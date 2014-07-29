Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
DeZwarteRidder 29 jul 2014 om 12:31
Dominion Diamond Corp. (DDC) is proving it can operate a diamond mine in the harsh Arctic conditions of Canada’s remote Northwest Territories after selling the luxury Harry Winston jewelry brand last year.

The Ekati mine, acquired last year from BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP), is Toronto-based Dominion’s first attempt at running an excavation. With a promise of higher returns for unpolished stones, Ekati, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) below the Arctic Circle, offers the challenge of improving results in tough conditions.

“Inevitably when you buy something that you’ve only really been able to see on paper you hold your breath a little bit,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Gannicott said in a phone interview last week. “It’s worked pretty well for us.”

Dominion is increasing recovery at Ekati by capturing more smaller diamonds from crushed ore, Gannicott said. The company plans to make those adjustments permanent and Gannicott believes more improvements can be achieved.

Last week, Dominion said it agreed to buy out one of Ekati’s minority partners, Chuck Fipke, for about $67 million. Fipke and Stewart Blusson, who still has an interest in Ekati, discovered the deposit in 1991.

Initial results have been encouraging, according to Edward Sterck, an analyst at Bank of Montreal.

“Pretty consistently, on a quarter-by-quarter basis, diamond production in carat terms has been ahead of my forecasts,” Sterck said in a July 10 phone interview from London.

Unrewarded Gains

The gains have yet to be rewarded by investors. Dominion shares have risen 4.2 percent in the past 12 months. Smaller producer Petra Diamonds Ltd. (PDL) has increased 64 percent in London, while Gem Diamonds Ltd. (GEMD) rose 32 percent. De Beers, owned by Anglo American (AAL) Plc, and Russia’s OAO Alrosa are the two largest producers.

Dominion sold the Harry Winston brand to Swatch Group AG (UHR) for $1 billion. It also owns 40 percent of the nearby Diavik mine, which is controlled and run by Rio Tinto Group.

While Dominion has underperformed rivals, Sterck said he sees potential for it to catch up. The shares may have suffered as investors that bought the stock for jewelry exposure sold positions after the Harry Winston sale. Others hoping for a special dividend were disappointed that the money was used elsewhere, he said.

“They certainly look very underpriced at the moment versus the peers,” Sterck said.

Cash flow will rise as the company mines a richer zone at Ekati in the coming years, he added. Dominion had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $60.5 million for its fiscal first quarter, more than double a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fat Lake

Ekati, which means fat lake in the language of the First Nations Tlicho people, began production in 1998. Its largest gem-quality diamond, the 78 carat Ekati Spirit, was found in 2010. Current plans call for production to 2019.

The mine is located in a region where heavy equipment must be moved on ice roads during the winter. The Northwest Territories, which runs across the top of the North American continent, extending into the Arctic Circle, has a population of 43,459, according to the territories’ Bureau of Statistics. Winter temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit) are common.

The challenges are likely worth the returns with demand for diamonds growing “phenomenally,” BMO Capital Markets commodities analyst Jessica Fung said in a June 26 interview.

“You’ve got so many people that are rising up to the middle class, they want diamonds just like the rest of the world,” Fung said.
Confident Market

Analysts remain bullish on Dominion. There are eight buy ratings on the company and one hold, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rough diamond prices will probably hold recent gains through the year before rising further in 2015, Gannicott said. Prices for rough stones from Ekati have risen more than 9 percent this year, while gems from Diavik increased by about 8 percent, he said.

“To us it feels very steady now, Gannicott said. ‘‘The market is confident again. I’m pretty optimistic about where we go next year.’’

Economic recovery in the U.S., the biggest diamond jewelry consumer, is underpinning sales of rough diamonds. Support is also seen from retail demand in India and China, Gannicott said.

‘‘I would say two years ago diamond sales in China were dominated by very big purchases by very wealthy people,’’ Gannicott said. ‘‘We have now got a marketplace that’s much more normal.’’
DeZwarteRidder 29 jul 2014 om 12:36
Blue 112.5-Carat Diamond Found by Petra Seen Raising $50 Million
By Thomas Biesheuvel Jun 16, 2014 12:18 PM GMT+0200
1 Comment Email Print


PDL:LN 194.50-22.10 -10.20%

A blue 122.5-carat diamond found by Petra Diamonds Ltd. (PDL) may sell for $35 million to $50 million, in a conservative estimate, Numis Securities Ltd. said.

