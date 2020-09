Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2015 Third Quarter ResultsByPublished: Mar 3, 2015 4:10 p.m. ETMONROVIA, Calif., Mar 03, 2015 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV, +2.99% today reported financial results for its third quarter ended January 31, 2015."During the quarter, our team continued to execute our strategy successfully and we delivered results in-line with our full-year plan, including revenue of $68.4 million and gross profit margin of 39.5 percent," said Tim Conver, AeroVironment chairman and chief executive officer. "Equally important was the progress we achieved in key investment areas that will position AeroVironment to enhance value for our stockholders. We expanded our commercial UAS information services, achieved success demonstrating our initial Switchblade variant and generated additional interest in our tactical missile systems from existing and potential new customers. In our core business, we were selected as the first of four pathfinder projects for the United States-India Technology Transfer Initiative, launched our TurboDock workplace EV charging solution and delivered Wasp AE systems to the Marine Corps, all of which will position us for continued growth."