Pershing Square Holdings Ltd « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pershing Square

[verwijderd] 10 nov 2014 om 19:26
Laagste punt 21.8, hoogste punt 25.15

Z'n kruistocht tegen Herbalife is redelijk interessant om te volgen.
Wat gaat dit fonds doen, zijn er mensen hier met een positie?
Kahoona1962 30 jan 2015 om 08:11
Ja ... heb een positie ingenomen tijdje geleden. Ik las 2 onafhankelijke analyses, beiden positief. Bericht van vandaag klinkt goed. 40% rendement in 2014. Net Asset Value $26,61 ... een discount van bijna 10%.

www.iex.nl/Nieuws/ANP_ANP-290115-399/...
Kahoona1962 10 mrt 2015 om 11:06
Pershing Square Announces New Position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Amsterdam, 9 Mar. 2015 //- Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) announced today
a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (ticker: NYSE: VRX) representing
approximately 16.9% of the PSH portfolio (based on the closing NAV of PSH and the closing
share price of VRX on Friday, 6 March 2015).
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., the investment manager for Pershing Square
Holdings, Ltd., announced that various funds it manages have purchased 16,473,933 shares of
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., representing 4.9% of Valeant.
Superdeluuks 11 mrt 2015 om 20:56
Geweldig trackrecord (zie home site), weliswaar pas sinds 2004, maar toch..Een gedeelte activistisch beleggen lijkt me prima. Bill heeft er op zn 48e inmiddels USD 1,1mld mee bij elkaar gesprokkeld. Hoop niet dat dat over mijn rug gaat. Wel verwarrend dat hedgefund is opgesplitst in 5 jur. enti-/activiteiten.
Voor info: pershingsquareholdings.com/media/2014...
Superdeluuks 11 mrt 2015 om 20:58
link werkt niet. Onder heading NAV/... klik PSCM Annual Investor Update; deze bedoel ik.
Kahoona1962 12 mrt 2015 om 10:35
Onder heading NAV/Reports/Events ... Other Materials ... PSCM Annual Investor Update

Hij rekent uiteraard wel een fee, maar die valt op zich wel mee kwam ik achter na contact met IR (Investor Relations).
Ik las ook ergens dat er een bepaald deel cash moest blijven om verkopende aandeelhouders te kunnen betalen, maar dat blijkt ook niet meer zo te zijn vertelde IR.
soepkip1972 13 mrt 2015 om 08:56
Is Bill wel netjes met z'n handelen ???

Hedgefondsmanager Bill Ackman en zijn medewerkers zijn onderwerp van onderzoek door de FBI vanwege manipulatie van de koers van het Amerikaanse bedrijf Herbalife. Dat melden Amerikaanse media vrijdag op basis van ingewijden. Daarmee lijkt de campagne die Ackman tegen Herbalife voert, dat voedingssupplementen verkoopt, zich nu tegen de fondsmanager zelf te keren.

Ackman en zijn fonds Pershing Square beschuldigen Herbalife ervan een piramidespel te zijn en zette $1 mrd op een koersdaling van het beursfonds. De Amerikaanse activistische belegger meent dat 88% van de distributeurs van Herbalife niets verdienen. Herbalife zegt juist dat hun distributeurs heel veel verdienen en hun luxe levenswijze een reden is voor andere distributeurs om zich aan te melden bij Herbalife. Sinds de beschuldigingen door Ackman is de koers van Herbalife gehalveerd en is onder meer de FBI een onderzoek gestart naar de verkoopmethoden van het bedrijf.

'Valse verklaringen'

Nu zou de FBI ook onderzoeken of Ackman - en zijn adviseurs - 'valse verklaringen' hebben afgelegd over Herbalife, om zo de koers omlaag te praten. 'Ackman heeft een weddenschap van $1 mrd tegen ons bedrijf en een direct financieel belang om ons te beschadigen', reageert een woordvoerder van Herbalife tegen persbureau Bloomberg. 'De afgelopen twee jaar heeft hij al $75 mln uitgegeven om Herbalife te beschadigen en zichzelf te verrijken.'

