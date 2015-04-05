Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  AMG: groot in grafiet

AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG: groot in grafiet

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
81 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
DeZwarteRidder 5 apr 2015 om 14:37
2
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Triton Minerals and Yichang Xincheng Graphite sign $2bn off-take agreement
1 April 2015

Triton Minerals has signed a $2bn binding off-take agreement with Chinese graphite products company Yichang Xincheng Graphite (YXGC) for its Mozambique Graphite (TMG) business.

Under the 20-year deal, the company also has the option to supply graphite to YXGC from Mozambique, Madagascar, Malawi and Tanzania, at a rate of $1,000 a tonne.

Triton Minerals managing director and CEO Brad Boyle said: "Yichang Xincheng Graphite is globally renowned as a supplier of a diverse range of high-quality, high-tech, expanded graphite products.

"This is a very special day for Triton as this binding commercial agreement is with a graphite specialist organisation that has mined, manufactured and sold expanded graphite products for nearly 20 years."

According to Triton, the agreement is subject to conditions such as receipt of all relevant government approvals and commissioning a processing plant or plants.

Yichang Xincheng Graphite chairman Yue Bin said: "Tests in our laboratory on the TMG material performed well beyond our highest expectations and we feel TMG is ideally suited to support and build our diverse range of expandable graphite products.
"Long-term supply of high-quality TMG will…contribute, indirectly, to the long-term economic growth of Mozambique."

"The long-term supply of high-quality TMG will not only allow our company to develop competitively priced products for the global markets but will also contribute, indirectly, to the long-term economic growth of Mozambique."

Separately, Triton has signed an agreement to form a strategic alliance with AMG Mining through the AMG subsidiary of GK Ancuabe Graphite Mine.

The alliance is for an initial period of two years.

The companies will collaborate on the exploration, identification and development of graphite occurrences in the Ancuabe district, within the Province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, during that period.
DeZwarteRidder 5 apr 2015 om 14:40
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Emerging graphite producer Triton Minerals negotiated a $2 billion long-term offtake agreement on Wednesday, triggering a near doubling in its share price.

Triton shares jumped 24¢ to 57.5¢ by 1pm AEDT in Wednesday's trading, settling to 53.5¢ by 4.30 AEDT.

The commodity has received plenty of attention in the past 12 months with exploration companies looking to cash in on emerging demand from manufacturers of new-age products such as electric vehicles.

Most of the new entrants are a long way from production and haven't negotiated offtake agreements, particularly ones that come anywhere near Triton's agreement with Chinese graphite product specialist Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co.

Under the terms of the 20-year deal, Triton has exclusive rights to supply graphite to Yichang at a minimum sale price of $US1000 per tonne of graphite concentrate across the Mozambique, Madagascar, Malawi and Tanzanian regions.

Triton has quickly moved from exploration drilling at its Nicanda Hill project in Mozambique to proof of concept and subsequent reporting of the world's largest known flake graphite and vanadium JORC 2012 resource.

Triton's partnership with Netherlands-based AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group should assist in rapidly developing the group's projects and establishing a secure revenue stream, providing long term earnings visibility.
DeZwarteRidder 5 apr 2015 om 15:36
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Ancuabe
Project: Jumbo Graphite Flake
• Surrounds historic Ancuabe Mine held by AMG Mining through GK.
• Strong indicators of the high quality nature of the Ancuabe Project
• Three new prospect areas defined by VTEM survey
• Initial rock chip samples return grades of up to 22.3%TGC
• Preliminary mineralogical results confirm visual observations of jumbo
flake graphite
• Flake graphite in excess of 3mm liberated in primary crusher discharge
• 85% of graphite flakes exceed 212µm
• Graphite head grades of up to 23%TGC
• Further metallurgical (flotation) work underway on 100kg sample



www.tritonmineralsltd.com.au/attachme...
DeZwarteRidder 5 apr 2015 om 17:38
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Graphit Kropfmühl AG

Bogala Graphite Lanka PLC which is the largest underground graphite mine is situated at aruggammama in Sabaragamuwa province Sri Lanka.Bo gala Graphite lanka PLC is run by Graphite Kropfmuehl(GK) company as major share holder .


