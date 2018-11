uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

"Oppenheimer's deadly toy"........***************************************Gene therapy: a treatment coming of age..........Although a commercial gene therapy for cancer was approved in China in 2004, regulators in the United States and Europe have been more sceptical of the technology, with the US yet to approve a gene therapy treatment. The first gene therapy to be licensed in Europe, called Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec), was approved in November 2012 and is expected to roll out by early 2015. Marketed by the Amsterdam-based biotech company uniQure, it treats a rare metabolic disorder called lipoprotein lipase deficiency, in which individuals lack the ability to break down fatty acids in the blood, leading to inflammation of the pancreas that is painful and sometimes fatal.The drug’s approval has been controversial, with some saying that it got the go-ahead simply because clinical trials demonstrated its safety, not because they showed effectiveness. “I’m not impressed by these data, and people have been surprised that this product has been marketed,” says Fischer.............