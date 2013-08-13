Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Nieuws en info hier plaatsen (deel 4)

Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nieuws en info hier plaatsen (deel 4)

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
14.688 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 731 732 733 734 735 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
voda 13 aug 2013 om 16:38
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Wederom op verzoek van poster de Volharder hierbij de vierde versie van het ultieme nieuwsdraad(je).

De drie vorige draden zijn zéér goed bekeken. Blijkbaar is er wel behoefte aan aanvullend, niet Arcelor gerelateerd nieuws. En natuurlijk de Arcelor nieuwsberichten zelf (als database draadje)

Hier nog de linkjes naar de oude draden.

De eerste draad:

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1185122/Arcelo...

De tweede draad:

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1266340/Arcelo...

De derde draad:

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1289117/31/Nie...

Veel leesplezier!

Groet,

Hans
voda 13 aug 2013 om 16:38
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Employee exodus will not impact Indian projects - ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal said exodus of its employees, including CEO for Greenfield Projects Mr Sanak Mishra, will not impact projects in Jharkhand and Karnataka.

The company in a statement said that "As we have made slower than anticipated progress with our India projects, the requirement for the number of people on the ground has reduced. This does not impact our ability to continue to work on our two remaining projects in Jharkhand and Karnataka.”

A ArcelorMittal spokesperson said in the statement that "Under the leadership of Mr Vijay Bhatnagar, CEO of ArcelorMittal India and China, we are confident we have the right team required for the projects at this point in time.”

The response came a day after PTI reported that about 20 top executives of ArcelorMittal India were leaving the company due to frustrations of having little or no work as company's projects have failed to take off so far.

Source - PTI
voda 13 aug 2013 om 16:44
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
ThyssenKrupp may keep its Brazilian steel mill - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the negotiations, reported that German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp may end up not selling its loss making Brazilian steel mill.

As per report “Under a new plan, ThyssenKrupp would sell its processing plant in the US state of Alabama to Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for USD 1.5 billion and CSN would agree to purchase 3 million tonnes of steel a year from the Brazilian mill, which would remain under ThyssenKrupp's control.”

The report said “About 2.5 million tonnes of the Brazilian output would be earmarked for processing at the Alabama rolling mill for as long as six years, while the remaining 500,000 tonnes would be shipped to CSN's Brazil based operations.”

Timing for the deal was unclear, but one of the people said a deal isn't likely to happen this week.

Source - WSJ
voda 13 aug 2013 om 16:47
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Siemens puts twin ladle furnace into operation for ArcelorMittal in Bremen

Siemens Metals Technologies put a 300 tonne twin ladle furnace into operation for ArcelorMittal Bremen GmbH in Bremen.

The plant replaces the 2 previous conditioning stands used for liquid steel treatment and substantially cuts the cost of steel treatment.

ArcelorMittal Bremen GmbH is a flat steel manufacturer and produces high-quality steel goods, mainly for the automotive and construction industries, via the integrated blast furnace-converter route. It also produces higher-alloyed steel grades, such as line-pipe steel grades. The twin ladle furnace was installed directly downstream of the LD converter in the Bremen steel works, positioned so as to ensure optimum logistic links to other parts of the plant and reduce crane movements to a minimum.

In future, the ladle furnace will be used to treat a large proportion of the melts some 3.5 million metric tonne of crude steel per year. Its main task is to heat the melt, and it achieves a heating rate of 4 °C per minute over a 30-minute period.

A Simelt AC electrode control system ensures perfect control of the electrodes. The tapping temperature at the LD converter can be lowered by about 30 °C, which reduces the consumption of refractory material in the converter.

In this way, the ladle furnace increases the efficiency of the ladle metallurgy and reduces operating costs. The ladle furnace can also handle fine alloying work and injection processes, which previously took place in the conditioning stands. The equipment supplied for this purpose included two six track wire feeding machines.

Meanwhile, The Siemens Industry Sector (Erlangen, Germany) is the world's leading supplier of innovative and environmentally friendly products and solutions for industrial customers.

Source - Strategic Research Institute
Talk 13 aug 2013 om 20:53
0
Lid sinds: 13 sep 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
252
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 55
Gegeven: 15
Hier een artikel van beleggers belangen die ik jullie niet wil onthouden:
Pas op met staalfondsen
www.beleggersbelangen.nl/opinie/artik...

