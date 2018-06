Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gevo



-Plans to modify existing ethanol plants for butanol production



-Process yields isobutanol



-Uses a novel biocatalyst for reduction of by-product creation, yielding more butanol in a continuous process



-Butanol produced in a continuous process rather than a batch process



-Biomass of corn, sugar, and beets for butanol production



-Receiving funding from Cargill and Total. Filed for IPO in August 2010.



-Use of a modified strain of E.Coli