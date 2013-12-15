Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nuinsco: een betere keuze voor Niobium?

Project Information



Location: Ontario, Canada

Ownership: 100%

Commodity: Multiple Commodities - P2O5, Nb, Ta, U, REE's

Project Status: Exploration



Prairie Lake

Located about 45 kilometers northwest of Marathon, Ontario, Nuinsco's Prairie Lake property covers the entire 2.8 km2 surface area of the Prairie Lake Carbonatite Complex. The property is located just 28km north of the TransCanada Highway as well as the North Shore of Lake Superior, and is accessible year-round by gravel road.



Prairie Lake hosts an exploration target (ET) of 515 - 630 million tonnes grading between 0.09-0.11% niobium (0.9 to 1.1 kg/tonne) and 3.0-4.0% phosphorus (1.2 to 1.4 kg/tonne). The areas included in the exploration target, which represent only ~30% of the total surface area of the Prairie Lake Complex, are areas that have been more intensively explored yet still lack sufficient diamond drilling to define a resource.



All of the mineralization is exposed at surface and could be exploited by simple quarrying methods. The suite of minerals of potentially economic significance also includes tantalum (Ta2O5), uranium (U3O8) and rare earth elements (REEs) (including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y))..



Nuinsco is undertaking metallurgical testing to evaluate the production of distinct niobium (Nb2O5) and fertilizer-grade phosphorus (P2O5) concentrates from Prairie Lake mineralization.