''Vooralsnog is het concern alleen maar aan het investeren, maar als de wereldeconomie verder terugvalt zal dat toch wat minder moeten. Arcelor Mittal is voor 45% afhankelijk van Europa. Opvallend is dat de meeste analisten het staalfonds op kopen hebben staan.''

Wat hij vergeet te vermelden uit dit bovenstaande stukje is; wanneer de economie weer begint aan te trekken, arcelor (en Aperam) voordeel heeft bij die gemaakte investeringen. De bedrijven zullen dan van die investeringen gaan profiteren. Dat zie je nu ook aan de huidige koers. Positieve berichten over Europa, de economie lijkt uit het dal te komen. Dus Arcelor profiteert ervan.
Als bijkomend voordeel kan het zijn dat de resultaten 'meevallen' of 'beter zijn dan verwacht'. Iedereen verwacht immers slechtere cijfers i.v.m. de winstwaarschuwing.

Zo. Na een aantal maanden weer een posting van mij.
Cheers!
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:26
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Staalconcern Salzgitter schrapt 1500 banen

Gepubliceerd op 14 aug 2013 om 08:54 | Views: 1.407

SALZGITTER (AFN) - Salzgitter schrapt ruim 1500 arbeidsplaatsen als onderdeel van een reorganisatieprogramma dat de winstgevendheid van het bedrijf moet verbeteren. De ingrepen die in de komende 2 jaar worden doorgevoerd, kunnen de winst jaarlijks met meer dan 200 miljoen euro laten stijgen. Dat maakte het op één na grootste staalconcern van Duitsland woensdag bekend.

Salzgitter gaf vorige week voor de tweede keer dit jaar een winstwaarschuwing. Het concern lijdt onder de crisis op de Europese staalmarkt en de dalende metaalprijzen. Het bedrijf zei voor dit jaar te rekenen op een verlies voor belastingen van 400 miljoen euro.

Woensdag maakte het bedrijf bekend dat het verlies voor belastingen in de eerste helft van dit jaar 298,7 miljoen euro bedroeg. Een jaar eerder was het verlies 17,9 miljoen euro. De omzet daalde met ruim 400 miljoen euro tot 4,97 miljard euro.
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:34
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Price rally surges in Chinese steel market

Delight has engulfed the steel market in China with sustained rally in steel price. Resounding rally in steel price by over 1% has fuelled buying mixed with pinch of speculation.

Climb down in steel production MoM along with destocking of flat steel has kept the buying chugging along. HRC inventory depleted for the 10th consecutive week standing at 4.1758 million tonnes. Upswing in iron ore and coke levels recently along with strong USD has hiked the cost base .

Backed by optimism steel majors have hiked price for September with Bao steel revising it by CNY 150 per tonne (USD 26 per tonne) for HRC and CNY 120 per tonne ( USD 21 per tonne) . Earlier Wuhan had already increased price for flat product.

Long product rally has been bubblier with 2% gain in last week alone fixed asset investment and economic stimulus picking up. Major long steel producers kept the rates of rebar hiked due to stable demand from traders and costlier materials.

Shangdong has increased September price by CNY 70 per tonne (USD 11 per tonne) of rebar grades HRB400 and HRB335.

Most market players agree that in the second half of August the bullish trend in the marketplace will remain in effect, and upward adjustments of producers’ prices will continue.


Source - Strategic Research Institute
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:38
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
TATA Steel Group posts positive results for Q2

TATA Steel Group has declared its Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30th 2013 with following highlights

1. Group steel deliveries in Q1 FY’14 were 6.08 million tonnes versus 6.56 million tonnes in Q4 FY’13, and 5.68 million tonnes in Q1 FY’13.

2. Group consolidated turnover was INR 32,805 crores in Q1 FY’14 compared to INR 34,650 crores in Q4 FY’13 and INR 33,821 crores in Q1 FY’13.

3. Group EBITDA was INR 3,755 crores in Q1 FY’14 compared to INR 4,368 crores in Q4 FY’13 and INR 3,581crores in Q1 FY’13.

