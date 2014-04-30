Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Splunk

Amerikaanse aandelen

Splunk

7 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. drq 30 april 2014 11:12
    MobileIron Adds Splunk, Tunneling To Mobile Management Platform

    byRamin Edmond on April 29, 2014, 4:32 pm EDT

    MobileIron is integrating Splunk into its mobile device management platform in a move that adds a variety of new capabilities for IT teams attempting to get control of corporate data on end-user mobile devices.

    The Mountain View, Calif.-based mobile security provider said the new support for Splunk will help IT teams in tracking threats and identifying other weaknesses. It enables advanced data-logging capabilities for users of the search and analysis engine.

    "Splunk is certainly going to make the platform more compelling," said Jay Gordon, vice president of sales at Enterprise Mobile, a MobileIron partner based in Plano, Texas. "It offers more enhanced support around threat detection, so it betters the platform for even some of the core features that MobileIron has independently."
    www.crn.com/news/mobility/300072 ... atform.htm

    Big data, Business Intelligence zijn zeer actuele thema's op dit moment. Volgens Gartner beide top trends van dit moment voor komende 5 jaar (zie: www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/2575515)

    Splunk doet het erg goed op de markt, ze groeien enorm en trekken veel meer klanten. De tool steekt goed in elkaar, er zijn veel mogelijkheden en de tool is erg gebruiksvriendelijk.
    Op dit moment $55,55, spotprijs als je ziet dat hij nog niet lang geleden op $80 zat!