'Volledig transparant'

Ackman en zijn fonds zeggen 'altijd volledig transparant te zijn geweest over onze positie' en 'het onderzoek vol vertrouwen tegemoet te zien'.

Sinds oktober vorig jaar heeft Pershing Square Holdings, het fonds van Ackman, een notering aan de Amsterdamse beurs. De investeringsmaatschappij die belegt in grote Amerikaanse bedrijven heeft verder geen affiniteit met Nederland of de eurozone, geen beleggingen hier en een dollarnotering.
Kahoona1962 13 mrt 2015 om 12:45
Ik zag dat bericht ook. Het lijkt me logisch dat je negatief bent over een aandeel als je short gaat ... en positief als je er long inzet. Niet veel anders dan hier op IEX soms gebeurt, en op Seeking Alpha nog erger.
Maar daarbij geld uitgeven om anderen hetzelfde te laten blaten zou wel wat ver gaan ... als het allemaal waar is.

Herbalife is in Belgie veroordeeld voor het runnen van een piramidespel (er loopt nog wel een hoger beroep) ... dus er zal iets van waarheid in zitten.
Maar ik heb geen idee hoe Herbalife werkt, dus heb er verder geen mening over. Ik hoor wel dat het vrij duur is, maar dat zal zijn omdat er in de boom allerlei mensen aan moeten verdienen.
Kahoona1962 13 mrt 2015 om 17:05
Pershing Square Responds to The Wall Street Journal Herbalife Article
New York, March 13, 2015//- Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman this
morning sent the following letter to Pershing Square investors in response to yesterday’s article
in The Wall Street Journal regarding Herbalife.
Dear Pershing Square Investor:
Yesterday afternoon The Wall Street Journal reported, according to unnamed sources, that in
connection with a market manipulation investigation:
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office and New York field
office of the FBI have conducted interviews and sent document requests in
recent months in connection with the investigation, which is looking into
whether people, including some hired by Mr. Ackman, made false
statements about Herbalife’s business model to regulators and others in
order to spur investigations into the company and lower its stock price,
the people said. Mr. Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital Management
LP, has made a huge bet on Herbalife shares declining.
One of the people familiar with the matter said investigators are
scrutinizing public statements and allegations relayed to regulators by the
array of consultants and activists who have lobbied against Herbalife, as
well as any connections or potential collaboration between those people
and Pershing Square.
Neither Mr. Ackman nor Pershing Square has been served with a
subpoena or been visited by FBI agents in connection with the probe,
another person familiar with the matter said. The investigation could end
with no charges being filed.
Since our initial presentation on Herbalife, Herbalife has been petitioning the government to
investigate Pershing Square in connection with our short position in the company. We are not
aware of any statements that we have made that are untrue, nor are we aware of any unlawful
conduct on our part or by any consultants that we have hired.
According to press reports, the government’s inquiry concerns “market
manipulation.” According to the SEC:
Manipulation is intentional conduct designed to deceive investors by
controlling or artificially affecting the market for a security. Manipulation
can involve a number of techniques to affect the supply of, or demand for,
a stock. They include: spreading false or misleading information about a
390438.1
company; improperly limiting the number of publicly-available shares; or
rigging quotes, prices or trades to create a false or deceptive picture of
the demand for a security.
(http://www.sec.gov/answers/tmanipul.htm.)
At no time have I or Pershing Square intentionally made any false or misleading statements
about Herbalife. We have publicly issued numerous presentations, white papers and analyses,
which are available on the www.factsaboutherbalife.com and
www.herbalifepyramidscheme.com websites. Video and audio recordings of our public
presentations are available on these websites for anyone including the government to review,
and we have encouraged regulators to do so. We have also voluntarily provided additional
information about Herbalife to various U.S. authorities.
It is Pershing Square’s long-standing policy to cooperate fully with any requests from any
government agency for documents or for interviews.
According to press reports and Herbalife’s own SEC filings, the company is currently under
investigation by the Department of Justice, FBI, SEC, and Federal Trade Commission. According
to its SEC filings, Herbalife has spent more than $15 million in the last three quarters since the
FTC launched its investigation in responding to their requests and an additional $54 million
responding to our criticisms of Herbalife’s business and in lobbying the government in an
attempt to avoid being investigated. We look forward to the conclusions of the government’s
investigations into Herbalife.
Please feel free to contact our investor relations team or Steve Fraidin, Vice Chairman of
Pershing Square, if you have any questions about any of the above.
Sincerely,
Bill
soepkip1972 21 okt 2015 om 16:56
Wat is er mis met het fonds vandaag !!??
TN17 21 okt 2015 om 19:25
Ik kan het aandeel trouwens niet kopen via Rabobank. Weet iemand waarom dat niet kan, of moet ik het ergens anders zoeken?
blech 21 okt 2015 om 20:59
Plotseling koersval vandaag heeft misschien te maken met koersval Valeant: www.telegraaf.nl/dft/stemming/amerika...