“If it comes back from analysis as ‘fancy vivid’ color, then it could blow the roof off,” Numis said today in a note.

Petra found the stone at its Cullinan mine in South Africa, it said in a statement last week. The mine is where the world’s largest diamond was discovered 109 years ago and is renowned for the blue stones sold at a premium. Jersey, Channel Islands-based Petra sold a 29.6-carat blue gem for $25.6 million in February.

The company said last week the stone won’t be sold before its current fiscal year ends on June 30. It declined to estimate the value of the diamond when contacted by Bloomberg today.

“Whatever the value, the figure will go straight to the bottom line for Petra’s full-year 2015 financials, giving another boost to earnings, taking further pressure off the balance sheet and providing further confirmation of upside for the stock,” Numis Securities said in its note to investors.

The world’s biggest certified diamond is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found at the mine near Pretoria in 1905. It was cut to form the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa, set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.
DeZwarteRidder 15 sep 2014 om 10:47
This is the $10 million-plus white diamond just found in South Africa
Cecilia Jamasmie | September 10, 2014

This is the $10 million-plus white diamond just found in South Africa

Shares in Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) continued to soar Wednesday after the miner revealed late Tuesday it had found a 232.08-carat white diamond at its Cullinan mine in South Africa, which four analysts predict could fetch between $10 million to $16 million.

This is the $10 million-plus white diamond just found in South Africa

The London-listed company, increasingly famous for its exceptional recent discoveries, saw its stock climbing over 10% since the announcement, closing at a high of 195.5 pence Wednesday.

This is the $10 million-plus white diamond just found in South Africa

The new stone is a D colour Type II diamond of “exceptional size and clarity,” and it has become Petra's largest white diamond since the 507-carat Cullinan Heritage found in 2009 at the same mine. That rough white diamond was given a "flawless" clarity grade and fetched $35.3 million, a record price for the company.

This is the $10 million-plus white diamond just found in South Africa

The Cullinan mine, near Pretoria, is famous for the discovery of the largest diamond ever recovered. That one was made in 1905 when miners unearthed a 3,106 carat diamond, which was later cut to form the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa, set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

Images courtesy of Petra Diamonds.

www.mining.com/this-is-the-10-million...
DeZwarteRidder 17 sep 2014 om 22:50
Leading Diamond Explorer Advances Two of Industry's Most Promising Projects

Diamond Valuation Results Could Be Game Changer For North Arrow Minerals

A bulk sample from the largest diamondiferous kimberlite pipe in the eastern Canadian Arctic is scheduled to arrive in Montreal next week. Diamond processing will be conducted throughout the fall before the final parcel makes its way to the diamond capital of the world, Antwerp, Belgium, for an official diamond valuation.

The sample contains over 1,500 tonnes of ore from a 12.5-hectare kimberlite referred to as Q1-4. The kimberlite is one of 8 pipes already discovered at North Arrow Minerals' (TSX-V: NAR) and Stornoway Diamonds' (TSX: SWY) Qilalugaq project, one of the most anticipated diamond exploration projects in the industry.

Qilalugaq, meaning "beluga whale" in Inuktitut, holds 7,000 hectares of contiguous mineral claims in northeastern Nunavut, and the Q1-4 pipe in itself already has a considerable mineral resource of 48.8 millions tonnes equating to an inferred resource of over 25 million carats of diamonds.

The pending diamond valuation is perhaps the most significant catalyst since BHP Billiton originally staked the property in 2001. An official diamond valuation will accompany official tonnage and grade estimates providing the final data point needed to extrapolate the potential economic value of Q1-4 and the Qilalugaq project as a whole.

Qilalugaq has flown under the radar as described by North Arrow CEO Ken Armstrong in an exclusive interview with the Financial Press, "Qilalugaq has never really been anyone's primary project so it hasn't had the profile it might otherwise have had, if say a junior company had made the initial discovery." Armstrong added, "Q1-4 is rather unique in terms of its size and location near the ocean."

