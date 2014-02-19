GT Advanced Technologies ($GTAT)
Dit is het forum om alles te lezen over GTAT.
GTAT is actief in:
- LED sector (saffier)
- Electonics business (saffieren schermen)(overeenkomst met Apple twv $578mln)
- PowerElectronics
- Solar sector
Dit is een aandeel dat de komende jaren een aantal x gaat verdubbelen. Omzet van Apple is al > EUR 1mld en ongeveer $15-20 per aandeel waard.
Ik heb de aandelen sinds $3 en doe ze niet weg voordat ze $50 doen..
Apple Supplier Gets Vote of Confidence for Sapphire Glass
24/7 Wall St., By Paul Ausick
GT Advanced Technologies Inc. (GTAT) shares got a boost on Tuesday after price target hike from $13 to $15 from analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The raise is due to Canaccord’s confidence that Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to use the company’s sapphire glass in the next iPhone.
Apple has already agreed to provide $578 million in financing for a facility to be built in Arizona by Apple. GT will own and operate the required furnaces and related equipment to produce sapphire glass for Apple. A report earlier this month said that GT had already taken delivery of 518 furnace systems at the new plant. That’s enough equipment to make up to 116 million 5-inch iPhone displays.
There was also a report that Apple would use the sapphire glass only in its rumored iWatch. That report knocked GT’s share price down 5%.
Sapphire glass is more expensive than the Gorilla Glass Apple uses in its current smartphones. Gorilla Glass is made by Corning Inc. (GLW) and the conflicting reports have pushed Corning’s share price around, to a new 52-week high of $19.20 last Friday after sinking to around $17 earlier in February.
When GT and Apple announced the new plant last November, demand for sapphire glass was expected to rise by 50% by 2016, and GT expected the contract with Apple to have a positive impact on earnings starting this year. GT, long a supplier to the crystalline solar makers, has suffered a sharp downturn in its business since the price of solar modules collapsed.
GT’s shares have posted a new 52-week high of $12.72 on Tuesday morning. The 52-week low is $2.61 and the stock posted an all-time high above $16 in July of 2011.
Prijs was <$3 in maart 2013. Omzet 2014 600-800mln, in 2015 >1mld.
Op forum GT Advanced Technologie (iemand is de s vergeten) vind je veel meer...
PERSBERICHT: GT Advanced Technologies behaalt certificering volgens ISO-9001:2015
Belangrijke mijlpalen in productie en kwaliteit in minder dan een jaar
HUDSON, N.H., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation, d/b/a
GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), is er trots op dat het certificaat
ISO-9001:2015 is behaald met auditors TÜV Rheinland of North
America, een wereldwijd gerenommeerd onafhankelijk bedrijf dat zich
bezighoudt met testen, inspectie en certificering. GTAT produceert
siliciumcarbide -materialen op de primaire locatie in Hudson, New
Hampshire.
"Het verkrijgen van ISO-certificering is een van de vele mijlpalen die
we zeer snel hebben kunnen bereiken," aldus Greg Knight, CEO van GTAT.
"In minder dan een jaar hebben we onze faciliteit uitgerust, de
volumeproductie bereikt en de ISO-certificering behaald. Ik kan geen
ander bedrijf in onze branche bedenken dat deze mijlpalen sneller heeft
bereikt."
Siliciumcarbide is het aanbevolen basismateriaal voor halfgeleiders voor
vermogenselektronica die worden gebruikt in toepassingen zoals
elektrische auto's. CrystX(TM) siliciumcarbide van GTAT wordt verkocht
aan industriepartners die gesneden en gepolijste wafers produceren.
Omdat siliciumcarbide beter presteert dan silicium voor deze
toepassingen, is de vraag naar dit materiaal uitzonderlijk hoog.
De snelle groei van GTAT als ISO-gecertificeerde producent van
siliciumcarbide weerspiegelt de toenemende vraag van fabrikanten van
halfgeleiders voor vermogenselektronica. "Onze focus is geweest om de
productie snel te schalen en de benodigde kwaliteitscertificeringen te
behalen, zodat groeiende markten kunnen profiteren van wat we produceren,
" aldus Knight. In augustus heeft GTAT een langdurige
leveringsovereenkomst getekend met GlobalWafers Co. (GWC) in Taiwan voor
haar CrystX(TM) siliciumcarbide.
OVER GTAT
GT Advanced Technologies is een gediversifieerd technologiebedrijf met
kennis op het gebied van het kweken van kristallen van siliciumcarbide
en saffier. Deze belangrijke materialen met een hoge vraag leveren
duurzame prestaties en waarde op alle groeiende internationale markten.
Het bedrijf richt zich op het verhogen van de voorraad van deze
materialen en het verlagen van de kosten, waardoor producten zoals
elektrische voertuigen, vermogenselektronica, optica voor de lucht- en
ruimtevaart en de opkomende telecominfrastructuur van 5G sneller worden
geïmplementeerd. Meer informatie over het bedrijf vindt u op
www.gtat.com.
Neem contact op met
info@gtat.com
Een foto bij deze aankondiging is beschikbaar op
www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/Attach...
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
