This Is Why Amazon Is an Unstoppable Beast

Brian Sozzi Brian Sozzi

Follow Apr 30, 2017 11:19 PM EDT

Martha Stewart Perfectly Explains Why She's Is Now Selling Wine on the Internet



Leave it to domestic diva Martha Stewart to perfectly capture the current story of Amazon (AMZN) .



"Amazon is great," Stewart told me Thursday night at a launch event for her new wine of the month club. Stewart, who is the long-reigning queen of selling stuff in retail stores such as Macy's (M) (her retail empire began eons ago with Sears (SHLD) Kmart division), has recently taken her meal kits -- in concert with delivery partner Marley Spoon -- to Amazon Fresh. Prime members can order a meal and, depending on the time of day the order is placed, have the kit delivered the same day or next day.



The service launched in New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Philadelphia, and Stewart says it's now in a total of seven cities.



It's little anecdotes like this that explain where Amazon is right now. It's just damn great, simply firing on all cylinders, as we learned with the company's first quarter earnings report on Thursday.



Profits in eight straight quarters, crushing those naysayers who are always looking for Amazon to badly miss earning as it invests in fullfillment. Earnings trounced Wall Street forecasts, likely sending future estimates through the roof in coming days. The company has 18 planes in service and up to 40 leases, as it tries to control its delivery network. Doing so over time will bring down costs.



More bookstores and pop-up shops in malls are on the way. And, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, there are some 80 million Amazon Prime members who are willingly spending for convenience, instead of visiting a retail store.



In short, Amazon is on a course to being worth a trillion dollars in our lifetime.



"Amazon is likely to be one of the first trillion-dollar market cap companies; it's just a question of when, not if, in our view," Barclays analyst Ross Sandler wrote in a note earlier this month. "The retail business has a considerable moat, and the Prime flywheel and logistics and automation are just getting going," said Sandler, who also struck a bullish tone on the prospects for Amazon's cloud computing business.



Couldn't agree me. All aboard.