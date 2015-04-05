AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Sale of 40% Equity Stake in AMG Graphite Kropfmühl GmbH
Amsterdam, 7 April 2015 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of a 40% equity stake in AMG Graphite Kropfmühl GmbH to an affiliate of Alterna Capital Partners.
The transaction was completed on 30 March 2015, with cash received from Escrow on 2 April 2015.
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the aerospace, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the aerospace, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).