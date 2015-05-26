Van beleggers
Fission 3.0

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 26 mei 2015 00:20
    Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSX: V.FUU, Stock Forum) was assembled by the same team that brought you Fission Uranium, one of the world’s most successful uranium explorers and discoverer of Patterson Lake South, the 100 million pound (and growing) uranium discovery in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

    Fission 3.0 holds 17 uranium exploration projects totalling over 500,000 acres in Saskatchewan, hand-picked by Fission’s world class team and being explored using the same unique mix of technologies and geologic smarts that led to the Patterson Lake discovery. Fission 3.0 has attracted some top flight partners to help it explore and intends to add more joint ventures to spread the exploration risk and minimize future dilution for Fission 3.0 shareholders. Several projects will be drilled during 2015.

    Read more at www.stockhouse.com/opinion/independen...
