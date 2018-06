Nanobiotix Selected to Present Data from NBTXR3 Clinical Trial at the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)



Paris, France, 1 April, 2014 – NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, today announced that it has been selected by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to present data from its clinical trial evaluating NBTXR3 in advanced soft tissue sarcoma.



The clinical trial will be presented during the congress session dedicated to sarcoma.



This year’s ASCO will take place in Chicago from 31 May to 3 June, 2014. The Annual Meeting brings together more than 25,000 oncology professionals from a broad range of clinical research specialties.



The NBTXR3 study was selected from over 5,500 abstracts received by the Scientific Program Committee of ASCO for review.



Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix said: “We are honored that ASCO has invited us to present our NBTXR3 data in front of the international oncology community. This is an encouraging step for our team and our partners and we will continue to develop innovative therapies aimed to improve patient care in the fight against cancer.”