Q1-4 is estimated to hold 53 carats per hundred-tonnes, meaning a report from Antwerp indicating an average diamond value of $200 per carat would value the Q1-4 resource at over $5 billion; $400 per carat would value the resource at over $10 billion. Not a bad potential return for North Arrow's $3.7 million investment in the mini-bulk sample that also secures the company an 80% stake in the project from joint-venture partner Stornoway.

Economically mined Canadian diamonds tend to be valued at $100 to $500 per carat, so a $200-400 valuation is certainly not out of the question. Its worth noting that a unique occurrence of fancy colored yellow diamonds at Q1-4, recovered in earlier stage sampling, could aid in boosting Q1-4's valuation towards the higher end of the above range.

While Qilalugaq is considered one of the Canadian diamond industry's primary and most important projects, North Arrow (80%) and partner Stornoway (20%) are also aggressively progressing Canada's newest diamond discovery, the Pikoo project.

In July 2013 North Arrow discovered kimberlite after successfully hitting 9 out of 10 drill targets on the 33,000-hectare eastern-central Saskatchewan property. After the discovery, North Arrow stock subsequently rallied 40%.

The primary kimberlite discovered, referred to as PK 150, has since shown very encouraging signs with a 209 kilogram sample returning 745 diamonds, 23 diamonds of which were greater than 0.85 millimeters and considered "commercial" sized diamonds.

North Arrow is currently processing over 440 Pikoo till samples that were collected over the summer. At the time of writing, 40% of the till sample results had been received by the Company. Reportedly, new and distinct trains of kimberlite indicator minerals are emerging from the results which suggest Pikoo could host multiple diamond bearing kimberlites similar to PK 150, which could greatly increase the possible economic viability of the project.

Recently financed North Arrow has plans for a 3,000 meter, $1 million-plus, drill program at Pikoo this coming winter.

The Canadian diamond industry has been buzzing with activity this year as Stornoway successfully financed its $900 million Renard mine in Quebec, and Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX: MPV) progresses construction at its mine, Gahcho Kué, which is estimated to eventually be the 7th largest diamond mine in the world. In addition, high-end diamond cutter and polisher Deepak International finalized a deal to purchase a polishing plant in Yellowknife along with the exclusive rights to the Polar Bear brand, a bid of confidence in the secular demand for Canadian diamonds.
DeZwarteRidder 18 sep 2014 om 11:18
18 September 2014

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Preliminary Results Announcement for the Year ended 30 June 2014 (unaudited)

Petra Diamonds Limited announces its preliminary results (unaudited) for the year ended 30 June 2014 ("the Year" or "FY 2014").

Financial Highlights
· Revenue1 up 20% to US$471.8 million (FY 2013: US$392.5 million).

· Adjusted EBITDA4 up 47% to US$187.7 million (FY 2013: US$127.6 million).

· Adjusted net profitafter tax5 up 75% to US$93.7 million (FY 2013: US$53.6 million).

· Net profit after tax up 142% to US$67.5 million (FY 2013: US$27.9 million).

· Adjusted operating cashflow8 up 36% to US$181.2 million (FY 2013: US$132.8 million).

· Adjusted EPS5: 14.82 cents per share (FY 2013: 11.34 cents per share).

· Basic EPS from continuing operations: 12.80 cents per share (FY 2013: 10.43 cents per share).

· Net debt: US$124.9 million (30 June 2013: US$120.8 million).

Operations Highlights

· Production up 17% to 3,110,823 carats (FY 2013: 2,668,305 carats), ahead of market guidance of 3 Mcts.

· Operating costs remained well controlled.

· Capex of US$211.2 million (FY 2013: US$191.2 million) (including capitalised borrowing costs), in accordance with the roll-out of the Group's expansion programmes.

· Safety: Group Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") improved to 0.32 (FY 2013: 0.67), a good achievement in comparison to international industry standards (particularly for underground operations).

Outlook
· Production forecast to increase to 3.2 Mcts in FY 2015.

· Expansion plans remain on track to increase production to 5 Mcts by FY 2019.

· Petra has recently concluded a three year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers ("NUM") in South Africa (refer 'Financial Review - Mining and processing costs' section).

· Petra has guided for higher rough diamond pricing in FY 2015 (refer 'The Diamond Market' section) based upon expectations for the rough diamond market to remain underpinned by constrained supply and firm demand.

