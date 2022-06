een deel van de conclusie:

PLS nanocomposites are far lighter in weight than

conventional composites, and make them competitive

with other materials for specific applications.

Furthermore, the unique combination of their key

properties and potentially low production costs

paves the way to a wide range of applications.

Recently, some PLS nanocomposites became commercially

available, and were applied to the

automotive [293,457] and food packaging industries.

Biodegradable polymer based nanocomposites

appear to have a very bright future for a wide

range of applications as high performance biodegradable

materials [458–460].

Although a significant amount of work has already

been done on various aspects of PLS nanocomposites,

much research still remains in order to understand the

complex structure–property relationships in various

nanocomposites. It is necessary to conduct detailed

rheological measurements of various nanocomposites

in the molten state in order to further our knowledge

of processing conditions for these materials.

Finally, the fact that PLS nanocomposites show

concurrent improvement in various material properties

at very low filler content, together with the ease of

preparation through simple processes such as melt

intercalation, melt extrusion or injection molding,

opens a new dimension for plastics and composites