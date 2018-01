uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

uniQure licenses RNA interference technology to advance Huntington’s disease programAmsterdam, The Netherlands – December 5, 2012 – uniQure B.V., a leader in the field of human gene therapy, today announced a non-exclusive cross-licensing agreement with Benitec Biopharma Ltd. (ASX: BLT) giving uniQure access to Benitec’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) technology in Huntington’s disease. In return, uniQure granted Benitec non-exclusive access to the Company’s AAV5 delivery technology for the development of a ddRNAi therapy for Hepatitis B.“The cross-licensing agreement with Benitec fully capitalizes on the strength of our advanced AAV platform and our proven ability to deliver therapeutic genes to target cells with high accuracy and efficacy,” says Jörn Aldag, CEO of uniQure. “The agreement with Benitec opens up promising new avenues to develop therapies for high unmet medical needs such as Huntington’s disease. While our current programs focus on delivering fully functioning therapeutic genes to remedy faulty or malfunctioning genes, Benitec’s ddRNAi technology will allow us to do the opposite – to ‘silence’ the gene responsible for producing the mutant protein that lies at the basis of Huntington’s disease, and to develop a therapy for this devastating disease.”Dr Peter French, CEO of Benitec Biopharma, commented, “Benitec Biopharma is very pleased to have executed this licensing agreement with uniQure, the first company to achieve market approval for a gene therapy product, Glybera, in the West. uniQure have demonstrated their unique ability to take gene therapy-based programs from pre-clinical stages to commercialization, and we are confident that they will be able to achieve a similar outcome in this program. Importantly this agreement also provides Benitec access to uniQure’s AAV delivery technology enabling further development of our ddRNAi treatment for Hepatitis B.”About Huntington’s diseaseHuntington's disease (HD) is a rare, chronic, incurable, progressive and disabling neurological condition, which continues to challenge the medical community. About 30,000 Americans (or 1 in 10,000 people) have Huntington's disease and at least 150,000 individuals have a 50% chance of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD become most evident in adulthood, typically 30 to 55 years, characterized by sudden, abnormal, and uncontrolled jerky movements called chorea. Currently, therapeutics for HD are limited only to symptomatic treatments and there are no treatment options with proven safety and efficacy to slow down disease progression or enhance survival rate.------------uniQure and consortium to receive EUR 2.5 million Eurostars grant to develop RNAi gene therapy for Huntington’s diseaseAmsterdam, The Netherlands – May 21, 2013 – uniQure B.V., a leader in the field of human gene therapy, today announced that with its consortium partners it is to receive a EUR 2.5 million Eurostars grant to develop an RNA interference (RNAi) gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. The consortium is a pan-European collaboration consisting of uniQure as the coordinator, Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland, University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany, and Maria Curie-Sklodowska University, Poland.The program’s aim is to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD), a rare and devastating neurodegenerative disease caused by mutations in the Huntingtin (Htt) gene. As a result of the defective gene, mutated proteins accumulate in the brain and destroy neurons, leading at first to involuntary, random body movements, but eventually to progressive cognitive decline and finally dementia. Onset of the disease usually manifests itself around 35 to 44 years of age, while life expectancy after diagnosis is on average 20 years. The program will start on June 1, 2013 and run for three years.“Our Huntington’s disease program is part of our strategic effort to demonstrate the potential of our AAV-delivery platform in RNAi,” says Jörn Aldag, CEO of uniQure. “The RNAi field has great promise to become a new and important treatment modality. However, the field has been held back by the lack of effective delivery mechanisms. We believe that our AAV technology is ideally suited to deliver RNAi compounds with high accuracy and efficacy. In addition, the development with the consortium of a gene expression system for GDNF will not only benefit the HD program, but also holds great promise for our Parkinson’s disease program, and potentially other CNS disorders.”About the programThe consortium’s goals are to develop a regulated gene expression system for glial cell derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) to improve the maintenance and survival of neurons as a HD gene therapy, and to develop regulated expression of artificial miRNA to conditionally silence the Htt gene. The main outcome of the program is a robust pre-clinical assessment of the first regulated gene therapy vector suitable for optimized treatment of HD patients. The ability to regulate gene expression would additionally represent an exciting innovation in the field of gene therapy, creating new opportunities to tackle challenging diseases where gene expression is only required at certain times. The consortium expects that the program’s results should lead to clinical safety trials within two years after the conclusion of the project.HD-gene therapy www.eurostars-eureka.eu/project/id/7900