Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Why tapering could take iron ore to record highs



CNBC reported that iron ore prices hit their highest levels in nearly 4 months leading one analyst to forecast a further rally of up to 30% this year.



Prices of the industrial metal climbed to USD 138.70 per tonne a near 60% increase from lows of around USD 86.70 per tonne in September last year amid heightened fears over a Chinese economic slowdown.



Sentiment was buoyed by better than expected import data from China, after July imports jumped 17% on June's levels to a record 73.14 million tonnes on Thursday.



Mr Jonathan Barratt founder of Barratt's Bulletin said that "I believe we can approach record highs this year [in the iron ore market]. You are looking at a 20% to 30% increase. Iron ore and copper prices are closely watched by investors as they are considered bellwethers for global economic health. Copper prices have also seen a strong rally in recent months, surging over 10% since mid June to trade at USD 7,318 per tonne.”



Mr Barratt said that the iron ore market was set to see substantial gains as the US Federal Reserve's tapering of its bond buying program approaches. In my mind the tapering idea is highly bullish for iron ore, and a lot of metals including copper, aluminum and nickel.



He said that US and Japanese corporations are sitting on around USD 7.7 trillion of cash on their balance sheets. Fed tapering will give companies the confidence to start splashing the cash as they will be reassured that authorities are comfortable with the country's economic strength.



Most analysts expect tapering to begin in September, if economic data continues to show the recovery is gaining traction. The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until unemployment falls below 6.5% and inflation tops 2.5%.



Mr Barratt said that "Tapering will give the green light to corporates to start to spend. Corporates are going to think: things are starting to look good,' and rather than spending USD 1, they will spend USD 2 and therefore they will need USD 2 worth of primary imports (like iron ore)."



Iron ore prices will likely see a short term bounce to around USD 150 per tonne between now and September while further gains should come after tapering starts and corporate spending gets going. However, other analysts were less convinced that iron ore prices were set to rise further.



Mr David Lennox resources analyst at equity research firm Fat Prophets said that "We are not expecting the price of iron ore to rally over the rest of the year. We are very comfortable with the current price action as we expect some slowing in demand for iron ore as China moves into winter. The slowing in demand will keep a lid on any rally adding that he expected iron ore to trade between USD 130 per tonne to USD 140 per tonne at the end of the year.”



Source - CNBC.com

