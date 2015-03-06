Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  arGEN-X  /  arGen-X forum geopend

arGEN-X « Terug naar discussie overzicht

arGen-X forum geopend

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
IEX - Forummoderator 6 mrt 2015 om 09:45
0
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 21 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
649
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 231
Gegeven: 6
Argen-X, het Nederlands-Belgische biotechbedrijf, heeft in juli 2014 bij zijn notering aan Euronext in Brussel €40 miljoen opgehaald.
Het bedrijf werd hiermee op €132 miljoen gewaardeerd.

Henk
IEX - Forummoderator 6 mrt 2015 om 09:48
0
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 21 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
649
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 231
Gegeven: 6
De stukken worden verhandeld onder het tickersymbool ARGX.

Het bedrijf had bij haar beursnotering 22 mensen in dienst. Het is begonnen als een spin-off van de Universiteit van Utrecht en zoekt naar geneesmiddelen voor de bestrijding van kanker en verscheidene auto-immuunziektes.
fly like an eagle 6 mrt 2015 om 09:50
0
Lid sinds: 15 nov 2013
Laatste bezoek: 19 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.489
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 149
Gegeven: 188
Onder dank van de redactie een draadje over nieuwkomer ArgenX, opgezet en geleid door oud MT-ers van Ablynx, die op basis van de nanobodies (VHH-only) van lama's simpele humane antibodies maken die beter zijn of worden dan de competiters. Recent bericht:
Mar 4, 2015: arGEN-X Expands Preclinical Pipeline with ARGX-115: A Novel Simple Antibody™ for Cancer Immunotherapy
ARGX-115 re-activates immunity to cancer
First-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting GARP, a novel immune checkpoint
First candidate to be licensed under Company’s Innovative Access Program
Breda, the Netherlands/Ghent, Belgium - arGEN-X N.V. (Euronext Brussels: ARGX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and developing differentiated therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer and severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has exercised its option to exclusively license a first-in-class, preclinical therapeutic antibody candidate, now ARGX-115, to target GARP, a novel immune checkpoint with potential in cancer immunotherapy. ARGX-115 was discovered under arGEN-X’ Innovative Access Program with de Duve Institute / Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) / WELBIO (BE).

“Cancer immunotherapy continues to be one of the most exciting approaches to treating cancer, but also one that is rapidly evolving. Application of immune checkpoint inhibitors have come more into focus, specifically in combination regimens in order to achieve the best possible patient outcomes. Preclinical results illustrate the exciting potential of ARGX-115 as a first-in-class antibody targeting GARP, a novel immune checkpoint and a target we believe to play a key role in the ability of tumors to escape the patient’s immune system,” commented Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of arGEN-X. “Combining the expertise of the de Duve Institute/UCL/WELBIO in cancer immunology with arGEN-X’s proprietary SIMPLE AntibodyTM platform and antibody know-how creates a powerful partnership that is ideally positioned to lead the discovery of differentiated antibodies in immune oncology. We expect to initiate further preclinical studies of ARGX-115 in the near-term to illustrate its potential as future cancer immunotherapy.”

ARGX-115 RE-ACTIVATES IMMUNITY TO CANCER
In cancer patients, tumors grow as they escape from immune surveillance. Tumors can suppress the immune system by co-opting different immunosuppressive cells such as regulatory T-cells (Tregs), which exert contact-dependent inhibition of immune cells through the production of active TGF-ß. On Treg cell surface, the membrane protein GARP regulates the production of active TGF-ß. Preclinical studies completed at de Duve Institute/UCL/WELBIO show ARGX-115 can inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of human Tregs by binding to GARP-inactive TGF-ß complex and preventing release of active TGF-ß.

EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR GARP PROGRAM
ARGX-115 results from a collaboration between arGEN-X and de Duve Institute/UCL/WELBIO, initiated in November 2013, leveraging the SIMPLE AntibodyTM platform and the experience of de Duve Institute/UCL/WELBIO in cancer immunology, in order to create and validate functional leads and druggable targets in oncology. Under the collaboration, arGEN-X has exercised its option to exclusively in-license the GARP program for further development and commercialization as part of arGEN-X’ proprietary product pipeline.

ABOUT THE INNOVATIVE ACCESS PROGRAM
arGEN-X’ Innovative Access Program leverages the proven power of the SIMPLE Antibody™ platform in creating highly differentiated antibodies across multiple therapeutic areas. Through collaboration with academic centers of excellence and emerging biotech companies, arGEN-X will provide access to its antibody discovery technologies and offer technical support and proprietary know-how where needed. Deal structures are designed to be flexible.
fly like an eagle 6 mrt 2015 om 09:58
0
Lid sinds: 15 nov 2013
Laatste bezoek: 19 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.489
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 149
Gegeven: 188
Feb 18, 2015: Lonza and arGEN-X Announce a Multi-product GS Xceed™ License Agreement for Therapeutic Antibodies
Basel, Switzerland, Ghent, Belgium and Breda, The Netherlands, 18 Feb 2015 – Lonza, a global leader in biological manufacturing and arGEN-X N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and developing differentiated therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer and severe autoimmune diseases, announced today that they have entered into a new, multi-product commercial license agreement for the production of arGEN-X’s therapeutic antibodies. The license secures long-term access for arGEN-X and its strategic partners to Lonza’s proprietary GS Xceed™ System for creation and development of cell lines to be utilized in the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals.

