Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Wellgreen: platina, palladium, goud, rhodium, nickel, koper

Grondstoffen

Wellgreen: platina, palladium, goud, rhodium, nickel, koper

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 24 maart 2015 00:05
    Wellgreen Platinum files PEA Technical Report for Wellgreen PGM and Nickel Project

    On Thursday, March 19th, Wellgreen Platinum announced the filing of the National Instrument 43-101 independent technical report (the “Technical Report”), further to the Company’s news release dated February 2, 2015, which summarized the results of the positive preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) on our 100%-owned Wellgreen PGM and Nickel project, located in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

    Highlights of the Wellgreen Project include:

    Large Mineral Resource: 5.5 Moz PGM+Au, 2.9 B lbs Ni+Cu (M&I) with 13.8 Moz PGM+Au, 7.0 B lbs Ni+Cu (Inferred)
    Projected to become one of the largest & lowest cost, open-pit PGM-Nickel producing mines in the world
    Potential to become 2nd largest PGM producer and 3rd largest Nickel sulphide producer outside of Africa or Russia
    Base case average annual production of 209,000 ozs PGM+Au (3E) & 128 Mlbs Ni+Cu in concentrate over first 16 years
    All-in sustaining costs: USD$478/oz 3E and USD$5.96/lb Ni Eq. on a co-product basis
    Average annual operating cash flow of CAD$338 million over first 16 years; Total over LOM of CAD$7.5 billion
    Initial capex of CAD$586M with $100M contingency for 25 year base case mine life with opportunity to add 31 years
    Base case pre-tax NPV7.5% CAD$2.1 billion with 32.4% IRR and post-tax NPV7.5% CAD$1.2 billion with 25.3% IRR
    Base case production & economics based on 34% of pit-constrained mineral resource; significant potential for expansion of annual average production and extension of mine life
    Management team with decades of exploration, development & operations expertise with major mining companies and mid-size developer/producers

    A copy of the Technical Report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report, Wellgreen Project, Yukon Territory, Canada”, can be found on our website at www.wellgreenplatinum.com .
  5. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 14 januari 2022 16:44
    Wellgreen heeft naam gewijzigd in:

    Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, our asset is host to over 1.8 billion pounds of nickel, 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 5.7 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 107 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories – positioning us well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

    Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw Project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.
  6. forum rang 8 Beperktedijkbewaking 8 februari 2022 22:12
    Grondstoffen zitten in de lift, ook gezien de toenemende inflatie in de wereld.

    BNP en ING hebben geen turbo's resp. sprinters in een grondstoffenindex, wel in olie, goud, zilver, platina en palladium.
    Wat vinden jullie van met name de laatste twee?
    Of toch liever een mining company?

  7. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 10 februari 2022 09:43
    quote:

    Beperktedijkbewaking schreef op 8 februari 2022 22:12:


    Grondstoffen zitten in de lift, ook gezien de toenemende inflatie in de wereld.
    BNP en ING hebben geen turbo's resp. sprinters in een grondstoffenindex, wel in olie, goud, zilver, platina en palladium.
    Wat vinden jullie van met name de laatste twee?
    Of toch liever een mining company?


    Lithium, kobalt, nikkel en koper zijn de metalen waar het om gaat draaien in de komende ca 20 jaar.
  8. forum rang 8 Beperktedijkbewaking 10 februari 2022 23:52
    quote:

    DeZwarteRidder schreef op 10 februari 2022 09:43:


    [...]
    Lithium, kobalt, nikkel en koper zijn de metalen waar het om gaat draaien in de komende ca 20 jaar.

    OK, thanks.

    Nu is 20 jaar wel erg lang voor een ouwe ... als ik.
    Wat verwacht je in de komende 5 jaar?

    Uit pure persoonlijke nieuwsgierigheid: kan je ook wat zeggen over indium en gallium?
    Ik vraag dit niet als belegger, de handel in indium is sowieso gering. Maar naar en met indium heb ik lang geleden wetenschappelijk metaalkundig onderzoek gedaan, vandaar.

    Giftig spulletje trouwens. Lijkt in sommige eigenschappen op aluminium, maar is ingewikkelder en 'geniepiger'. Wordt tegenwoordig vaker gebruikt (in lage concentraties) voor high-tech toepassingen, maar is in pure vorm vrijwel onbruikbaar.

