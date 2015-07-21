Aandeel Fugro AEX:FUR, NL0000352565

Fugro: overnamekandidaat
Volgen
-
De laatste tijd worden er steeds meer bedrijven overgenomen. Nu de economie ook beter gaat neemt de groeiambitie van bedrijven toe. De aandelen van Fugro zijn nu wel heel aantrekkelijk. Met name als je de aantal aandelen vergelijkt met de omzet, dan zie je dat het ondergewaardeerd is. Het zal mij niet verbazen als er op korte termijn een bod komt of Fugro.
-
www.businesssitelisting.com
A man was going to the house of some rich person. As he went along the road, he saw a box of good apples at the side of the road. He said, "I do not want to eat those apples; for the rich man will give me much food; he will give me very nice food to eat." Then he took the apples and threw them away into the dust.
He went on and came to a river. The river had become very big; so he could not go over it. He waited for some time; then he said, "I cannot go to the rich man's house today, for I cannot get over the river."
He began to go home. He had eaten no food that day. He began to want food. He came to the apples, and he was glad to take them out of the dust and eat them.
Direct naar Forum
|
Koers
|
3,540
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,01
(+0,40%)
|Laag
|
3,500
|
|
Volume
|
1.442.112
|Hoog
|
3,648
|
|Gem. Volume
|
1.593.855
|
23 okt 2020 17:37
Gerelateerde Video's
-
22 februari 2018 17:10
- Vimeo
-
23 januari 2018 16:28
- Vimeo
-
31 oktober 2017 16:38
- Vimeo
-
12 juni 2017 21:59
- Vimeo