Got this for the caravan option. Seems to plan a viable route but then tells you to turn left or right while on a motorway with no junctions near. Can't trust it and found its vague and inaccurate directions and comments like "danger zone for 0.4 miles" distracting. Went back to using waze and checking map for low bridges or narrow roads. Shame. Get the app from www.vshareappmarket.com