www.gk-graphite.lk/

www.gk-graphite.lk/silicon-metal.html

www.gk-graphite.lk/graphit.html
DeZwarteRidder 5 apr 2015 om 17:45
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Company Profile


We are pleased to introduce ourselves as Graphite mining, processing and exporting company for over 160 years in Sri Lanka. Our company is a subsidiary of Ms Graphit Kropfmühl AG group of companies in Germany which has 5 other member companies in the UK, Republic of China, Czech. Republic, Zimbabwe and in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The GK group is world renowned as one of the oldest group companies operating in the Republic of Germany for over 150 years. You may please access to the web site of our parent company www.gk-graphite.com for more information. We are the worlds only vein graphite producer and have been exporting our products to countries such as USA,UK ,Japan ,India ,Pakistan and Germany to name a few. We have contributed significantly to quality and productivity improvements in the industry especially those resulting from the special characteristics of our graphite. We are pleased to state that we are geared to provide technical expertise from our Group R&D department in Germany, to offer solutions to problems faced by the use of graphite
mjmj 5 apr 2015 om 22:38
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
7.492
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 596
Gegeven: 154
Mooi maar wat betekent dit voor AMG?Heeft die ook grafiet mijnen?
Edwinvw 5 apr 2015 om 23:29
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 24 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
14
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Geachte mjmj. Vragen zijn in principe niet dom, maar als je de moeite had genomen om een halve minuut op de website te zoeken had je het antwoord op je vraag geweten. ;-) www.amg-nv.com/About-Us/Overview/mini...
Guus_Geluk 6 apr 2015 om 01:00
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
18.619
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1248
Gegeven: 983
Dit filmpje vat het allemaal samen:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTQMZyp6kLA
Edwinvw 6 apr 2015 om 01:04
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 24 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
14
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Hoi, Guus. Dat is hetzelfde filmpje als op de site ;-)
Guus_Geluk 6 apr 2015 om 01:10
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
18.619
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1248
Gegeven: 983
quote:

Edwinvw schreef op 6 apr 2015 om 01:04:


Hoi, Guus. Dat is hetzelfde filmpje als op de site ;-)



Klopt, maar ik heb de link er even uitgehaald, rechtstreeks naar youtube.
Maakt verder niet uit, het is een duidelijk filmpje dat laat zien waar AMG zich mee bezig houdt. Naar mijn mening wordt AMG booming business de komende tijd.
Edwinvw 6 apr 2015 om 01:37
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 24 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
14
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Absoluut, helemaal mee eens. Als die grondstoffen nu eens gingen stijgen en als de effecten van de monetaire verruiming van de ECB gaan werken, dan is er m.i. geen houden meer aan. Op naar het noorden :-))).
Louis Pasciuto 6 apr 2015 om 11:31
3
Lid sinds: 23 apr 2005
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
6.509
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 459
Gegeven: 214
Of het zo'n vaart zal lopen op de korte termijn, blijft de vraag. Volgens het jaarverslag verwacht AMG in de meeste van haar eindmarkten nog weinig spectaculair herstel. Bij engineering is het aantal orders wel mooi toegenomen, gaat AMG daar nog eens 7 miljoen bezuinigen en komt het resultaat voor engineering volgend jaar weer uit op pre-crisis niveau. Grafiet blijft vooralsnog een belofte op de middellange termijn, immers de mijn in Mozambique wordt ergens binnen een jaar tot anderhalf jaar geopend. Desondanks is de koers aardig ondergewaardeerd als je de huidige resulaten vergelijkt met die van voor de crisis toen de nettowinst fors lager was en de koers veel hoger.

