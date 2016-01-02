TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  TomTom nieuws in 2015

TomTom

TomTom nieuws in 2015

787 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 35 36 37 38 39 40 | Laatste
Hoop.... 2 jan 2016 om 20:22
0
Lid sinds: 29 mei 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
1.926
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 181
Gegeven: 7
Mooi verhaal op BNR digitaal over Tomtom, de toekomst Lidar, autonoom rijden en hoe Nederland daar als meest vooruitstrevend land daarin een voortrekkersrol (heavy subsidie) in heeft..
Tomtom heeft de toekomst op het gebied van autonoom rijden - See more at: www.eurobench.com/Forum/Topic/1331724...
dipity 4 jan 2016 om 07:59
1
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 21 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
811
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 322
Gegeven: 233
Met dank aan Xynix: ook hier als nieuws geplaatst. Eigenlijk 2 x nieuws: acquisitie met 60.000 abonnees erbij en autonoom gegroeid met meer dan 20.000 abonnees sinds laatste update. Van de serendipity lijst kunnen nu 2 punten af: Overname door Telematics, die direct waarde toevoegt en Groei Telematics met 30% per jaar zet niet door
-------------------------
TomTom Telematics acquires leading Polish fleet management service provider Finder S.A.

Amsterdam, 4 January 2016 – Today TomTom (TOM2) announced that it has acquired Finder S.A., the leading fleet management service provider in Poland, effective as of the end of December 2015.

The acquisition strengthens the position of TomTom Telematics as the leading and fastest-growing fleet management and telematics service provider in Europe.

“Poland is one of the fastest growing telematics markets in Europe,” said Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director TomTom Telematics. “By combining the strength of existing TomTom Telematics activities with Finder S.A., we directly address a large and growing telematics market with high potential whilst establishing a leading position in Eastern Europe.”

This acquisition adds more than 60,000 subscriptions to the TomTom Telematics installed base. The total installed base of TomTom Telematics has now passed the 600,000 vehicles landmark.

No further details of the acquisition are disclosed.
dipity 5 jan 2016 om 07:39
1
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 21 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
811
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 322
Gegeven: 233
Leading German car manufacturer selects TomTom Traffic


CES, Las Vegas, 5 January 2016 – TomTom (TOM2) today announced that German car manufacturer BMW has chosen TomTom’s award winning traffic information in Russia, New Zealand and Australia. The service is already available cross car-line as part of the “Connected Drive” offer on BMW vehicles.

TomTom Traffic covers all mapped roads in 48 countries around the world and combines data from millions of sources to deliver accurate traffic information, including for example the start and end location of each traffic jam and the expected delay that it causes.

"This is another important win for TomTom in the automotive industry,” said Ralf-Peter Schaefer, VP TomTom Traffic. “TomTom Traffic will now help BMW drivers avoid upcoming traffic delays, easing the burden on the daily driving experience.”

Check out TomTom’s car cockpit demo at CES: Booth 73904 at the Sands Expo.
[verwijderd] 5 jan 2016 om 07:45
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Thx en AB dipity.
griepje1 5 jan 2016 om 09:54
1
Lid sinds: 21 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 03 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
3.336
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 157
Gegeven: 34
www.nu.nl/gadgets/4192602/nvidia-onth...
battumboy 6 jan 2016 om 07:36
2
Lid sinds: 06 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 21 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
882
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 137
Gegeven: 186
CES, Las Vegas, January 6, 2016 – TomTom (TOM2) today announces the launch of its Highly Automated Driving (HAD) map products for all interstate roads in California and all interstates and freeways in Michigan. By delivering TomTom’s HAD Map and RoadDNA products for states that serve as testing grounds for driverless cars, TomTom is enabling the automotive industry to bring autonomous driving closer to reality.
“I am proud of TomTom’s extended HAD leadership demonstrated by delivering 25,000 kilometers of HAD maps for the United States, less than four months following the launch of our HAD Map for the Autobahn network in Germany,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO at TomTom. “TomTom is more excited than ever about the prospect of partnering with members of the HAD ecosystem to expedite the innovation that will transform the automotive industry and the way we drive.”
TomTom’s HAD Map delivers a highly accurate and realistic 3D border-to-border model of the road and TomTom RoadDNA delivers a pattern based localization solution. By matching TomTom RoadDNA data with vehicle sensor data and the HAD Map in real time, a vehicle knows its precise position, even while traveling at high speeds or when changes occur to the roadside.
Triathlon 22 nov 2019 om 05:51
0
Lid sinds: 22 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 22 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
1
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
