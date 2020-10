Aandeel Tesla OTC:TSLA1, US88160R1014

As sources from Morgan Stanley put it : "Given the relatively high cost of the power grid, we think that customers in parts of the US and Europe may seek to avoid utility grid fees by going "off-grid" through a combination of solar power and energy storage. We believe there is not sufficient appreciation of the magnitude of energy storage cost reduction that Tesla has already achieved, nor of the further cost reduction magnitude that Tesla might be able to achieve once the company has constructed its "Gigafactory," targeted for completion later in the decade." The report states that Tesla's future batteries could potentially store more than 10 gigawatt hours of energy per year, which is enough to run an average home for 1000 years!