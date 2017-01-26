Goud « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Klondike Gold Drilling Update for Stander Zone in Yukon



Klondike Gold Corp has reported exploration results including assays from nineteen drill holes from the 2019 drill program testing the Stander Zone Central along the Nugget Fault on the Company's wholly owned 586 square kilometer Klondike District Property, Yukon Territory. The drill program intersected broad zones of gold mineralization containing local intervals of high-grade gold consistently across a 200-meter strike length.



SUMMARY

The Stander Zone, a 15 Km magnetic low (fault) associated with gold mineralization traceable across the northwestern end of the property, is divided into three five-kilometer segments: "Stander Zone NW", "Stander Zone Central", and "Stander Zone SE".

Drill results reported here are from Stander Zone Central between Km 6.7 and Km 6.9.

GT-Probe results are also reported and provide exploration targets for the 2020 season.

Overall drill and geologic results support the Company's interpretation that D4 structures are conduits for gold-bearing fluids and that both D4 and D3 structures are potentially gold mineralized exploration targets with a cross-cutting pattern analogous to a checkerboard.

Remaining 2019 drill results plus results from other work are pending release.



DRILL RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole EC19-325 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 1.19 g/t Au over 35.6 meters (4.40-40.00 m).

Drill hole EC19-326 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 0.83 g/t Au over 44.65 meters (5.80-50.45 m).

Drill hole EC19-327 intersected Stander Zone mineralization from surface grading 1.21 g/t Au over 45.60 meters (1.15-46.75 m).

Drill hole EC19-267 (previously announced) intersected mineralization grading 1,009 g/t Au with 1,035 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter (104.00-105.00 m). The gold is hosted in a fault structure now interpreted as a cross-cutting northeast-trending structure (a "D4" structure in the Company's orogenic model) that cuts the northwest-trending ("D3") Stander Zone. This further supports the Company's interpretation that D4 structures are conduits for gold-bearing fluids and that both D4 and D3 structures are potentially gold mineralized exploration targets with a cross-cutting pattern comparable to a checkerboard.



Source : Strategic Research Institute