Natuurlijk kan AMG zijn visie ook nog opwaarts bijstellen omdat ik denk ze ook niet kunnen bevroeden of de ECB-acties voor stevig herstel zorgen in Europa, toch de grootste markt voor AMG.
gerrit 69 6 apr 2015 om 14:35
0
Lid sinds: 12 aug 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
17.853
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1746
Gegeven: 624
quote:

Guus_Geluk schreef op 6 apr 2015 om 01:00:


Dit filmpje vat het allemaal samen:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTQMZyp6kLA


Alleen een mooi filmpje zegt mij niet zoveel.
Ieder bedrijf kan een gelikte presentatie geven over hun activiteiten.
Ik blijf wel van mening dat AMG onder een goed geleid management naar een veel hogere waardering kan stijgen op de beurs.
mjmj 6 apr 2015 om 18:23
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
7.492
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 596
Gegeven: 154
Gerrit, helemaal mee eens.
waar zit het management en welke nationaliteit hebben ze?
Guus_Geluk 6 apr 2015 om 20:53
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
18.619
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1248
Gegeven: 983
quote:

mjmj schreef op 6 apr 2015 om 18:23:


waar zit het management en welke nationaliteit hebben ze?


www.amg-nv.com/About-Us/Management-Bo...
DeZwarteRidder 7 apr 2015 om 08:23
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
AMG rondt verkoop grafietbelang af

Gepubliceerd op 7 apr 2015 om 07:13 | Views: 377

AMG 02 apr
8,78 0,00 (0,00%)

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG) heeft de verkoop van zijn belang van 40 procent in AMG Graphite Kropfmühl afgerond. Dat maakte de producent van specialistische metalen dinsdag bekend.

AMG kondigde de verkoop van het belang aan Alterna Capital Partners in december aan. AMG verwacht dat de vraag naar grafiet sterk zal stijgen. Samen met Alterna denkt het bedrijf daarvan te kunnen profiteren.
DeZwarteRidder 7 apr 2015 om 08:24
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Sale of 40% Equity Stake in AMG Graphite Kropfmühl GmbH

04/07/2015

Amsterdam, 7 April 2015 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of a 40% equity stake in AMG Graphite Kropfmühl GmbH to an affiliate of Alterna Capital Partners.

The transaction was completed on 30 March 2015, with cash received from Escrow on 2 April 2015.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the aerospace, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the aerospace, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).
DeZwarteRidder 7 apr 2015 om 08:27
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.022
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1880
Gegeven: 2154
Reeds eerder heb ik gemeld dat AMG niks heeft verkocht, maar dat er nieuwe aandelen zijn uitgegeven in GK.

Dit levert een hoop cash op en wellicht een boekwinst.
Guus_Geluk 7 apr 2015 om 09:16
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
18.619
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1248
Gegeven: 983
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 7 apr 2015 om 08:27:


Reeds eerder heb ik gemeld dat AMG niks heeft verkocht, maar dat er nieuwe aandelen zijn uitgegeven in GK.

Dit levert een hoop cash op en wellicht een boekwinst.


Wie zijn AMG stukken nu verkoopt heeft het niet helemaal begrepen.
Bobo 7 apr 2015 om 12:15
1
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2009
Laatste bezoek: 25 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.478
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1214
Gegeven: 477
Alleen al Tesla’s impact op grondstoffen nodig voor de productie van accu’s is enorm. Er zal 152% meer grafiet moeten worden geproduceerd dan vandaag, 50% meer lithium, en 17% kobalt. Door toedoen van de plannen van BYD en de overige accuproducenten is deze impact zelfs bijna verdrievoudigd. Gezien de productiebeperkingen in de markt voor grafiet en kobalt verwachten we dat de realisatie van de plannen een grote impact zal hebben op de prijzen van deze grondstoffen.

www.cdfund.com/blog/energieopslag-wor...
81 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 35,460   Verschil -0,36 (-1,01%)
Laag 34,260   Volume 320.150
Hoog 35,920   Gem. Volume 320.150
23-mrt-18 17:35

AMG Nieuws

08 mrt 'Sterke resultaten AMG' 40
08 mrt AMG boekt recordwinst in 2017 12
07 mrt AMG wil topman herbenoemen
02 mrt 'Prijsdruk bij lithium op de loer' 7
22 feb ING positief over uitbreiding fa... 2
21 feb AMG bindt klant en investeert in... 6
19 jan 'Zorgen om lithiumprijs bij AMG ... 6
11 jan Toch geen belang Rio Tinto in li... 3
13 dec 'AMG omhoog na groen licht uitbr... 4
12 dec AMG akkoord met vergroting produ... 5

Gerelateerde Video's

AMG spuit omhoog 03 mrt 15:37
Arend Jan Kamp over AMG 17 aug 16:42
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX