Tesla Motors Inc Home Battery: What The Analysts Think [Updated]April 22, 2015 By David GoldsteinTesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will launch a new product on April 30. The company’s CEO Elon Musk announced the move a couple of weeks back, and guesses about what it might be have been flying. There’s no need for any more speculation. The company’s investor relations head has gone and spoiled the surprise.Tesla Motors will put together a home battery kit for energy storage and begin selling it to consumers. It’s not the most exciting possibility, but it is the one that almost everybody expected, so at least the company is getting predictable.Tesla to unveil batteryVP of investor relations Jeff Evanstone told Buzzfeed, “We will introduce the Tesla home battery and a very large utility scale battery. We will explain the advantages of our solutions and why past battery options were not compelling.”To see a list of high yielding CDs go here.Here’s a look at what the analysts think about the company’s latest product:Trip Chowdhry, Global Equities Research: An analyst who has been talking about the Tesla Motors home battery kit for quite a while, Chowdhry expects the unit to cost around $13,000 but says it will be available on credit over ten years. According to the analyst, one tester he talked to paid $1,500 up front and was paying $15 per month for ten years. He was getting $10-$12 in income from energy fed into the grid by the battery.Jeff Siegel, Energy And Capital: Warning that the device is aimed squarely at the solar energy market, Jeff Siegel, editor at Energy & Capital, says that the device is going to be beautiful to look at, “I can just imagine something attached to a wall, almost like a piece of art. Because that’s how Musk thinks.” He also reckons that turning the ordinary home into a power plant, the end result of this home battery kit from Tesla Motors, is an incredible benefit to demand for companies like First Solar, and Tesla’s partner Solar City.John Lovallo II John Murphy, BofA Merrill Lynch: Calling the Tesla Motors Home Battery Kit a long shot at best, Murphy and Lovallo say that the market for residential energy storage is further down the line than the market for the electric car. The analysts added that few companies in energy storage had multiples of anything like that put on Tesla Motors, making it a low growth business for the company to get involved in at this juncture.Tesla gets into the homeThe unveiling of a home battery product may be a marginal good for Tesla Motors, but with sales flagging in key markets the company needs more than just marginal advantages to continue its business, never mind capturing massive success.We know that Tesla Motors is very far ahead in terms of battery technology, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good business to be in. The company is, at heart, a carmaker and the April 30 release will not change that. Whether it adds any value to the business at all remains questionable, particularly when close attention is paid to the reactions of analysts. None are placing a growth premium on the company as a result of the home battery kit experiment.Update 13:24 EST: During the day just one analyst appears to have written a new report about the Tesla Motors battery release. More analysts should be expected to look at the possibilities of the business in the coming days, but Deutsche Bank analyst Rod Lache has his opinion in early.He’s looking for the Tesla Motors battery to be a “significant opportunity” for the company going forward, and he reckons that the economics behind the business is quite favorable for Tesla going forward. He still feels that the company’s entry into the business is speculative, but he’s excited to see what they can do with the technology on their side.Lache reckons the business could be worth a conservative $1.5 billion from a partnership with solar City alone. Tesla Motors will have to get the Gigafactory in gear before the home storage market is really a possibility, however. Lache has a $245 price target on Tesla Motors.