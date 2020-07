Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

$ 40.00Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has dropped 3.67% during the past week, however, the bigger picture is still very bullish; the shares have posted positive gains of 13.16% in the last 4 weeks. The shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 4.54% during the past week but Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has outperformed the index in 4 weeks by 19.7%.Wayfair Inc. is up 46.55% in the last 3-month period. Year-to-Date the stock performance stands at 112.7%.