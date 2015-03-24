Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Wellgreen heeft naam gewijzigd in:



Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, our asset is host to over 1.8 billion pounds of nickel, 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 5.7 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 107 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories – positioning us well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.



Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw Project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.