An important article by a Bitcoin supporter on the price manipulation of Bitcoin by fiat Tether issuance, over $21bn now, escalating exponentially in 2020-2021.Nice post by @knmjohansson, an actual bitcoiner, on the role of Tether in artificially inflating BTC price, how it is ignored by mainstream media, and how bitcoiners collude in downplaying tether or pretending it doesn't exist. Bitcoin & Tether: Where Is The Media Coverage? seekingalpha.com/instablog/48665243-k...