Its principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Zaldívar, and Lumwana mines; and its Pascua-Lama project.

As of December 31, 2014, the company had proven and probable mineral reserves of 93.0 million ounces of gold and 9.6 billion pounds of copper. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.