Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)

  1. IMILLIONAIR 4 april 2015 20:07
    Neonode (Nasdaq: NEON) is een beursgenoteerd bedrijf, met het hoofdkantoor in Stockholm. Onze belangrijkste concurrentievoordeel is onze eigen zForce® technologie-architectuur gebaseerd op optische infrarood licht, dat maakt het elimineren van de kwetsbare en kostbare glazen overlay nodig capacitieve oplossingen. Dit stelt ons in staat om lage productiekosten, aanzienlijk lager energieverbruik, een verbeterde gebruikerservaring, zoals snelheid en nauwkeurigheid te bieden, terwijl toch 100% optische transparantie voor een duidelijke kijkervaring.

    Op basis van zforce technologie, zijn we blijven ontwikkelen verschillende concurrerende en originele kenmerken die elke type object kan bepalen de grootte, de druk op een oppervlak, de diepte (3D), de snelheid en zelfs de nabijheid van ieder oppervlak waarneemt. Deze feature-set is gebundeld en handelsmerk als de Neonode MultiSensing®technologies.
    Onze MultiSensing technologie is geschikt voor elk type consument en industriële elektronisch apparaat zoals mobiele telefoons, tablets en e-readers, speelgoed en gaming consoles, printers, auto-displays, huishoudelijke apparaten en wearable tech. Het ondersteunt een onbeperkt aantal gebaren, multi-touch en sweep navigatie.

    www.neonode.com/neonode-and-autoliv-s...

    www.google.com/finance?q=NASDAQ%3ANEO...

  2. IMILLIONAIR 4 april 2015 20:08
    Gepubliceerd 16 maart 2015 in persbericht
    Stockholm, Zweden - 16 maart 2015 - Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), de optische touch-technologie bedrijf vandaag bekend verdere details met betrekking tot de overeenkomst met Autoliv Development AB gemarkeerd in Neonode recente vierde kwartaal en het boekjaar eindigend op 31 december 2014 de financiële resultaten persbericht.
    Via een gezamenlijke ontwikkeling en samenwerkingsovereenkomst, zal Neonode en Autoliv een nieuwe Human Machine Interface te ontwikkelen ("HMI") sensing product voor het voertuig stuurwiel toepassingen. Neonode zal haar zforce DRIVE technologie om Autoliv licentie als onderdeel van de overeenkomst.
  5. IMILLIONAIR 5 april 2015 09:12

    Neonode Multisensing® touch technologies > Newsroom > Neonode Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2014 Financial Results
    Neonode Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2014 Financial Results

    Published March 12, 2015 in Press release

    NEON 4Q 2014 Earnings Release

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 12, 2015 – Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical touch technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2014.

    Recent Highlights:

    Signed agreement with Global Tier One PC OEM for zForce PLUSTM touch enabled All In One PCs and Monitors
    Signed agreement with Autoliv for zForce DRIVETM Active Sensor Steering Wheel applications
    Volvo and an additional 2 automotive OEMs are in production using zForce CORETM touch technology for the in-car infotainment system
    At the Geneva International Motor Show, Koenigsegg and another global automotive OEM launched new models that include zForce CORE touch for the in-car infotainment system
    Amazon began shipping e-readers using zForce CORE touch solution in Q4 2014, but with revenue recognition for Neonode in Q1 2015
    HP printers with zForce CORE touch solutions continues to ramp with 20+ models currently in the worldwide market
    As of December 31, 2014 we have 59 patents issued globally and 117 pending

    “I am excited to announce that we recently signed an agreement with one of the largest PC OEMs where we, along with our partners, will deliver touch and proximity modules for their PC products”, said Neonode CEO Thomas Eriksson.

    “We continue to work with the leading printer OEMs developing multiple products for 2015 and beyond. These printer OEMs represent the majority of volumes for the printer market”, continued Mr. Eriksson.

    “After 5 years of intense integration and development work we now have multiple automotive OEMs in production and more are coming to production during 2015 to begin shipping worldwide. Our zForce technology has been integrated into cars ranging from extremely high end to economy, which really show the versatility of our solutions. I am also happy to notice that the reviews on the Volvo XC90 have been very positive”, concluded Mr. Eriksson.
  6. IMILLIONAIR 18 april 2015 00:57
    Are Neonode And Harman Teaming Up For A $900 Million GM Deal?
    Apr. 16, 2015 5:25 PM ET

    Summary

    Harman and Neonode have had a silent deal in the works that may include the current GM line up.
    Neonode has unofficially confirmed the presence of its technology in current GM and Suzuki models.
    Volvo announced that it expects to integrate its Sensus solution with Neonode for the new Android automotive platform.
    Analysts are predicting that Neonode will increase its earnings by 600% by the end of 2016.

    seekingalpha.com/article/3076266-are-...

