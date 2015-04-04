

Published March 12, 2015 in Press release



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 12, 2015 – Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical touch technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2014.



Recent Highlights:



Signed agreement with Global Tier One PC OEM for zForce PLUSTM touch enabled All In One PCs and Monitors

Signed agreement with Autoliv for zForce DRIVETM Active Sensor Steering Wheel applications

Volvo and an additional 2 automotive OEMs are in production using zForce CORETM touch technology for the in-car infotainment system

At the Geneva International Motor Show, Koenigsegg and another global automotive OEM launched new models that include zForce CORE touch for the in-car infotainment system

Amazon began shipping e-readers using zForce CORE touch solution in Q4 2014, but with revenue recognition for Neonode in Q1 2015

HP printers with zForce CORE touch solutions continues to ramp with 20+ models currently in the worldwide market

As of December 31, 2014 we have 59 patents issued globally and 117 pending



“I am excited to announce that we recently signed an agreement with one of the largest PC OEMs where we, along with our partners, will deliver touch and proximity modules for their PC products”, said Neonode CEO Thomas Eriksson.



“We continue to work with the leading printer OEMs developing multiple products for 2015 and beyond. These printer OEMs represent the majority of volumes for the printer market”, continued Mr. Eriksson.



“After 5 years of intense integration and development work we now have multiple automotive OEMs in production and more are coming to production during 2015 to begin shipping worldwide. Our zForce technology has been integrated into cars ranging from extremely high end to economy, which really show the versatility of our solutions. I am also happy to notice that the reviews on the Volvo XC90 have been very positive”, concluded Mr. Eriksson.