Pershing Square had kort geleden nog een belang van 5,7 % in Valeant. Mij is onbekend of Pershing Square dat belang nu nog heeft of wellicht tussentijds heeft verkocht.
Kahoona1962 23 okt 2015 om 19:18
Amsterdam, 21 Oct. 2015 //- Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) confirms media reports that Pershing Square Capital Management purchased, on behalf of the funds it manages, in excess of 2 million additional shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (ticker: NYSE: VRX) on 21 October 2015.
Kahoona1962 23 okt 2015 om 19:19
quote:

TM97 schreef op 21 okt 2015 om 19:25:


Ik kan het aandeel trouwens niet kopen via Rabobank. Weet iemand waarom dat niet kan, of moet ik het ergens anders zoeken?


Rabobank lijkt me sowieso een dure partij om je aandelen te kopen. Ik doe alles via Lynx tegenwoordig.
wiegveld 25 okt 2015 om 21:03
www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/13365...

ook met dit aandeel van Pershing Square gaat het niet goed!
Toen bijna 30 euro per aandeel, nu iets meer dan 10.
Verlies bijna een half miljard euro
wiegveld 25 okt 2015 om 21:06
www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/13365...

en alle deelnemingen per 31 juli jl.
blech 10 nov 2015 om 20:06
Voor de liefhebbers: een verslag van de conference call op 9 november 2015 van Bill Ackman:
uk.businessinsider.com/bill-ackman-pe... .

Hij heeft kennelijk nog een groot vertrouwen in het koerspotentieel van Valeant (VRX).

Hier nog een link naar een ander verslag van deze conference call, dat meer ingaat op de andere beleggingen van Pershing Square Holdings: www.valuewalk.com/2015/11/bill-ackman...
Belgske 14 jan 2016 om 18:10
Jammer hier...Bill Ackman is een geweldig investeerder maar nu sputtert het een beetje.
Diegy 15 mrt 2016 om 20:14
Koers is van 21 naar 13 gegaan in 3 maanden tijd. Word wel interessant om morgen voor het eerst in te stappen. Denk dat er wel een leul rendement te halen valt. Natuurlijk is de keuze voor valeant geen gelukkige geweest voor persing maar dat gebeurd soms. Op 13 euro wil ik wel een pluk hebben. Heb wel vertrouwen in Bill Ackman. Vrij rustig forum overigens.
Diegy 16 mrt 2016 om 10:28
Mooi moment om in te stappen. Koers is van 21 naar 13 gegaan in 3 maanden tijd vooral vanwege de fout dat ze in Valeant zijn blijven zitten. Heb wel vertrouwen in Bill Ackman. Zie de koers binnenkort wel weer op 16 euro staan. Geweldig trackrecord (zie home site) Een gedeelte activistisch beleggen lijkt me prima. Bill heeft er op zn 48e inmiddels USD 1,1mld mee bij elkaar gesprokkeld.
