Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hydrogenics Corporat (NASDAQ:HYGS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ARN reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.40% from the company’scurrent price.

Hydrogenics Corporat (NASDAQ:HYGS) traded up 7.28% on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares. Hydrogenics Corporat has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company’s market cap is $170.6 million.

Hydrogenics Corporat (NASDAQ:HYGS) last released its earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Analysts expect that Hydrogenics Corporat will post $-0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.