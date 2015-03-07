Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

15 Nov.: MorphoSys to Raise Capital via a Private Placement of New Shares



November 15, 2016 / 5:56 pm, CET



MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) today announced the launch of a private placement of up to 2,622,088 new shares to institutional investors in Europe and North America via an accelerated book building transaction.



MorphoSys will offer up to 2,622,088 new shares from authorized capital, or up to approximately 9.9% of the registered share capital, to qualified and other eligible investors. The new shares will be issued excluding pre-emptive rights and are scheduled to be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance. Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close tomorrow, although the bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time. In connection with the placement, BVF Partners, L.P. and affiliates, a San Francisco-based specialist biotech investor intends to place an order for approx. 1.2 million shares. MorphoSys will be subject to a customary lock-up of 90 days.



MorphoSys plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction in particular to:



Fund the further clinical development of MOR208, the Company's wholly owned investigational anti-CD19 antibody, which is currently in two phase 2 combination studies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), one of which is expected to be transitioned into a pivotal phase 3 study next year. In addition, it is intended to start an additional phase 2 combination study with MOR208 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL);

Fund the further clinical development of MorphoSys's wholly owned program MOR202, an anti-CD38 antibody currently in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in multiple myeloma;

Advance MorphoSys's co-development programs MOR106, an anti-IL-17C antibody jointly developed together with Galapagos currently in a phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis,

as well as MOR209, a bi-specific antibody targeting PSMA and CD3, jointly developed together with Aptevo Therapeutics (formerly Emergent BioSolutions) in castration-resistant prostate cancer

Start clinical development of MOR107, a constrained peptide with potential in fibrotic diseases developed by Lanthio Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys

Initiate, advance and/or accelerate the development of other proprietary programs, including advancing of pre-clinical or clinical stage assets into later stages of clinical development prior to licensing;

Fund potential in-licensing of oncology product candidates and/or acquisition/in-licensing of additional technologies.

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan will act as Joint Bookrunners for the offering.



