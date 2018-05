Fugro « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CGG [...] rejected an initial offer from Technip as too low and talks are continuing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details of the proposal are private. No final decision has been made and CGG may decide against a sale, they said.The French government, whose fund owns stakes in both CGG and Technip, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, is pushing for a combination of the companies, said one of the people. CGG could also attract interest from other buyers including Schlumberger Ltd., the people said. A representative for Schlumberger, based in Paris and Houston, declined to comment.