4. Group profit before tax for Q1 FY’14 was INR 1,494 crores versus a loss of INR 5,576 crores in Q4 FY’13 and a profit of INR 1,416 crores in Q1 FY’13. The Q4 FY’13 loss included non cash impairment charges of INR 8,356 crores.

5. Goup Profit after Tax (after minority interest and share of profit of associates) for Q1 FY’14 improved by INR 7,668 crores to INR 1,139 crores from the loss of INR 6,529 crores in Q4 FY’13. Group profit was INR 598 crores in Q1 FY’13.

TATA Steel MD Mr HM Nerurkar said “The Indian operations delivered a steady performance in a subdued market environment with deliveries growing at an enhanced pace over the comparable period of last year. Our retail focus, customer relationship and brand building efforts are supporting growth despite increased competition in the market place and we are intensifying our focus on efficiency improvements and delivering enhanced value to our customers. Work on the Greenfield project in Odisha continues in full swing. The South East Asian operations are robust and we continue to invest in improving the underlying performance.”
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:41
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
TATA Steel Europe - Quarterly update

The European operations maintained the improvement in underlying performance on the back of upgrades at key production facilities at Port Talbot and IJmuiden in Q4 which helped strengthen the operating platform.

1. Deliveries totaled 3.14 million tonnes in Q1 FY’14, slightly lower than the 3.21 million tonnes in Q1 FY’13 largely due to soft market demand. Deliveries were 3.42 million tonnes in Q4 FY’13.

2. The increase in production was accompanied by an improvement of 5% in the proportion of differentiated products in the June quarter alone and closer relationships with global OEMs in core home and regional markets. This focus was complemented by further rigorous management of costs and cash flows.

3. Turnover in Q1 FY’14 was INR 18,432 crores versus INR 19,166 crores in Q4 FY’13 and INR 20,406 crores in Q1 FY’13. Average revenue per tonne increased in Q1 FY’14 compared to Q4 FY’13.

4. Q1 FY’14 EBITDA was INR 777 crores; an increase over the Q4 FY’13 EBITDA of INR 613 crores and the INR 620 crores in Q1 FY’13 due to improved core capabilities.

Tata Steel Europe MD & CEO Dr Karl-Ulrich Köhler said “Our European facilities recorded higher production volumes after we completed some major plant refurbishment last year, which gave us a more stable production platform and greater operational flexibility. As a result we are better placed to supply our customers with the high-quality steel they demand. We see signs that our strategy is enhancing bottom-line performance, despite continued subdued European demand. There have recently been encouraging signs of improving economic conditions in some European economies, the UK in particular, and we are poised to capitalise should these translate more strongly into increased demand from steel-intensive sectors.”

Source - Strategic Research Institute
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:42
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
ThyssenKrupp update on steel plant sale in US and Brazil

ThyssenKrupp is engaged in very advanced negotiations with a leading bidder on the sale of the two Steel Americas plants. The negotiations include shareholder partner Vale, the Brazilian development bank BNDES and Brazilian government agencies. The aim remains to sign a deal promptly. In addition, the Group is also in talks with other interested parties.

Dr Heinrich Hiesinger Executive Board Chairman of ThyssenKrupp AG said "The sale process for Steel Americas is taking longer than originally expected. That's understandable because the bidders expect a full ramp up of blast furnace 2 in Brazil. This has been hampered by process instabilities from May this year. In addition, the negotiations are highly complex and are further complicated by the contract structures chosen years ago. We too would have liked to reach a deal more quickly; but the interests of the company and diligence are our top priorities. For this reason we will not make our decisions dependent on reporting deadlines."

Source - Strategic Research Institute
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:43
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
US lead the way for demand in global long steel market - IREPAS

According to the market outlook released by IREPAS, the global association of producers and exporters of long steel products, the situation as regards excess supply in certain areas of the global long steel products market remained the same in July as compared to June.

There have been price rises due to availability restrictions amid some closures, like in the EU region, or also due to pressure on the raw materials side, like in Asia.

In some markets, supply has been reduced to some extent, balancing with a certain weakening observed in demand. With the exception of the US, where the movement is in the opposite, positive direction, demand in the overall global long steel market has not improved and is still weak.

