Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Niocorp Niobium

Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Niocorp Niobium

5 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 5 nobahamas 15 december 2013 20:54
    In mijn beleving een kansrijke belegging Niocorp
    niocorp.com/images/NioCorpPP.pdf

    NioCorp aims to be the solution for America’s strategic and critical Niobium needs for the domestic steel and aviation industry. Niobium is crucial in high strength steel for bridges and buildings, oil and gas pipelines, automobiles, stainless steel, MRI machines, wind turbines, jet thrusters, and more.
    America has imported 100% of the Niobium it uses for the past 52 years. The US considers Niobium a strategic metal and is contemplating stockpiling due to the supply concentration risk and economic importance.
    Elk Creek is an advanced project as Molycorp drilled 110 holes in the geological anomaly during the 1970s and 1980s. Niobium prices have increased rapidly since then and in 2010 NioCorp took up where Molycorp left off.
    Elk Creek, Nebraska Niobium Project Key Information:
    - 19.3 Million Tonnes @ 0.67% Nb2O5 (Indicated) - 129,182,000 kg of contained Nb2O5 (Indicated) and
    - 83.3 Million Tonnes @ 0.63% Nb2O5 (Inferred) - 523,844,000 kg of contained Nb2O5 (Inferred)
    - Niobium price: ~$42/kg
    - 131 meters of 1.02% Nb2O5 – a highlight from 2011 summer drill campaign
    - Deposit is open at depth, to the Northwest and Southeast

    www.stockwatch.com/News/Item.aspx?bid...
    online.wsj.com/article/PR-CO-20131022...
    insider overview
    www.canadianinsider.com/node/7?menu_t...
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 9 mei 2014 18:12
    Nuinsco: een betere keuze voor Niobium?
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Project Information

    Location: Ontario, Canada
    Ownership: 100%
    Commodity: Multiple Commodities - P2O5, Nb, Ta, U, REE's
    Project Status: Exploration

    Prairie Lake
    Located about 45 kilometers northwest of Marathon, Ontario, Nuinsco's Prairie Lake property covers the entire 2.8 km2 surface area of the Prairie Lake Carbonatite Complex. The property is located just 28km north of the TransCanada Highway as well as the North Shore of Lake Superior, and is accessible year-round by gravel road.

    Prairie Lake hosts an exploration target (ET) of 515 - 630 million tonnes grading between 0.09-0.11% niobium (0.9 to 1.1 kg/tonne) and 3.0-4.0% phosphorus (1.2 to 1.4 kg/tonne). The areas included in the exploration target, which represent only ~30% of the total surface area of the Prairie Lake Complex, are areas that have been more intensively explored yet still lack sufficient diamond drilling to define a resource.

    All of the mineralization is exposed at surface and could be exploited by simple quarrying methods. The suite of minerals of potentially economic significance also includes tantalum (Ta2O5), uranium (U3O8) and rare earth elements (REEs) (including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y))..

    Nuinsco is undertaking metallurgical testing to evaluate the production of distinct niobium (Nb2O5) and fertilizer-grade phosphorus (P2O5) concentrates from Prairie Lake mineralization.
5 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 701,12 0,00%
EUR/USD 1,1707 -0,10%
Germany30^ 14.991,50 -0,11%
Gold spot 1.680,18 -0,29%
LDN100-24h 6.741,39 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.045,39 -0,11%

Stijgers

AALBER...
0,00%
ABN AM...
0,00%
Accell
0,00%
Accsys
0,00%
Acomo
0,00%

Dalers

AALBER...
0,00%
ABN AM...
0,00%
Accell
0,00%
Accsys
0,00%
Acomo
0,00%
 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
30 mrt Zó vind je die beursklapper
26 mrt Belastingaangifte: 10 slimme bespaartips
26 mrt Belastingaangifte 2020: 10 tips om geld te besp...
26 mrt Jonge beleggers nemen steeds meer risico’s
23 mrt 4 redenen om niet voor Amerikaanse aandelen te ...
IEX Profs
30 mrt Gordels vast! Rentevolatiliteit neemt toe
30 mrt Must read: Zijn beleggers te optimistisch?
30 mrt Vijf redenen om EMD lokale valuta te kopen
30 mrt Pensioenfondsen zien dekkingsgraad flink stijgen
29 mrt Europese fondsenhuizen doen goede zaken
Participaties.nl
23 mrt Direct lending levert hogere rente op
22 mrt Sterkste stijging huizenprijzen in bijna 20 jaar
19 mrt Dit zijn de grootste uitdagingen voor durfinves...
10 mrt 25% minder kantoorruimte verhuurd of verkocht i...
05 mrt 2020 was recordjaar voor Nederlandse woningmarkt

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare