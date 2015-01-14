uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ik denk ook niet dat dit de reden van de uptrend is. Op de conference had QURE wel leukere deals kunnen trachten te maken, contacten te leggen etc. De inkopers zijn al een poos bezig en hoewel deze gepubliceerde deal welkom is, niet baanbrekend genoeg om de uptrend mee te verklaren. Ik blijf van mening dat één (of meer) partijen bezig zijn om hun belang in QURE op te bouwen. De prijs tot boven de 23$ bleek geen enkele belemmering te zijn...dus much more to come (IMHO). Nu ook weer goed pump en dump zichtbaar: 300 stukjes waren voldoende om de koers ruim 70 cent lager te zetten! (van 22,80 naar 22,08)

