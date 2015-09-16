TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Mooi stuk van Citron, ondanks hun stijl het rode teksten en uitroeptekens. Het is wel een beetje schreewerig.



Wat ze zeggen is dat MobileEye nu 66x de omzet op de beurs noteert. Ter vergelijking: dan zou TomTom op de beurs 330 euro per aandeel noteren.



Ze geven hier Morgan Stanley de schuld. Zij hebben hen geholpen bij de IPO en rapporten uitgebracht dat MobileEye vrijwel geen concurrenten kent. (wat volgens Citron dus een leugen is). Dat dit een leugen is onderbouwt Citron met het feit dat Morgan Stanley een half jaar eerder een industrie rapport uitbracht dat MobileEye vrijwel nergens noemde. Ze zijn dus pas enthousiast sinds ze hen begeleiden.



On top of that zie je enorme hoeveelheden aandelen die door oprichters verkocht worden en dat bij de IPO vooral de oprichters hebben gecashed, terwijl het bedrijf slechts 200 miljoen ophaalde, terwijl er veel R&D funding nodig is.



Waar ik de analisten van Citron in kan vinden is dat ze zeggen over Continental, Bosch en andere Tier1's zeggen dat dit klanten waren en nu met eigen ADAS systemen komen. En dat het heel moeilijk is om tegen hen te concurreren, want zij hebben de toegang tot de autofabrikanten.



Note: These are not just any competitors. Mobileye's sales channel is

utterly dependent upon Tier-1 suppliers. They are Mobileye's gateway

to selling to nearly all auto makers.



Als TomTom aandeelhouders kunnen we daar over meepraten. TomTom heeft pas succes sinds ze de Tier1's helpen (zoals hoge detail kaarten van TomTom die onderdeel zijn van ADAS systemen van Bosch) en niet met hen concurreren.



Waar ik Citron niet in kan vinden is dat ze de zelfrijdende auto een hype vinden, want dat is niet relevant. Wat wel relevant is, is dat alle autofabrikanten stap voor stap naar de zelfrijdende auto toegaan. Zoals je nu auto's ziet komen die zichzelf parkeren. En Tesla komt met auto's die alleen op de snelweg zelf kunnen rijden en aangeven wanneer je het stuur weer moet overnemen. In deze tussenfase (de ADAS fase) is er steeds meer vraag naar diensten die MobilEye levert (en ook die van TomTom rond HAD kaarten). De vraag is alleen of MobilEye haar positie kan behouden als voorloper, of weggedrukt gaat worden door reuzen als Continental.



Citron denkt het laatste (weggedrukt worden) maar dat is slechts een mening van hen die ze niet onderbouwen. Behalve door de R&D funds naast elkaar te zetten. Die vergelijking gaat echter mank, want MobilEye richt haar R&D puur op ADAS, terwijl de R&D van die grote bedrijven ook uitgesmeerd zijn over veel meer soorten activiteiten en research programma's.



Ook zie je dat in de huidige tijd grote bedrijven doorgaans minder snel/wendbaar (agile) zijn en daardoor ingehaald kunnen worden door relatief kleine bedrijven. Je kunt een tanker en een speedboat gewoon niet altijd met elkaar vergelijken. Wat blijft staan is dat een waardering van 66x de omzet ook voor een speedboat wel heel duur betaald is, dus wellicht een putje op MobilEye waard kan zijn (als een gokje). Ook omdat Citron stelt dat MobilEye vrijwel geen gepatenteerde technologie heeft. Wat ik overigens niet weet, zij stellen het maar tonen het niet aan.