· Post Year end, Petra announced a sales and beneficiation agreement for the 122 carat blue diamond recovered at Cullinan, valuing the stone at US$27.6 million; Petra will record US$23.5 million (being the polishing partner's payment for a 85% interest) in Q1 FY 2015 and will receive a 15% share in the net proceeds of the polished yield, after beneficiation and related expenses.

· In September 2014, a 232 carat white diamond of exceptional size, colour and clarity was recovered at Cullinan; this stone is expected to be sold in Q2 FY 2015.

· Petra is currently considering bringing the commencement of dividend payments forward from the previously communicated date of FY 2016. Petra will provide further detail on its anticipated dividend policy, and commencement thereof, on or before publication of its H1 FY 2015 Trading Update (end January 2015).

Johan Dippenaar, CEO, said:

"FY 2014 was another year of steady progress for Petra, with production, revenue and the underlying profitability of the Group rising in line with our expectations. Longer-term, further to the delivery of our growth plans, the Group remains on track to reach annual production of ca. 5 million carats by FY 2019.
"Petra's production growth comes at a time when demand for diamonds is continuing to grow around the world, but particularly in the major US market and in emerging markets such as China and India.

"There is subsequently a positive outlook for the Company, particularly given our expectations for further increases in production, rising margins, supportive rough diamond prices, and the continued contribution of exceptional diamonds. We look forward to entering a period of significant cash generation and the commencement of dividend payments to our shareholders in due course."
DeZwarteRidder 1 feb 2018 om 18:10
Thursday 1 February 2018 2:13pm
Here's why Aim-listed Stellar Diamond's shares are up by more than 150 per cent

Shares in Stellar Diamonds were sparkling today, having risen as much as 175 per cent after the company revealed it was in "advanced negotiations" over a possible takeover deal.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed miner said it was in talks with Australia's Newfield Resources over a possible bid that would give Stellar shareholders 12.7p per share held, a 452 per cent premium on Stellar's closing share price yesterday.

The offer is conditional on Newfield securing underwriting for a AU$30m rights issue, the proceeds of which would be used to advance Stellar's 4.5m carat Tongo-Tonguma project in Sierra Leone into production.

Newfield has a number of diamond exploration licences in Sierra Leone as well as several gold projects in western Australia.

The boards of both companies believe the combination would create a well-funded, enlarged diamond development company focused on Sierra Leone.

The deal is also conditional on shareholder approval.

In the announcement, Stellar said: "?Whilst the negotiations with NWF [Newfield] are very advanced at this stage and this announcement has been made with the approval of NWF, there can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company nor as to the final terms of any offer."

At the time of writing, shares were up 156 per cent at 5.89p.

Read more: Petra Diamonds shares rocked as the miner slashes forecasts
DeZwarteRidder 29 mei 2018 om 14:31
Diamantreus De Beers zet opvallende stap met 'kweekdiamant'

Gepubliceerd: 29 mei 2018 11:01 Laatste update: 29 mei 2018 12:26

's Werelds grootste delver van diamanten, De Beers, gaat in het laboratorium geproduceerde edelstenen verkopen. Het bedrijf bezwoer in het verleden meermaals nooit door de mens gemaakte diamanten te zullen slijten.

De diamanten uit het laboratorium zijn bestemd voor verkoop in de Verenigde Staten, blijkt uit een interne memo van De Beers. Het is de bedoeling dat die diamanten later dit jaar onder de merknaam Lightbox Jewelry in de Amerikaanse winkels liggen.

Hoewel de verkoop van synthetische juwelen lang taboe was voor De Beers, weet het bedrijf wel hoe je zelf diamanten fabriceert. De dochter van mijnbouwbedrijf Anglo American maakt al een poos diamanten in het lab voor industrieel gebruik.

Daarnaast gebruikt De Beers synthetische diamanten om ze van exemplaren uit de aardbodem te kunnen onderscheiden.

De vraag naar synthetische edelstenen groeit de laatste jaren. Met name omdat ze goedkoper zijn dan diamanten die uit de mijnen worden gehaald. Daardoor worden luxe sieraden toegankelijk voor een groter publiek. Zo verkoopt de Amerikaanse supermarktketen Walmart diamanten uit het lab.
