...

De beslissing van de 10 autofabrikanten is een opportunity.
Erg chebbi 17 sep 2015 om 12:39
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.280
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 19
Auto-uitdeukers krijgen het dus zwaar in de USA.
shaai 17 sep 2015 om 19:03
2
Lid sinds: 29 jul 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.113
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 81
Gegeven: 156
fortune.com/2015/09/14/los-angeles-au...
(fyi: geen TT)

10 truly innovative auto startups

by
Sue Callaway
September 14, 2015, 7:00 AM EDT

These companies may change how cars are built, bought, and driven.

The line between the technology and automotive industries continues to blur, and more startups are creating services and products that could transform the transportation sector. Which are the most promising? The Los Angeles Auto Show’s Connected Car Expo recently assembled executives from Microsoft ( MSFT 0.74% ) , Google ( GOOG 0.45% ) , AT&T ( T -1.53% ) , and others to vet dozens of companies. Here are the 10 chosen as the hottest startups. “[They] impressed us with their unique perspective, the strength of their vision, and their flat-out innovation,” says Michelle Avary, lead advisory board member. “These companies are beyond just cool—we think they will help make the entire automotive industry better.”



1. Elio Motors


The Elio will be a fuel-thrifty vehicle and cost just $6,800. It is due to go on sale in 2017.
Courtesy of Elio Motors


Founder Paul Elio has engineered a super-efficient, low-cost ($6,800) three-wheeled vehicle. Legally classified as a motorcycle, it seats two people front to back, making it half as wide as a typical car and therefore twice as aerodynamic. The result: gas mileage of 84 mpg. Following the Tesla model, Elio, based in Detroit, will sell through retail stores. When you need service, you can take it to any of the 600 Pep Boys shops across the U.S.? The vehicle has successfully undergone all National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) crash-testing. Production begins in 2016; already there are 45,000 orders.

2. Capio

This Silicon Valley startup’s voice-recognition technology can be contained on a chip, so it provides high-quality results without the need for an Internet connection. Using pattern recognition, Capio’s algorithms also can identify extraneous background noises and learn to ignore them. Capio says it can embed its chip into any existing vehicle and will begin delivering to a major automotive supplier later this year.

3. High Mobility

This German firm has developed software for automakers that enables users to make themselves “visible” to their cars via a smart device. So any vehicle you get into knows who you are and how you like to drive, and it can read real-time information, such as your heart rate from a Fitbit ( FIT 6.06% ) and other wearable devices. BMW featured High Mobility’s systems at the Consumer Electronics Show this year to demonstrate exactly how a smartwatch could be used to operate an i3 with gesture control. The software will come to market through car companies and connected-car service providers.

4. HopSkipDrive


Founders (from left) Carolyn Yashari Becher, Joanna McFarland, and Janelle McGlothlin have created a safe car service for kids.
Jeff Bender

One of the problems working parents face is, Who will drive their kids to after-school activities? Three Los Angeles professionals who are also mothers created an Uber-style app that rigorously screens applicants’ driving records and child-care experience. The company currently services the greater Los Angeles area and plans to expand to other
U.S. cities.

5. TriLumina

The Albuquerque company makes powerful semi-conductor lasers that help self-driving cars “see” and thus react appropriately. From an area the size of your thumbnail, TriLumina’s sensors deliver five kilowatts of optical power—the equivalent of 80 high-beam headlights. TriLumina expects to be in market with its solid-state LiDAR sensors in 2017.

6. Driversiti

Using the multiple sensors embedded in a cellphone, Driversiti’s software replaces a car’s active safety systems. It is designed to learn your driving habits and alert you if there’s a sudden and potentially dangerous change, such as sloppy steering. It can also identify hazardous road conditions and feed that information in real time to the cloud. Driversiti says it has the only patent for crash detection by a smart device. It will begin licensing its software to businesses such as car clubs, trucking giants, and car manufacturers next year.

7. Quanergy


Quanergy says its LiDAR sensors are more accurate, powerful, and reliable than any competitor’s.
Courtesy of Quanergy

Self-driving cars rely on several types of sensors, including light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, in order to instantaneously monitor their position on the road and distance from other objects. LiDAR systems are pricey, costing from $8,000 to $100,000 or more per unit. Quanergy, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., says it has invented a version that costs $100 and is more reliable and accurate than its competitors’. Mercedes has already signed on as a partner.

8. Nebula Systems

Nebula Systems’ Mech 5 is a B2B cloud-based platform that securely aggregates all the real-time data that cars generate today through their electronic control units (ECUs). Nebula says its software can also remotely diagnose and fix faults in any vehicle’s ECU. Roadside assistance companies, marketers, fleet managers, and telematics suppliers are among Nebula’s customers.

9. Getaround

This San Francisco startup created an app that enables car owners to earn extra money by letting screened drivers rent their vehicle when it’s not in use. Renters input their driver’s license and credit card information, then search for the type of car they want; the app unlocks it for them. Insurance, roadside assistance, and screening are included. The company has rolled out in the Bay Area, Chicago, Portland, Ore., and Washington, D.C.; New York City is next.

10. Sober Steering

Located in Waterloo, Ontario, Sober Steering has devised a touch-based biosensor technology that can be installed in a steering wheel to read a driver’s blood-alcohol level. Sober Steering’s Zero Tolerance system is already available for fleet vehicles such as school buses, trucks, and construction equipment. A passenger-vehicle version is expected to come to market next year.

