Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Hypersolar is ook een aandeel wat meehobbelt in de waterstof uptrend. Het heeft een technologie om water om te zetten in waterstof mbv. een zonnepaneel. Het is nog in ontwikkeling ("We are in the process of designing a demonstration unit."), en dus speculatief ... maar als dit lukt dan heb je minimaal 2 vliegen in 1 klap :- renewable waterstof- geproduceerd op de plek waar je het nodig hebtAls ik erover nadenk lijkt dit mij een gamechanger. Gaan vandaag (op het moment dat ik het schrijf) +194% ... maar als het ze lukt om de technologie op te schalen dan is dit slechts het begin !!Het is 1 van mijn $ 1000,- aandeeltjes.HyperSolar Eyes Growing Demand for HydrogenSANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 4, 2014) - HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, today commented that it is strongly encouraged by recent commitments of Fortune 500 companies to use hydrogen fuel cells for a number of applications.Last week, Walmart, the world's biggest retailer announced it had ordered an additional 1,738 GenDrive cells from Plug Power to be used in lift trucks at their six North American distribution centers. (http://onforb.es/1evJK2k)In January of this year, both Sprint and FedEx announced they were increasing their use of fuel cell technology. Sprint said it would begin deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology as backup power to rooftop network sites replacing diesel generators. (http://bit.ly/1fwaknu) FedEx placed an order with Plug Power for Fuel Cell Extenders to increase the range of their fleet of electric delivery trucks. (http://bit.ly/1kymv86)Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar, commented, "With our commitment to develop a method for onsite renewable hydrogen production, we are encouraged by the growing demand for hydrogen production infrastructure. Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda have led the way with recent announcements about new fuel cell cars. Many big companies, including Walmart, are now using fuel cells to power warehouse lift trucks. We believe that Sprint's commitment to deploy fuel cells as a source of backup power is just the very small tip of the very large iceberg for this type of application.""The missing link for commercial success is an economical source of renewable hydrogen," continued Mr. Young. "Today the feedstock to produce hydrogen for all these commercial applications is natural gas. While natural gas is plentiful, the supply is not infinite and it certainly isn't renewable. Also, there is a distribution problem that must be solved.."HyperSolar's research is centered on developing a low-cost and submersible hydrogen production particle that can split water molecules under the sun, emulating the core functions of photosynthesis. Each particle is a complete hydrogen generator that contains a novel high voltage solar cell bonded to chemical catalysts by a proprietary encapsulation coating. A video of an early proof-of-concept prototype can be viewed at hypersolar.com/application.php. HyperSolar recently extended its sponsored research agreement with UCSB to further the development.