“The initiation of the multi-product GS Xceed™ License Agreement allows both companies the flexibility to move forward to commercial production of arGEN-X products, both now and in the future,” said Karen Fallen, VP Head of Licensing, Lonza Custom Development Services.

“Over the past four years, we have developed an excellent working relationship with Lonza, as evidenced by this new license agreement. The multi-product license strengthens the competitive positioning of our products and those of our sublicensees by optimizing the pharmacoeconomics of the antibody development process,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of arGEN-X. “We look forward to continuing to develop and manufacture our pipeline of differentiated therapeutic antibody products and to offering the benefits of this new license to our strategic partners.”

The GS Xceed™ license agreement builds upon the productive relationship between Lonza and arGEN-X. Lonza has manufactured two of arGEN-X’s clinical-stage proprietary therapeutic antibodies to date, as well as a third program due to commence clinical trials in 2015. Under the new agreement, arGEN-X has access to the GS Xceed™ System for the development and manufacture of both current and future therapeutic antibody products.

The GS Xceed™ System is Lonza’s latest innovation in mammalian protein expression, offering reduced cell line construction timelines and increased product yields. For products in the early stages of development, the system was designed to help create commercially viable production cell lines for seamless integration into the Lonza platform process.

About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We harness science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.

Not only are we a custom manufacturer and developer, Lonza also offers services and products ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredients and stem-cell therapies to drinking water sanitizers, from the vitamin B compounds and organic personal care ingredients to agricultural products, and from industrial preservatives to microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 40 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and approximately 9,800 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of about CHF 3.64 billion in 2014 and is organized into two market-focused segments: Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.
fly like an eagle 6 mrt 2015 om 10:01
0
Lid sinds: 15 nov 2013
Laatste bezoek: 19 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.489
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 149
Gegeven: 188
Dec 11, 2014: arGEN-X Announces Advancement of Therapeutic Antibody Alliance with Shire
Shire to take one or more collaborative product candidates into preclinical development

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – arGEN-X N.V. (Euronext Brussels: ARGX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and developing differentiated therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer and severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that its partner Shire has exercised its option to advance into preclinical development one or more product candidates created out of a 2012 therapeutic antibody alliance between the two companies. As a result of the exercise, arGEN-X will receive a milestone payment from Shire.

Under the terms of the 2012 alliance, Shire was given the option to license promising leads of human antibody candidates identified and characterized by arGEN-X using the SIMPLE Antibody™ Platform. These therapeutic leads were based on targets provided to arGEN-X by Shire that are known to contribute to the pathophysiology of severe, rare genetic diseases.

“We are very pleased with Shire’s decision to exercise its option to further develop product candidates that came out of our initial discovery deal. We believe this decision is a reflection of the strength of our technology platform and its ability to deliver viable therapeutic candidates that reach disease targets previously considered inaccessible,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of arGEN-X. “We look forward to our continued work with Shire through the ongoing development and potential commercialization of product candidates born out of our therapeutic antibody alliance but also through our more recently established long-term strategic alliance.”

“The success of our therapeutic antibody collaboration with arGEN-X has led us to exercise our first option to a commercial license,” said Albert Seymour, Head of Research and Non-Clinical Development at Shire.
In June 2014, arGEN-X and Shire entered into a long-term strategic alliance which expanded upon the initial collaboration to include the use of the entire suite of arGEN-X human antibody discovery technologies.
MyNameIsJeff1 20 jul 2018 om 11:26
0
Lid sinds: 20 jul 2018
Laatste bezoek: 20 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
Dat ik dit nu pas zie
MyNameIsJeff1 20 jul 2018 om 11:26
0
Lid sinds: 20 jul 2018
Laatste bezoek: 20 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
jezus
MyNameIsJeff1 20 jul 2018 om 11:26
0
Lid sinds: 20 jul 2018
Laatste bezoek: 20 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
er moet meer over argen komen
MyNameIsJeff1 20 jul 2018 om 11:26
0
Lid sinds: 20 jul 2018
Laatste bezoek: 20 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
beng
MyNameIsJeff1 20 jul 2018 om 11:27
0
Lid sinds: 20 jul 2018
Laatste bezoek: 20 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
kan iemand mij mailen met meer informatie?
Pokerface 21 jul 2018 om 17:06
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 21 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
3.482
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 676
Gegeven: 989
Anders edit je ff je eerste post ipv steeds een nieuwe te plaatsen zonder info...
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

arGEN-X Meer »

Koers 80,500   Verschil +2,00 (+2,55%)
Laag 79,000   Volume 57.259
Hoog 81,100   Gem. Volume 67.845
20-jul-18 17:35
 