Domestic demand in the US for ferrous scrap is also good, just like the situation in the Turkish market. The grain season in the Black Sea area has had a negative impact on scrap collection in the region, pushing deliveries under June contracts back until the end of July.

As mentioned in last month's press release from IREPAS, the long steel market may have already reached the bottom and is fluctuating with small ups and downs. There are indications of further production cuts, and small signs of restrictive selling by producers as well as some small signs of demand on the consumers' side. Increases have been observed in general in finished steel product prices. The prices of long products have moved upwards in the EU market, while the price of reinforcing bar has increased by almost USD 50 per million tonne in Chinese domestic market.

IREPAS said that competition levels in the market are still very strong, putting all players under great pressure.

Source - Visit www.steelorbis.com for more
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:45
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
US raw steel production update for August 10th 2013

In the week ending August 10th 2013, domestic raw steel production was 1,862,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.7%. Production was 1,897,000 tons in the week ending August 10th 2012, while the capability utilization then was 76.3%.

The current week production represents a 1.8% decrease from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending August 10th 2013 is down 1.4% from the previous week ending August 3rd 2013 when production was 1,888,000 tonne and the rate of capability utilization was 78.8%.

Adjusted YTD production through August 10th 2013 was 59,114,000 tonne, at a capability utilization rate of 77.1%. That is a 4.6% decrease from the 61,947,000 tonne during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.8%.

Broken down by districts for the week ending August 10th 2013 in thousands of net tonne
North East: 208
Great Lakes: 654
Midwest: 242
Southern: 669
Western: 89.

Source - Strategic Research Institute
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:53
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Iron ore prices gain for sixth day crossing USD 140 mark

Spot iron ore prices continued their climb for 6th consecutive day gaining almost USD 3 per tonne and nudged past USD 141 per tonne CFR China as the recovery in Chinese domestic market continued making steel mills rushing to secure iron ore

According to data provider Steel Index, 62% iron ore to reach USD 141.80, the highest level since March 12 and is just 12 per cent below its one year high of $US158.90 a tonne in February 2013.

Some physical transactions for 63% ore are also reported at USD 143.5 per tonne

Chinese steel mills and traders continued re stocking and stockpiles remained at a relatively tight 20 days of supply for steelmakers.
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:55
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Why tapering could take iron ore to record highs

CNBC reported that iron ore prices hit their highest levels in nearly 4 months leading one analyst to forecast a further rally of up to 30% this year.

Prices of the industrial metal climbed to USD 138.70 per tonne a near 60% increase from lows of around USD 86.70 per tonne in September last year amid heightened fears over a Chinese economic slowdown.

Sentiment was buoyed by better than expected import data from China, after July imports jumped 17% on June's levels to a record 73.14 million tonnes on Thursday.

Mr Jonathan Barratt founder of Barratt's Bulletin said that "I believe we can approach record highs this year [in the iron ore market]. You are looking at a 20% to 30% increase. Iron ore and copper prices are closely watched by investors as they are considered bellwethers for global economic health. Copper prices have also seen a strong rally in recent months, surging over 10% since mid June to trade at USD 7,318 per tonne.”

Mr Barratt said that the iron ore market was set to see substantial gains as the US Federal Reserve's tapering of its bond buying program approaches. In my mind the tapering idea is highly bullish for iron ore, and a lot of metals including copper, aluminum and nickel.

He said that US and Japanese corporations are sitting on around USD 7.7 trillion of cash on their balance sheets. Fed tapering will give companies the confidence to start splashing the cash as they will be reassured that authorities are comfortable with the country's economic strength.

Most analysts expect tapering to begin in September, if economic data continues to show the recovery is gaining traction. The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until unemployment falls below 6.5% and inflation tops 2.5%.

Mr Barratt said that "Tapering will give the green light to corporates to start to spend. Corporates are going to think: things are starting to look good,' and rather than spending USD 1, they will spend USD 2 and therefore they will need USD 2 worth of primary imports (like iron ore)."

Iron ore prices will likely see a short term bounce to around USD 150 per tonne between now and September while further gains should come after tapering starts and corporate spending gets going. However, other analysts were less convinced that iron ore prices were set to rise further.

