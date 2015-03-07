Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Galapagos  /  MorphoSys

Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

MorphoSys

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
62 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Pokerface 7 mrt 2015 om 22:04
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.360
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 946
Hieronder alle info die ik heb gevonden over de samenwerking met MorphoSys. Niet zo veel helaas.

MOR106
Ziekte 1: Ontstekingsziekten (Eng: Inflammatory diseases)
Partner: MorphoSys (Sinds 2008)
Doelgroep: ???
Mogelijke opbrengst: De kosten en opbrengsten van dit onderzoek worden 50-50 verdeeld tussen Galapagos en Morpho.

Het onderzoek bevindt zich momenteel in de preklinische fase.
De start van het Fase 1 onderzoek wordt in 2016 verwacht.
flosz 28 apr 2015 om 00:38
1
Lid sinds: 18 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.622
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5202
Gegeven: 2651
Koekje erbij.........

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1187446/Galapa...
Pokerface 7 apr 2016 om 15:47
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.360
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 946
Start Fase 1 artikel:

Galapagos en MorphoSys starten Fase 1 studie met gezamenlijk antilichaamprogramma MOR106
Mechelen, België en Martinsried/München, Duitsland; 7 april 2016 – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) en MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) hebben vandaag aangekondigd dat MOR106, een first-in-class kandidaatmedicijn, is gedoseerd aan gezonde vrijwilligers in een Fase 1 studie. MOR106 is een gezamenlijke ontdekking van Galapagos en MorphoSys binnen hun samenwerkingsovereenkomst, en heeft een nieuw werkingsmechanisme met een mogelijke toepassing in ontstekingsziekten.

“De alliantie met MorphoSys heeft een first-in-class kandidaat-antilichaam opgeleverd,” zegt Piet Wigerinck, CSO van Galapagos. “MOR106 is het tiende Galapagos’ kandidaatmedicijn met een nieuw werkingsmechanisme dat de klinische fase ingaat.”
“We zijn verheugd dat het eerste antilichaamprogramma binnen onze alliantie met Galapagos de fase van klinische ontwikkeling heeft bereikt. MOR106 is ons vijfde eigen antilichaamprogramma in klinische ontwikkeling en het eerste van ons nieuwe Ylanthia technologie platform. We zijn enthousiast over de groeiende waarde en volwassenheid van onze ontwikkelingspijplijn. De start van dit zeer innovatieve klinische ontwikkelingsprogramma geeft ook de kracht aan van onze voortgaande samenwerking met Galapagos,” aldus Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer van MorphoSys AG.
Pokerface 29 sep 2016 om 22:40
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.360
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 946
Voor de volledigheid nog even het PB aan het Morphosys draadje toegevoegd.

Published: 07:30 CEST 29-09-2016 /GlobeNewswire /Source: Galapagos NV / : GLPG /ISIN: BE0003818359

MorphoSys en Galapagos starten evaluatie van IL-17C antilichaam MOR106 bij patiënten met eczeem (atopische dermatitis)

Lopende Fase 1 studie in gezonde vrijwilligers gaat over in onderzoek bij patiënten met atopische dermatitis
Gunstige veiligheidsresultaten in gezonde vrijwilligers met enkelvoudige oplopende dosering (SAD) va in studie tot op heden
MOR106 eerste publiek aangekondigde klinische studie in de wereld met antilichaam gericht op target IL-17C


Mechelen, België en Martinsried/München, Duitsland; 29 september 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) en MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) hebben vandaag bekendgemaakt dat de eerste dosering in een patiënt met atopische dermatitis met het gezamenlijk ontdekte en ontwikkelde monoklonale antilichaam MOR106 tegen IL-17C heeft plaatsgevonden.

"De klinische testen met MOR106 in patiënten met atopische dermatitis is een belangrijke stap in de ontwikkeling van dit nieuwe antilichaam. We kijken ernaar uit hoe dit zich gaat vertalen in veiligheids- en farmacokinetische eigenschappen in patiënten," zegt Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer van Galapagos.