A version of this article appears in the September 15, 2015 issue of Fortune magazine.
martinmartin 18 sep 2015 om 02:24
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2010
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.718
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1256
Gegeven: 642
AB shaai.

Ik kan er met mijn gebrekkige kennis geen serieus oordeel over vellen maar met name no.7 Quanergie die pretendeert gelijkwaardige Lidar sensors te kunnen leveren tegen afbraakprijzen is een mogelijke disruptive factor voor tom2 zeker in combinatie met de activiteiten die Continental op maps-gebied ontwikkelt vlgs bericht van GPS-news.

Mogelijk dat BDB ons wat meer duidelijkheid kan verschaffen over dit gevaar.
H-AF 18 sep 2015 om 13:26
0
Lid sinds: 12 mei 2015
Laatste bezoek: 12 feb 2016
Aantal posts:
56
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5
Gegeven: 2
Zou dat juist niet interessant zijn voor TT, goedkopere Lidar oplossingen?
pim f 18 sep 2015 om 13:49
1
Lid sinds: 29 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 725
Gegeven: 617
www.dutchcowboys.nl/automotive/wepod-...
shaai 14 okt 2015 om 20:55
0
Lid sinds: 29 jul 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.113
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 81
Gegeven: 156
quote:

The Third Prince schreef op 18 sep 2015 om 13:26:


Zou dat juist niet interessant zijn voor TT, goedkopere Lidar oplossingen?


Mooi bedrijf TriLumina, en Caterpillar gaat er ook een deelneming in nemen
[verwijderd] 17 okt 2015 om 12:48
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.713
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 492
Gegeven: 656
Over een paradigma-shift gesproken.
Fasten your seatbelts voor diegenen onder ons die denken dat de techniek van vandaag (Road-DNA is o.a. gebaseerd op Lidar) ook die van morgen is. En hoe een achterstand ineens een voorsprong kan worden:
elon-musk-says-that-the-lidar-google-uses-in-its-self-driving-car-doesnt-make-sense-in-a-car-context/

9to5google.com/2015/10/16/elon-musk-s...
shaai 20 okt 2015 om 12:05
0
Lid sinds: 29 jul 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.113
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 81
Gegeven: 156
Zaterdag zag ik in korte tijd 3 verschillende groepjes Van 4-5 Scania trucks (de trekker zonder vrachtoplegger) met aparte Zweedse (?) nummerborden. Ik dacht aan een test voorplatooning/ autonomous driving, hoewel kort googlen alleen iets van Scania vindt in Nederland, en op de Autobahn tests van Daimler.
www.wired.co.uk/news/archive/2015-05/...
Niettemin vond ik het opvalllend veel. Ik weet niet of dit het beste draadje is.op RTL-Z nu trouwens de vrachtwagen van de toekomst, autonome Mercedes.
groeibriljant 20 okt 2015 om 13:30
1
Lid sinds: 14 apr 2010
Laatste bezoek: 31 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
7.578
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1767
Gegeven: 1119
quote:

Hik schreef op 17 okt 2015 om 12:48:


Over een paradigma-shift gesproken.
Fasten your seatbelts voor diegenen onder ons die denken dat de techniek van vandaag (Road-DNA is o.a. gebaseerd op Lidar) ook die van morgen is. En hoe een achterstand ineens een voorsprong kan worden:
elon-musk-says-that-the-lidar-google-uses-in-its-self-driving-car-doesnt-make-sense-in-a-car-context/

9to5google.com/2015/10/16/elon-musk-s...




RoadDNA gebruikt camera's rondom en heeft voorzover ik het lees geen LIDAR nodig.
Qua visie zitten Musk en TomTom dus min of meer op dezelfde lijn, maar dat lijkt mij logisch met Bosch als de leverancier van technologie aan Tesla. Musk bluft alleen over zijn eigen kaarten; klinkt stoer maar stelt weinig voor (dat is niet meer dan het verzamelen van de attribuut rijstroken en die attribuut delen met andere Tesla's). Voor de HD-kaarten klopt hij vrijwel zeker binnenkort aan bij TomTom!


"The basic principle of Road DNA is that it correlates the real-time vision of cameras fitted on a car with a database of 2D pictures from both sides of the road. With that it can precisely position a car on a road at a centimeter level at high speed."

www.gpsbusinessnews.com/TomTom-Road-D...
3.394 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 166 167 168 169 170 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

TomTom Meer »

Koers 8,622   Verschil -0,07 (-0,85%)
Laag 8,612   Volume 1.306.691
Hoog 8,746   Gem. Volume 2.856.110
12-jan-18 17:35

TomTom Nieuws

10 jan Daimler neemt belang in navigati... 6
10 jan TomTom op favorietenlijst ING 7
09 jan 'Baidu-deal teken van vertrouwen... 3
08 jan TomTom doet reeks aankondigingen... 3
05 jan TomTom voert nieuwe boekhoudrege... 10
04 jan 'Angst voor voorsprong HERE' 9
04 jan Bosch en Continental stappen in ... 2
11 dec TomTom rondt aandeleninkoop af 3
28 nov Diensten TomTom op Azure van Mic... 2
09 nov Flevo Deelnemingen uit TomTom 3

Gerelateerde Video's Meer »

Arend Jan Kamp over hoofdkantoren 07 feb 16:38
De fantasie in TomTom 06 jan 17:18
IEX Marketupdate met o.a. TomTom 21 okt 15:33
Arend Jan Kamp over TomTom 20 mei 15:59
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX