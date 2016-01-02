TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CES, Las Vegas, January 6, 2016 – TomTom (TOM2) today announces the launch of its Highly Automated Driving (HAD) map products for all interstate roads in California and all interstates and freeways in Michigan. By delivering TomTom’s HAD Map and RoadDNA products for states that serve as testing grounds for driverless cars, TomTom is enabling the automotive industry to bring autonomous driving closer to reality.

“I am proud of TomTom’s extended HAD leadership demonstrated by delivering 25,000 kilometers of HAD maps for the United States, less than four months following the launch of our HAD Map for the Autobahn network in Germany,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO at TomTom. “TomTom is more excited than ever about the prospect of partnering with members of the HAD ecosystem to expedite the innovation that will transform the automotive industry and the way we drive.”

TomTom’s HAD Map delivers a highly accurate and realistic 3D border-to-border model of the road and TomTom RoadDNA delivers a pattern based localization solution. By matching TomTom RoadDNA data with vehicle sensor data and the HAD Map in real time, a vehicle knows its precise position, even while traveling at high speeds or when changes occur to the roadside.

