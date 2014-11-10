Pershing Square Holdings Ltd « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pershing Square Announces New Position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International



Amsterdam, 9 Mar. 2015 //- Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) announced today

a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (ticker: NYSE: VRX) representing

approximately 16.9% of the PSH portfolio (based on the closing NAV of PSH and the closing

share price of VRX on Friday, 6 March 2015).

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., the investment manager for Pershing Square

Holdings, Ltd., announced that various funds it manages have purchased 16,473,933 shares of

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., representing 4.9% of Valeant.