"We zijn blij dat MOR106 nu onderzocht wordt in patiënten, nadat gunstige veiligheidsresultaten werden behaald bij gezonde vrijwilligers. We zien een grote medische behoefte voor nieuwe behandelingen in ontstekingsziekten van de huid zoals atopische dermatitis. MOR106 is een selectieve remmer van IL-17C, een cytokine gerelateerd aan huidontstekingen," aldus Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer van MorphoSys AG.

MOR106 is het eerste publiek bekendgemaakte monoklonale antilichaam gericht op IL-17C in klinische ontwikkeling wereldwijd. Onderzoek toont aan dat IL-17C verschilt van andere leden van de IL-17 cytokine familie en dat het een belangrijke en actieve rol speelt bij ontstekingen van huidweefsel en daarmee gepaard gaande huidziekten.

Het primaire doel van de gerandomiseerde, dubbelgeblindeerde, placebo-gecontroleerde Fase 1 studie is de veiligheid en verdraagbaarheid te onderzoeken. Secundaire doelen zijn het vaststellen van de farmacokinetische eigenschappen en de potentiële immunogeniteit van MOR106.

Het eerste deel van de studie wordt uitgevoerd in 56 gezonde vrijwilligers in één studiecentrum, en onderzoekt eenmalige, oplopende doseringen (SAD) als intraveneuze infusie vergeleken met placebo. MOR106 laat tot op heden in gezonde vrijwilligers gunstige veiligheids- en medicijn- eigenschappen zien. Dit heeft de start mogelijk gemaakt van het tweede deel van de studie, waarin herhaalde toediening van oplopende doseringen (MAD) vergeleken wordt met placebo in 24 patiënten met gematigde tot ernstige atopische dermatitis. Dit deel van de studie vindt plaats in verschillende Europese studiecentra. Zoals eerder bekendgemaakt, wordt de rapportage van de resultaten van de volledige studie, inclusief het MAD-gedeelte in patiënten en SAD-gedeelte in gezonde vrijwilligers, verwacht in de tweede helft van 2017.

Over IL-17C
IL-17C verschilt duidelijk van andere leden van de IL-17 cytokine familie. Bij ontstekingsziekten van de huid is IL-17C geïdentificeerd als een belangrijke, actieve ontstekingsbemiddelaar.

Over MOR106 en de samenwerking op het gebied van antilichamen
MOR106 is het eerste bekendgemaakte monoclonale antilichaam gericht tegen IL-17C in klinische ontwikkeling wereldwijd. Het verhindert de binding van IL-17C op zijn receptor, en onderdrukt op die manier de biologische activiteit van IL-17C. Resultaten in huidontstekingsmodellen voor atopische dermatitis en psoriasis in knaagdieren ondersteunen de klinische ontwikkeling van MOR106.

MOR106 komt voort uit de strategische ontdekkings- en ontwikkelingsalliantie van Galapagos en MorphoSys, waarin beide bedrijven hun technologie en expertise bijdragen. Galapagos voorziet in de ziekte-gerelateerde biologie, inclusief cellulaire assays en targets ontdekt met haar target discovery platform. MorphoSys draagt haar Ylanthia antilichaamtechnologie bij om zo volledig menselijke antilichamen te genereren gericht tegen het target, alsmede de volledige CMC ontwikkeling van deze compound. Galapagos en MorphoSys zullen de klinische ontwikkeling van MOR106 samen verder voortzetten.

Over atopische dermatitis
Atopische dermatitis, ook wel bekend als atopisch eczeem, is een chronische jeukende ontstekingsziekte van de huid die in de meeste gevallen begint in de vroege kinderjaren en vaak aanhoudt tot volwassenheid, maar ook pas dan kan beginnen. Volgens GlobalData (2015) waren er in 2014 29,1 miljoen gematigde en 16,4 miljoen ernstig aangedane patiënten op een totaal van 66,3 miljoen atopische dermatitis patiënten in de 9 grootste markten (VS, Duitsland, VK, Frankrijk, Italië, Spanje, Japan, China en India). De belangrijkste kenmerken van atopische dermatitis zijn de verslechtering van de huidbarrière en disfunctioneren van het immuunsysteem, begeleid door droge huid en ernstige pruritus (jeuk), die wordt geassocieerd met overreacties van de huid op externe prikkels. De jeuk kan leiden tot slaaptekort, onrust, depressie, een verstoord sociaal leven en wordt hierom gezien als de grootse therapeutische behoefte in atopische dermatitis.

