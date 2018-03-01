Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Cobalt 27 acquires lithium royalty on the producing Mount Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia



Cobalt 27 Capital Corp announced the acquisition of a royalty of 1.5% of gross revenues and AUD 2 per tonne of ore mined under the Reed Industrial Minerals Pty Ltd sub-lease agreement held by Westgold Resources Limited, on the producing Mount Marion Lithium Mine located in Western Australia. Cobalt 27 is acquiring the Royalty from Westgold for total consideration of AUD 250,000, plus 200 metric tonnes of physical cobalt metal to be delivered to a LME-bonded warehouse of Westgold’s choice. Mr Anthony Milewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt 27, said that “We are committed to becoming a proxy for the large-scale transition to battery-based electric vehicles and energy storage systems. We are also intensely focused on accelerating near-term cashflow from battery metals streams and royalties. The producing Mount Marion lithium mine has the world’s second largest high-grade lithium concentrate - spodumene reserves. Production of lithium concentrate from the open-pit mine began in early 2017. Acquisition of the Royalty is being largely funded by a small percentage (7%) of our existing holdings of physical cobalt. This transaction diversifies our portfolio of battery metals into lithium and exemplifies our core strategy of solidifying Cobalt 27 as the leading battery metals streaming and royalty company.”



The Mount Marion lithium mine is jointly owned by one of China's largest lithium producers, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd (43.1%), Mineral Resources Limited (43.1%) and Neometals Ltd (13.8%) (“Neometals”). In 2015, Neometals, through its 70%-owned subsidiary RIM, entered into an agreement to lease the lithium mineral rights over a portion of the Hampton Area Location 53 from Westgold. The lease applies to a 3 kilometer by 1 kilometer portion of the Hampton Freehold Location 53, containing extensions to the Mount Marion Lithium Projects Deposit 2 and 2 West, and the former WMC Deposit 3. The initial lease period is 10 years, with options for two 5-year extensions.



According to mining industry consulting firm CSA Global, the area is highly prospective, with the potential for additional, unmodeled ore in the Hampton Area Location 53. Lithium is a critical ingredient in all key electric vehicle (“EV”) battery chemistries; approximately 40% of lithium demand is attributable to EV and energy storage systems. EVs are expected to account for the majority of lithium demand by 2025.



Source : Strategic Research Institute