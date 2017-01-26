Goud « Terug naar discussie overzicht

GOLD
Goud raakt glans snel weer kwijt
De goudprijs is na de mooie opleving vanaf eind vorige week de weg omlaag weer ingeslagen en gleed donderdag duidelijk onder de $1200.
De prijs van goud daalde 0,8% naar een stand van $1191,50 per troy ounce na begin deze week de grens van $1200 nog opwaarts te hebben doorbroken.
De sterk verminderde vrees voor het protectionistische beleid van de Amerikaanse Donald Trump speelde het edelmetaal dat wordt beschouwd als veilige haven parten.
Eerder deze maand had goudprijs de wind nog aardig in de rug in de aanloop naar de inhuldiging van Trump.
Ole Elliottwave schreef op 17 januari 2017 12:47:
MACD zijn 2 gemiddelden na 200 weken en 50 weken. Dit wordt een Golden Cross genoemd. Link met een filmpje.www.investopedia.com/terms/g/goldencr...
Dit beteken over het algemeen een draai in de lange termijn markt.
M.a.w de bearmarkt wordt verlaten en we gaan weer "Gouden" tijden tegemoet. Het is echter wel zo dat een Golden Cross wel een halfjaar kan duren voor deze geheel is uitgevoerd.
"Gouden" tijden N wat voor koersen horen daar bij ben benieuwd...
Ole Elliottwave schreef op 17 januari 2017 12:11:
Goede middag, Eerste golden cross in macd sinds 2002.
Wat is de overeenkomst van Eliot Wave, TA en Golden Cross...???
Het is belachelijke nep-wetenschap en het werkt net zo min als astrologie.
Sell the news, buy the fact?
Klondike Gold Drilling Update for Stander Zone in Yukon
Klondike Gold Corp has reported exploration results including assays from nineteen drill holes from the 2019 drill program testing the Stander Zone Central along the Nugget Fault on the Company's wholly owned 586 square kilometer Klondike District Property, Yukon Territory. The drill program intersected broad zones of gold mineralization containing local intervals of high-grade gold consistently across a 200-meter strike length.
SUMMARY
The Stander Zone, a 15 Km magnetic low (fault) associated with gold mineralization traceable across the northwestern end of the property, is divided into three five-kilometer segments: "Stander Zone NW", "Stander Zone Central", and "Stander Zone SE".
Drill results reported here are from Stander Zone Central between Km 6.7 and Km 6.9.
GT-Probe results are also reported and provide exploration targets for the 2020 season.
Overall drill and geologic results support the Company's interpretation that D4 structures are conduits for gold-bearing fluids and that both D4 and D3 structures are potentially gold mineralized exploration targets with a cross-cutting pattern analogous to a checkerboard.
Remaining 2019 drill results plus results from other work are pending release.
DRILL RESULT HIGHLIGHTS
Drill hole EC19-325 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 1.19 g/t Au over 35.6 meters (4.40-40.00 m).
Drill hole EC19-326 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 0.83 g/t Au over 44.65 meters (5.80-50.45 m).
Drill hole EC19-327 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 1.21 g/t Au over 45.60 meters (1.15-46.75 m).
Drill hole EC19-267 (previously announced) intersected mineralization grading 1,009 g/t Au with 1,035 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter (104.00-105.00 m). The gold is hosted in a fault structure now interpreted as a cross-cutting northeast-trending structure (a "D4" structure in the Company's orogenic model) that cuts the northwest-trending ("D3") Stander Zone. This further supports the Company's interpretation that D4 structures are conduits for gold-bearing fluids and that both D4 and D3 structures are potentially gold mineralized exploration targets with a cross-cutting pattern comparable to a checkerboard.
Source : Strategic Research Institute
Iedereen nog steeds negatief over Mc Ewen mining?
Cijfers van Barrick Gold vanmiddag ...ben benieuwd ?
Bregt14 schreef op 11 februari 2020 12:07:
Iedereen nog steeds negatief over Mc Ewen mining?
Ik niet. Heb ze gekocht op $1,15 na de aandelenuitgifte.
Oef. Toch nog iemand die mee in hetzelfde kamp zit.:-)
Bregt14 schreef op 14 februari 2020 09:48:
Oef. Toch nog iemand die mee in hetzelfde kamp zit.:-)
Haha. Gaat goedkomen! Geïnvesteerd in procesversnelling m.a.w. het goud gaat straks sneller de grond uit. Koersexplosie in het verschiet :-):-)
Bregt,
MUX is mijn grootste positie (gem op 1.70)
Komt wel goed :-)