Over MorphoSys
MorphoSys heeft HuCAL ontwikkeld, de meest succesvolle antilichamenbibliotheek-technologie in de farmaceutische industrie. Door deze en andere gepatenteerde technologie succesvol toe te passen is MorphoSys nu een leider op het gebied van therapeutische antilichamen, een van de snelst groeiende categorieën medicijnen in de gezondheidszorg.
Samen met farmaceutische partners heeft MorphoSys een therapeutische pijplijn van meer dan 100 menselijke antilichamen kandidaatmedicijnen voor onder meer de behandeling van kanker, reuma en de ziekte van Alzheimer. Met haar continue betrokkenheid bij nieuwe antilichamentechnologie en medicijnontwikkeling, is MorphoSys gericht op het maken van producten voor de gezondheidszorg van morgen. MorphoSys is genoteerd op de Frankfurt Stock Exchange met ticker MOR. Voor reguliere updates over MorphoSys, bezoek www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® en LanthioPep® zijn geregistreerde handelsmerken van de MorphoSys Group.
harvester 15 nov 2016 om 22:42
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
15 Nov.: MorphoSys to Raise Capital via a Private Placement of New Shares

HOMEMEDIA AND INVESTORSMEDIA CENTERAD HOC: MORPHOSYS TO RAISE CAPITAL VIA A...
November 15, 2016 / 5:56 pm, CET

MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) today announced the launch of a private placement of up to 2,622,088 new shares to institutional investors in Europe and North America via an accelerated book building transaction.

MorphoSys will offer up to 2,622,088 new shares from authorized capital, or up to approximately 9.9% of the registered share capital, to qualified and other eligible investors. The new shares will be issued excluding pre-emptive rights and are scheduled to be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance. Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close tomorrow, although the bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time. In connection with the placement, BVF Partners, L.P. and affiliates, a San Francisco-based specialist biotech investor intends to place an order for approx. 1.2 million shares. MorphoSys will be subject to a customary lock-up of 90 days.

MorphoSys plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction in particular to:

Fund the further clinical development of MOR208, the Company's wholly owned investigational anti-CD19 antibody, which is currently in two phase 2 combination studies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), one of which is expected to be transitioned into a pivotal phase 3 study next year. In addition, it is intended to start an additional phase 2 combination study with MOR208 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL);
Fund the further clinical development of MorphoSys's wholly owned program MOR202, an anti-CD38 antibody currently in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in multiple myeloma;
--------------------
Advance MorphoSys's co-development programs MOR106, an anti-IL-17C antibody jointly developed together with Galapagos currently in a phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis,
-------------------
as well as MOR209, a bi-specific antibody targeting PSMA and CD3, jointly developed together with Aptevo Therapeutics (formerly Emergent BioSolutions) in castration-resistant prostate cancer
Start clinical development of MOR107, a constrained peptide with potential in fibrotic diseases developed by Lanthio Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys
Initiate, advance and/or accelerate the development of other proprietary programs, including advancing of pre-clinical or clinical stage assets into later stages of clinical development prior to licensing;
Fund potential in-licensing of oncology product candidates and/or acquisition/in-licensing of additional technologies.
Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan will act as Joint Bookrunners for the offering.

END OF AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
harvester 15 nov 2016 om 22:51
1
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
Morphosys Opmerkelijk grote kapitaalsuitbreiding - levert mogelijk EUR 125 miljoen op.

Morgen sluit de plaatsing al.
Koers inmiddels opgelopen tot EUR 48.25.

Hier spreekt geloof uit in de pijplijn. MOR106 wordt specifiek genoemd. Dat is dus ook goed nieuws voor Galapagos.

