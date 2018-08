Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Jindal Stainless to supply stainless steel for the ITER project



Jindal Stainless Limited has been selected by the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor for supplying Stainless Steel for the Cryostat Project.



ITER Cryostat is a large-scale scientific experiment that strives to produce commercial energy from fusion. 7 countries namely EU, India, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan and the United States have collaborated to make this project a success. This ITER Reactor is being constructed at Cadarache, France. ITER cryostat, would be 29.5 meters in height and 29.5 meters in diameter and is being built up in 54 pieces by Larsen & Turbo India, which will then assemble and erect this project in France. This would be the largest fusion equipment ever made in the world.



Approximately 3650 tonnes of stainless steel (approximate value of INR 100 crore) would be used in this project and only 2 Plate mills have been approved for this project one being of Jindal Stainless, India and the other one is of Indu steel of France. The overriding consideration in design and construction of nuclear power plant is safety. Strict rules such as those defined by various applicable codes of ASTM & ASME have been put in place to ensure that materials used in critical components are fully qualified for the intended applications.



Based on JSL’s credentials along with the company’s standard QAP, an audit was conducted of systems and processing systems /heat treatment at its Jajpur stainless steel plant and its was found that JSL’s Jajpur Plant has the capability to meet the stringent technical requirement for the nuclear industry. Due to its continuous endeavors, the company has received vendor agreement to supply stainless steel plates and sheets for the renowned International Thermonuclear Experiment Reactor project.



Mr Pankaj Mittal Sr VP Marketing & Supply Chain, JSL said that “We are very excited about this project and are well equipped in all respects to supply the desired quantity of stainless steel. We have already begun supplies and we are extremely proud to be associated with this revolutionary and path breaking technological advancement in the power sector.”



Source - Strategic Research Institute