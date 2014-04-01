Diamanten en andere mooie steentjes
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Kennady Diamonds Updates Kelvin Kimberlite Drilling
V.KDI | 14 minutes ago
Shares Issued and Outstanding: 22,857,675
TSX-V: KDI
TORONTO, April 1, 2014 /CNW/ - Kennady Diamonds Inc. ("Kennady Diamonds", the "Company") (TSX-V: KDI) is pleased to provide an update on resource drilling at the Company's 100-percent controlled Kennady North diamond project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Kennady Diamonds CEO, Patrick Evans, noted: "Our 2014 winter drill program continues to make good progress. The delineation drilling is providing confirmation of the dimensions of the high grade Kelvin kimberlite and increasing our confidence in the geological model. In addition, our larger diameter drilling is recovering wide intercepts in vertical and near vertical holes, which is very encouraging."
Sixteen Kelvin delineation drill holes have been completed to date with one drill rig continuing delineation drilling. Two drill rigs are now drilling to recover the mini-bulk sample. Table 1 details the latest delineation drill results.
Approximately 2,340 meters of delineation drilling has been completed at the Kelvin kimberlite resulting in the recovery of approximately 680 meters of kimberlite. Larger diameter drilling has recovered a further 475 meter of kimberlite, for combined kimberlite recovery of approximately 6.5 tonnes out of a planned 25 to 30 tonnes.
Delineation drilling at the Kelvin kimberlite is expected to be completed shortly, following which one of the drill rigs will be moved to the Faraday kimberlite to commence delineation drilling focused on targets identified by the recently completed ground geophysics program.
About Kennady Diamonds
Kennady Diamonds Inc. controls 100 percent of the Kennady North diamond project located immediately to the north, west and south of the Gahcho Kué diamond mine currently under development by De Beers and Mountain Province Diamonds.
Kennady Diamonds aims to identify a resource along the Kelvin – Faraday kimberlite corridor of between a 5 and 8 million tonnes and also to identify new kimberlites outside of the corridor. This tonnage estimate is based on the drilling completed to date. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient drilling to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
An 8,500 meter drill program conducted in 2013 returned exceptional sample grades. A 4.3 tonne sample from the Kelvin kimberlite retuned a grade of 5.38 carats per tonne. A smaller 116 kg sample from the Faraday kimberlite returned a sample grade of 11.23 carats per tonne. The three largest diamonds recovered from the Kelvin kimberlite were a 2.48 carat off-white transparent octahedral, 1.06 carat off-white broken aggregate and a 0.90 carat off-white transparent irregular. The recovery of diamonds of this size and quality from a 4.3 tonne sample is very encouraging.
Diamond prices spike whet De Beers appetite for new markets
Cecilia Jamazmie | March 24, 2014
Angola's diamond production volume has remained stable at about 8 million carats per year since 2006.
De Beers, the world's largest diamond miner by market value, is looking to tap into the new markets as the precious stones prices continue to rise this year.
The main target for now, Reuters reports, is Angola, the world’s fourth largest producer of diamonds by value, and sixth by volume, where the company already has experience.
Between 2005 and 2012, De Beers explored for diamonds in Angola but later deemed the expedition as not economically viable.
But as rough diamond prices have climbed 3% over the last few months, the company wants to go back to the African nation, where it expects to secure exploration rights by the end of the year.
Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) predict prices for these precious gems will continue to soar at least until 2018.
Angola’s diamond industry, which began a century ago under Portuguese colonial rule, is successfully emerging from a long period of difficulty as a result of a civil war that ended in 2002.
The country’s production volume has remained relatively stable at 8 million carats per year since 2006.
After a new mining code introduced in 2011, which intended to attract foreign investment and boost exploration for diamonds and other minerals, there has been an increased interest in the country’s industry.
Recent studies suggest Angola could regain record production levels enjoyed before 2002 thanks to its new mining law and higher quality diamonds.
True North Gems Awarded 30-Year Mining Licence for the Aappaluttoq Ruby Deposit
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2014) - True North Gems Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TGX) ("True North" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce that the Government of Greenland has awarded the Company an exclusive 30-year exploitation (mining) licence (the "Exploitation Licence") for the Aappaluttoq Ruby Deposit, SW Greenland.
"Today marks the culmination of our exploration, delineation and major permitting activity. Since 2004 we have worked hard to plan a sustainable mining operation that showcases the economic opportunities for our shareholders and the people of Greenland," said Nicholas Houghton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This also heralds the beginning of our transformation from an exploration company to a producer. It will enable us to showcase and deliver a new supply of rubies and pink sapphires to the worldwide gemstone industry. I would like to take this opportunity to publically thank all who have worked with us and helped to achieve this major milestone."
The Aappaluttoq Ruby Deposit will be an open pit development, and over its initial 9-year mine life it will directly create up to 80 new jobs in Greenland; these will range from mining operations at the Aappaluttoq site to gemstone grading in the Nuuk Processing Facility. The project will also act as a stimulus for other investment in both secondary and supporting industries.
History:
Significant geological exploration and engineering has taken place over the last decade. Throughout this process, the Company has endeavored to engage with the local communities and utilize local support companies. The approximate US$23 million investment by LNS-Greenland ("LNS-G") announced on August 13, 2013 forms a strategic partnership that significantly reduces the Company's financial requirements in exchange for 20% of the project. Final technical work was subsequently completed, and the Company entered the formal Exploitation Permitting process in mid-2011, successfully completing public hearings in the fall of 2013.
Continued Development:
The granting of the Exploitation Licence is the catalyst for future development; as previously announced, the Company has been engaged in initial Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) negotiations and continues to finalise the mine environmental monitoring and subsequent closure plan. The advanced process engineering design is also currently being finalised and will be completed in due course.
Under the Exploitation Licence, which will become officially effective on March 10, 2014, True North has agreed to pay a gross revenue royalty (the "Gross Royalty") to the Government of Greenland of 5.5% on all sales of rubies and pink sapphires exploited from the Aappaluttoq Ruby Deposit. The Gross Royalty will be payable in each calendar year when the total aggregate paid by True North in corporate taxes, withholding taxes and "Surplus Royalty" are less than the calculated Gross Royalty in that calendar year, such that the Government receives a minimum amount. The Surplus Royalty is calculated at a rate of 15% on earnings before financial items and tax on any profit in any calendar year to the extent the annual profit exceeds the profit margin percentage of 40%. The new fiscal agreement will have no adverse impact on the net present value of the project.
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 2 apr 2014 om 10:51:
True North Gems Awarded 30-Year Mining Licence for the Aappaluttoq Ruby Deposit
Bijlage:
MERLIN DIAMONDS UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF ITS WORLD CLASS DIAMOND MINE IN THE NORTHERN TERRITORY
Merlin Diamonds Limited (ASX: MED) is on the cusp of unlocking significant value from its world class Merlin Diamond Mine in the Northern Territory, Australia.
The Company has laid a solid foundation for considerable growth with a number of key initiatives undertaken which set the Company up for production success.
A strong investment case for Merlin Diamonds is showcased in a recently published research report by Empire Capital Partners which has a 12-month price target of 6.7 cents.
Recent corporate and operational developments underpin a steady flow of operational updates which will commence shortly. These developments include: •Granting of mining approvals: In July, Merlin received Northern Territory Government Department of Primary Industry and Resources approval to commence mining fresh ore from its five pits – Excalibur, Gwain, Ywain, Ector and Kaye.
•Appointment of a mining contractor: Experienced NT mining contractor Rusca Bros Services has been contracted to extract fresh ore from its pits. This is underway.
•40,000 tonnes of new ore already mined from the Ector Pit now ready for processing: Merlin’s contractors have hit the ground running, already mining 40,000 tonnes of fresh ore which is now sitting on the Run of Mine (ROM) pad.
•More rapid recovery of diamonds is pending: Merlin has only just commenced processing the fresh ore from Ector with more regular recovery of quality diamonds to be reported very soon.
•Ore processing to double: Ore processing will significantly scale up with new equipment arriving on site next month. A new state-of-the-art scrubber, conveyor and screen will be installed, doubling processing capacity from 50 tonnes/hour to 100 tonnes/hour. More equipment will then be added before the end of the year which will increase processing capacity to well over 150 tonnes/hour.
MULTIPLE NEAR TERM VALUE CATALYSTS
The Merlin Diamond Mine boasts a very impressive resource in both grade and size. Merlin is a word class deposit that is still vastly under-developed with considerable production and exploration upside. The mine has recovered the largest diamond ever in Australia at 104 ct.