Morphosys hield gisteren een presentatie op de 4e Brian Garnier healthcare conference. presentatie vermeldt op pagina 9 MOR106 dat samen met Galapagos ontwikkeld wordt. zie website www.Morphosys.com.
MtBaker 16 nov 2016 om 09:06
0
Lid sinds: 22 dec 2006
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
5.391
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 272
Gegeven: 581

Atopic dermatitis - MOR106

MOR106 is the first publicly disclosed human monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target IL-17C in clinical development worldwide. It has been shown to potently inhibit the binding of IL-17C to its receptor and thus to inhibit its biological activity. Results in rodent inflammatory skin models of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis support clinical development of MOR106.

To date, MOR106 has shown favorable safety and PK results administered to healthy volunteers in the ongoing Phase 1 study. This has triggered the start of the second part of the study in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Topline results of the complete study are expected for the second half of 2017.

MOR106 arises from a strategic discovery and co-development alliance between Galapagos and MorphoSys, in which both companies contribute their core technologies and expertise. Galapagos provides the disease-related biology including cellular assays and targets discovered using its target discovery platform. MorphoSys contributes its Ylanthia antibody technology to generate fully human antibodies directed against the target and contributes full CMC development of this compound. Galapagos and MorphoSys will continue to co-develop MOR106 further in the clinic.

From galapagos website
Must have been great results.
Dokter Bob 16 nov 2016 om 10:56
0
Lid sinds: 07 mrt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
138
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 93
Gegeven: 23
Iemand een idee wat de financiele impact voor Galapagos zou kunnen zijn?
harvester 16 nov 2016 om 21:25
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
MorphoSys Raises EUR 115 million in Private Placement November 15, 2016 / 11:34 pm, CET

MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 115 million in a private placement via an accelerated book building transaction. MorphoSys issued 2,622,088 new shares from authorized capital to institutional investors in Europe and North America at a price of EUR 44.00 per share. The offering represents approximately 9.9% of the registered pre-transaction share capital and will bring the total number of registered shares after the issuance to 29,159,770. The new shares will be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance.

"We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our placement which we believe reflects both the significant progress made at MorphoSys over the past years and the great confidence of investors in the potential of our pipeline," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The funds we have raised will allow us to further develop our proprietary portfolio, for example taking our anti-CD19 antibody MOR208 into a pivotal phase 3 study in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an indication with high medical need. The new funds significantly strengthen our ability to execute our strategy."

Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG commented: "In response to the overall progress the company achieved in recent years and the further promise of our pipeline, we received strong inbound interest from international investors. The offering allows us to meet this demand, strengthening our financial position and enhancing trading liquidity. The funds raised will provide additional strategic flexibility as we continue to build the company to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners for the offering. Trout Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor to MorphoSys on the transaction.
harvester 16 nov 2016 om 21:41
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
Dus binnen 1 dag EUR 115 miljoen opgehaald (10% extra aandelen) na sterke belangstelling van grote biotech investors tegen EUR 44 per aandeel. Dit ligt boven mijn aankoopprijs van een paar weken geleden.
Dit is iets minder dan ik had ingeschat op de aankondiging maar dit zal zowel de ontwikkeling van de pijplijn ongetwijfeld versnellen. Ze hadden nog EUR 267 miljoen dus dat is nu EUR 382 miljoen. Daar kan je wel wat mee doen.

Ik denk dat inderdaad de liquiditeit van de Morphosys aandelen zal verbeteren en ook dat de Morphosys koers vanaf dit punt weer verder zal stijgen.

Voor Galapagos betekent dit ook dat het gezamenlijke project MOR106 sneller/zonder vertragingen doorgezet kan worden. Daar wordt door analisten voorlopig nog geen waarde aan toegekend, maar dat zal toch wel gaan veranderen naarmate dit verder voortgang maakt.
harvester 21 nov 2016 om 20:06
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
quote:

harvester schreef op 16 nov 2016 om 21:41:


Dus binnen 1 dag EUR 115 miljoen opgehaald (10% extra aandelen) na sterke belangstelling van grote biotech investors tegen EUR 44 per aandeel. Dit ligt boven mijn aankoopprijs van een paar weken geleden.
Dit is iets minder dan ik had ingeschat op de aankondiging maar dit zal zowel de ontwikkeling van de pijplijn ongetwijfeld versnellen. Ze hadden nog EUR 267 miljoen dus dat is nu EUR 382 miljoen. Daar kan je wel wat mee doen.

