Pershing Square Holdings Ltd « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pershing Square Responds to The Wall Street Journal Herbalife ArticleNew York, March 13, 2015//- Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman thismorning sent the following letter to Pershing Square investors in response to yesterday’s articlein The Wall Street Journal regarding Herbalife.Dear Pershing Square Investor:Yesterday afternoon The Wall Street Journal reported, according to unnamed sources, that inconnection with a market manipulation investigation:Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office and New York fieldoffice of the FBI have conducted interviews and sent document requests inrecent months in connection with the investigation, which is looking intowhether people, including some hired by Mr. Ackman, made falsestatements about Herbalife’s business model to regulators and others inorder to spur investigations into the company and lower its stock price,the people said. Mr. Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital ManagementLP, has made a huge bet on Herbalife shares declining.One of the people familiar with the matter said investigators arescrutinizing public statements and allegations relayed to regulators by thearray of consultants and activists who have lobbied against Herbalife, aswell as any connections or potential collaboration between those peopleand Pershing Square.Neither Mr. Ackman nor Pershing Square has been served with asubpoena or been visited by FBI agents in connection with the probe,another person familiar with the matter said. The investigation could endwith no charges being filed.Since our initial presentation on Herbalife, Herbalife has been petitioning the government toinvestigate Pershing Square in connection with our short position in the company. We are notaware of any statements that we have made that are untrue, nor are we aware of any unlawfulconduct on our part or by any consultants that we have hired.According to press reports, the government’s inquiry concerns “marketmanipulation.” According to the SEC:Manipulation is intentional conduct designed to deceive investors bycontrolling or artificially affecting the market for a security. Manipulationcan involve a number of techniques to affect the supply of, or demand for,a stock. They include: spreading false or misleading information about a390438.1company; improperly limiting the number of publicly-available shares; orrigging quotes, prices or trades to create a false or deceptive picture ofthe demand for a security.(http://www.sec.gov/answers/tmanipul.htm.)At no time have I or Pershing Square intentionally made any false or misleading statementsabout Herbalife. We have publicly issued numerous presentations, white papers and analyses,which are available on the www.factsaboutherbalife.com and www.herbalifepyramidscheme.com websites. Video and audio recordings of our publicpresentations are available on these websites for anyone including the government to review,and we have encouraged regulators to do so. We have also voluntarily provided additionalinformation about Herbalife to various U.S. authorities.It is Pershing Square’s long-standing policy to cooperate fully with any requests from anygovernment agency for documents or for interviews.According to press reports and Herbalife’s own SEC filings, the company is currently underinvestigation by the Department of Justice, FBI, SEC, and Federal Trade Commission. Accordingto its SEC filings, Herbalife has spent more than $15 million in the last three quarters since theFTC launched its investigation in responding to their requests and an additional $54 millionresponding to our criticisms of Herbalife’s business and in lobbying the government in anattempt to avoid being investigated. We look forward to the conclusions of the government’sinvestigations into Herbalife.Please feel free to contact our investor relations team or Steve Fraidin, Vice Chairman ofPershing Square, if you have any questions about any of the above.Sincerely,Bill