Merlin presents an attractive value proposition with multiple near-term value catalysts: •A steady stream of new diamond recoveries with fresh ore mined from just the first pit. Processing has only commenced with first production results pending.
•Commencement of mining in the second pit, Excalibur, a proven high grade pit with a very high historical recovery success rate.
•Increased diamond recoveries with the commissioning of the new scrubber.
Merlin is one of only two operating diamond mines in Australia. The Company is now headed by an experienced Executive Chairman who has a track record of success developing large-scale, multi-million dollar mining operations in Australia.
The recent commencement of full-scale mining operations at Merlin is without doubt a Game Changer for the Company with production success assured.
Merlin Diamonds Ltd (MED)
Sydney
0.006 -0.001 -14.29%
01:52:17 - Closed. Currency in AUD
Type: Equity
Market: Australia
ISIN: AU000000MED4
Rijken laten diamanten lopen
1 uur geleden in FINANCIEEL
AMSTERDAM - De handelsoorlog tussen de VS, China en de EU heeft erin gehakt bij de vermogenden: Aziatische rijken trekken de knip aanzienlijk minder voor met name diamanten. De verkopen zijn wereldwijd ingezakt.
De grote producent De Beers is 33% omzet op jaarbasis kwijtgeraakt.
Met name rijke Chinezen kochten over de grens graag diamanten, zoals in Antwerpen en Amsterdam. De Beers probeerde met prijsacties de omzet te stabiliseren.
Dat leidde er echter ook toe dat handelaren en vermogenden die eerder stenen hadden gekocht, en vervolgens krap bij kas raakten, die weer hebben aangeboden.
De Amerikaanse markt is nog wel degelijk, koop en verkoop blijven op peil, aldus De Beers in een vooruitblik van die markt.
Vorig jaar zette de marktleider De Beers, jarenlang de ook de trendsetter als leverancier van de hoogste karaats diamanten, de eerste schreden in laboratoriumstenen gemaakt van onder hoge druk geperste steenkool. Die zijn fors goedkoper.
Opkomst kunstdiamanten
Daarmee bedient de producent het lagere prijssegment. Die markt zal alleen maar groeien in marktaandeel, aldus ABN Amro. Zakenbank Morgan Stanley voorspelde eerder dat labdiamanten in een extreem scenario in drie jaar 15% marktaandeel hebben.
Dat krijgt grote gevolgen: kopers van de natuurstenen zoals retailers en juwelenverwerkers zullen minder originele diamanten aanschaffen en op voorraad houden.
DZR,
Ooit was zout een kostbaar goed en een betaalmiddel. Het woord " salaris" wordt er nog altijd mee verbonden. En dan , op enkele eeuwen tijd, is er overal zout te krijgen en verliest zout zijn belangrijke waarde en betekenis.
Hetzelfde verwacht ik zelf bij de kunstdiamanten. We hebben nu pakweg 25 eeuwen waarin er enkel en alleen maar "natuurlijke" diamanten waren en sinds enige decennia plots kunstdiamanten. Eerst veel te duur, maar momenteel stukken goedkoper en wat nog belangrijker is: Zelfs voor de diamantkenners, voor diamantairs met de grootste moeite van elkaar te onderscheiden.
De diamantmarkt staat voor een gigantisch probleem: Grote aanvoer van kunstmatige diamanten en even mooi als die zogenaamde originele honderdduizenden jaren oude diamanten…
Ik verwacht een verder dalende prijs voor diamanten, zowel de kunstmatige als de natuurlijke.
Peter
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
28 jun
De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag op de laatste handelsdag van de goed verlopen eerste helft van ...
18
Indices
|
|AEX
|561,76
|+0,76%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1373
|+0,05%
|
|Germany30^
|12.407,30
|+1,11%
|
|Gold spot
|1.409,47
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.466,22
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.006,24
|+0,48%
|
|US30#
|26.649,88
|+0,26%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(6)
Snugger
op
29-jun-19 13:02
|
|
(10)
Snugger
op
29-jun-19 12:32
|
|
(93)
Formule1-Fan
op
29-jun-19 12:28
|
|
(12)
gijs123456
op
28-jun-19 22:30
|
|
(4)
speedy0070
op
28-jun-19 20:35