Ik denk dat inderdaad de liquiditeit van de Morphosys aandelen zal verbeteren en ook dat de Morphosys koers vanaf dit punt weer verder zal stijgen.

Voor Galapagos betekent dit ook dat het gezamenlijke project MOR106 sneller/zonder vertragingen doorgezet kan worden. Daar wordt door analisten voorlopig nog geen waarde aan toegekend, maar dat zal toch wel gaan veranderen naarmate dit verder voortgang maakt.





liquiditeit is inderdaad verbeterd + koers gaat weer gestaag omhoog.

Aandeel MorphoSys CHX:MOR, DE0006632003
Handelen
Volgen
Nu handelen
Realtime (EUR) Verschil Volume Bied Laat Vandaag 52W
46,895 +0,670 (+1,45%) 17:29:52
92.927
Gem. 67,4K
38%
Pokerface 24 feb 2017 om 14:30
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.360
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 946
Update over nieuwe data.

MOR106
Ziekte 1: Atopische dermatitis
Partner: MorphoSys (Sinds 2008)
Doelgroep: ???
Mogelijke opbrengst: De kosten en opbrengsten van dit onderzoek worden 50-50 verdeeld tussen Galapagos en Morpho.

In april 2016 is het Fase 1a onderzoek in gezonde vrijwilligers gestart. De resultaten gave gunstige veiligheidskenmerken.
In september 2016 is het Fase 1a onderzoek overgegaan in en Fase 1b onderzoek in patiënten met atopische dermatitis. De eerste dosering heeft inmiddels plaatsgevonden. De resultaten hiervan worden in H2 2017 verwacht.

MOR106 is het eerste publiek bekendgemaakte monoklonale antilichaam gericht op IL-17C in klinische ontwikkeling wereldwijd. Onderzoek toont aan dat IL-17C verschilt van andere leden van de IL-17 cytokine familie en dat het een belangrijke en actieve rol speelt bij ontstekingen van huidweefsel en daarmee gepaard gaande huidziekten.
harvester 2 mrt 2017 om 17:09
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
quote:

harvester schreef op 21 nov 2016 om 20:06:


[...]

liquiditeit is inderdaad verbeterd + koers gaat weer gestaag omhoog.

Aandeel MorphoSys CHX:MOR, DE0006632003
Handelen
Volgen
Nu handelen
Realtime (EUR) Verschil Volume Bied Laat Vandaag 52W
46,895 +0,670 (+1,45%) 17:29:52
92.927
Gem. 67,4K
38%



Aandeel MorphoSys CHX:MOR, DE0006632003 gaat nog steeds goed:

Realtime (EUR) Verschil Volume Bied Laat Vandaag
56,140 +0,480 (+0,86%) 16:54:42 6.442 Gem. 11,3K

52 weeks (t/m 1 maart) laag 33,415 + hoog 55,660

--------

Hun laatste persbericht is nog van February 21, 2017:

MorphoSys's Subsidiary Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study with Lanthipeptide MOR107.

Ook hun pijplijn toont voortgang (ook naast Mor106 project met GLPG) zie Morphosys.com.
Cees01 3 mrt 2017 om 15:56
0
Lid sinds: 18 jan 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
288
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 103
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 3, 2017

MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Reported New Data From Two Phase 3 Studies of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

koers Morphosys flink omhoog; regelmatig freeze.

Over spreiding gesproken, zou Onno ook wat stukjes Morph en ProQR hebben gekocht?
harvester 5 mrt 2017 om 00:38
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
quote:

Cees01 schreef op 3 mrt 2017 om 15:56:


Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 3, 2017

MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Reported New Data From Two Phase 3 Studies of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

koers Morphosys flink omhoog; regelmatig freeze.

Over spreiding gesproken, zou Onno ook wat stukjes Morph en ProQR hebben gekocht?


