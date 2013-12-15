Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
In mijn beleving een kansrijke belegging Niocorp
NioCorp aims to be the solution for America’s strategic and critical Niobium needs for the domestic steel and aviation industry. Niobium is crucial in high strength steel for bridges and buildings, oil and gas pipelines, automobiles, stainless steel, MRI machines, wind turbines, jet thrusters, and more.
America has imported 100% of the Niobium it uses for the past 52 years. The US considers Niobium a strategic metal and is contemplating stockpiling due to the supply concentration risk and economic importance.
Elk Creek is an advanced project as Molycorp drilled 110 holes in the geological anomaly during the 1970s and 1980s. Niobium prices have increased rapidly since then and in 2010 NioCorp took up where Molycorp left off.
Elk Creek, Nebraska Niobium Project Key Information:
- 19.3 Million Tonnes @ 0.67% Nb2O5 (Indicated) - 129,182,000 kg of contained Nb2O5 (Indicated) and
- 83.3 Million Tonnes @ 0.63% Nb2O5 (Inferred) - 523,844,000 kg of contained Nb2O5 (Inferred)
- Niobium price: ~$42/kg
- 131 meters of 1.02% Nb2O5 – a highlight from 2011 summer drill campaign
- Deposit is open at depth, to the Northwest and Southeast
waar zal de koers van niocorp binnen enkele jaren stranden?
Nuinsco: een betere keuze voor Niobium?
Project Information
Location: Ontario, Canada
Ownership: 100%
Commodity: Multiple Commodities - P2O5, Nb, Ta, U, REE's
Project Status: Exploration
Prairie Lake
Located about 45 kilometers northwest of Marathon, Ontario, Nuinsco's Prairie Lake property covers the entire 2.8 km2 surface area of the Prairie Lake Carbonatite Complex. The property is located just 28km north of the TransCanada Highway as well as the North Shore of Lake Superior, and is accessible year-round by gravel road.
Prairie Lake hosts an exploration target (ET) of 515 - 630 million tonnes grading between 0.09-0.11% niobium (0.9 to 1.1 kg/tonne) and 3.0-4.0% phosphorus (1.2 to 1.4 kg/tonne). The areas included in the exploration target, which represent only ~30% of the total surface area of the Prairie Lake Complex, are areas that have been more intensively explored yet still lack sufficient diamond drilling to define a resource.
All of the mineralization is exposed at surface and could be exploited by simple quarrying methods. The suite of minerals of potentially economic significance also includes tantalum (Ta2O5), uranium (U3O8) and rare earth elements (REEs) (including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y))..
Nuinsco is undertaking metallurgical testing to evaluate the production of distinct niobium (Nb2O5) and fertilizer-grade phosphorus (P2O5) concentrates from Prairie Lake mineralization.