Wellicht. Heb Ik ook gedaan Dus Ik zou daar moeilijk iets van kunnen zeggen.
harvester 6 mrt 2017 om 11:28
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
quote:

harvester schreef op 5 mrt 2017 om 00:38:


[...]

Wellicht. Heb ik ook gedaan Dus Ik zou daar moeilijk iets van kunnen zeggen.

Beste Cees01

Mijn Morphosys aankopen dateren overigens van oktober en december 2016.
Wie er verder ook zal zijn ingestapt heeft deze ochtend ook wat positief nieuws te verwerken en ziet ook vandaag weer dat wat spreiden door ook Morphosys te kopen niet gek is:


06/03/2017
MorphoSys Partner to Start New Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease
03/03/2017
MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Reported New Data From Two Phase 3 Studies of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis



Aandeel MorphoSys CHX:MOR, DE0006632003
Handelen
Volgen
Nu handelen
Realtime (EUR) Verschil Volume Bied Laat Vandaag 52W
60,150 +2,300 (+3,98%)
harvester 6 mrt 2017 om 17:27
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.631
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 351
Gegeven: 818
MorphoSys CHX:MOR, DE0006632003 - nog iets verder gestegen:
ied Laat Vandaag 52W
60,590 +2,740 (+4,74%)17:23:17 31.014
Gem. 20,7K 50%

Cees01 8 mrt 2017 om 10:35
0
Lid sinds: 18 jan 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
288
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 103
seekingalpha.com/article/4053019-abbv...

Partnered program Janssen with MorphoSys. Guselkumab.
Janssen recently ran two Phase 3 trials for their guselkumab product to treat adults with severe plague psoriasis which is in direct competition with AbbVie’s Humira.

The results of the study showed dramatic improvements in skin quality when compared to a placebo and Humira.

In a separate study Janssen evaluated patients which didn’t respond to Stelara but were given guselkumab and it showed that those patients were better off with the new product.
de tuinman 8 mrt 2017 om 14:43
0
Lid sinds: 19 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.332
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 821
Gegeven: 802
www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/despite...
Cees01 9 mrt 2017 om 09:41
0
Lid sinds: 18 jan 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
288
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 103
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 9, 2017

MorphoSys AG Presents Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2016

Financial guidance for 2016 met in full

Conference call and webcast (in English) at 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT/8:00am EST)

Group revenues of EUR 49.7 million (Guidance: EUR 47 to 52 million)
EBIT of EUR -59.9 million (Guidance: EUR -58 to -68 million)
Proprietary R&D expenses of EUR 78.5 million (Guidance: EUR 76 to 83 million)
Strong cash position of EUR 359.5 million at year-end (Dec. 31, 2015: EUR 298.4 million)
First MorphoSys antibody filed for market approval
Proprietary antibodies MOR208 and MOR202 with promising advances in blood cancer indications
Clinical development of proprietary drug candidates key focus of investment activities in 2017
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY), a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, today reported results for the financial year 2016, as well as a financial and operational outlook on 2017.
62 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Galapagos Meer »

Koers 92,720   Verschil -0,52 (-0,56%)
Laag 92,680   Volume 312.001
Hoog 93,860   Gem. Volume 497.776
24-jan-18 17:36

Galapagos Nieuws

22 jan Opnieuw twee miljardendeals in b... 1
18 jan Van Herk wil hoger bod op Ablynx 8
08 jan Novo Nordisk wil biotechnoloog A... 6
08 jan Galapagos meldt positieve onderz...
05 jan Takeda wil biotechnoloog TiGenix... 4
03 jan 'Weinig verrassende testresultat...
02 jan Galapagos krijgt 10 miljoen van ... 2
22 dec Roche neemt biotechbedrijf Ignyt... 2
18 dec Amerikanen omarmen Leids biotech... 1
18 dec Gilead schuift met aandelen Gala... 4

Gerelateerde Video's Meer »

Galapagos gaat als de brandweer 31 mrt 14:21
Arend Jan Kamp over hoofdkantoren 07 feb 16:38
Arend Jan Kamp over biotech 02 feb 16:33
Arend Jan Kamp over Galapagos 09 jun 16:08
 