Mr David Lennox resources analyst at equity research firm Fat Prophets said that "We are not expecting the price of iron ore to rally over the rest of the year. We are very comfortable with the current price action as we expect some slowing in demand for iron ore as China moves into winter. The slowing in demand will keep a lid on any rally adding that he expected iron ore to trade between USD 130 per tonne to USD 140 per tonne at the end of the year.”

Source - CNBC.com
voda 14 aug 2013 om 16:57
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
ArcelorMittal remains committed to Nunavut iron ore mine

ArcelorMittal is fully committed to developing USD 4 billion open pit mine with an annual capacity of 18 million tonne to 20 million tonnes of high grade iron ore on northern Baffin Island in Nunavut.

Mr Steve Wood ArcelorMittal’s VP for Iron Ore Americas reaffirmed ArcelorMittal’s future plans for long term development of the Mary River deposits after addressing the 23rd World Mining Congress at the Palais des Congres in Montreal. His comments follow skepticism from some industry sources who questioned whether ArcelorMittal was still committed to such a large capacity, following the collapse in global iron ore prices last year, along with a severe slowdown in steel demand.

ArcelorMittal’s commitment to the Baffin Island development comes at a time when executives like Mr Jacynthe Cote CEO of Rio Tinto Alcan are talking about the increased risks facing the mining industry, which is struggling with the vagaries of the economic cycle, rising operating, compliance and social costs and locations that are more remote and challenging.

The blow to iron ore prices last year led ArcelorMittal to reduce its interest in Baffinland Iron Mines Inc owner of the almost inexhaustible Mary River deposits from 75% to 50%. ArcelorMittal also reduced the scope of the project work started in early 2013 to an annual output of 3.5 million tonnes which shaved off capital costs as financial markets tightened.

Mr Wood, who is based in Montreal said that “We’re working on the smaller project to truck the Mary River ore to Milne Port on Baffin’s North Shore, stockpile it and then load heavy ore carriers for summer delivery in Europe. We’re studying now whether to reach the full 18 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes in one sweep or by separate phases. That will depend on global economic growth, demand for steel and many other factors, but that ore is high purity and doesn’t need concentration.”

ArcelorMittal owns the former Quebec Cartier Mining Company mines, pellet plant and Port Cartier shiploading facilities just west of Sept Iles. The company has invested heavily so that it can ship iron ore in carriers up to 170,000 tonnes each to export markets. But it dropped plans to double Port Cartier’s iron pellet plant capacity to 18 million tonnes. It is now a close second in capacity in Quebec Labrador to the Iron Ore Company of Canada which is 57% controlled by Rio Tinto Group.

Source - The Montreal Gazette
voda 15 aug 2013 om 16:46
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
China plans faster capacity cuts even as economic growth slows

Bloomberg reported that China will push ahead with efforts to cull excess industrial capacity a year earlier than planned even as economic expansion slows and will promote spending on information products to stabilize growth.

China National Radio citing Industry Minister Miao Wei reported that the government will complete by the end of 2014 its overcapacity reduction plan for the five years through 2015, and will seek to cut further outdated capacity.

Premier Li Keqiang has avoided economy-wide stimulus and instead issued targeted policies, including tax breaks and support for small companies, while curbing overcapacity and reining in financial risks to aid economic restructuring. Industrial output rose more than economists estimated in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said August 9, adding to signs the economy is stabilizing.

Industrial growth “remains in a reasonable range,” although economic growth faces pressures to slow and small businesses may experience larger difficulties in the second half, Miao said, as cited by the official broadcaster. He said that “Economic growth will be driven more by consumption.”

The State Council, the cabinet, will soon issue a new plan to encourage spending on information products and services in what Miao said may be a “new breakthrough” in boosting growth after housing and automobile sales took off, National Radio reported.

Source - Bloomberg
voda 15 aug 2013 om 16:48
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
German crude steel output decrease in July

According to data released by the Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl, Germany’s crude steel output totaled 3.4 million tonne in July, falling by 5.4% YoY.

In the first 7 months of 2013, the country’s crude steel production amounted to 25 million tonne, down by 2.1% YoY.

The report said that Germany’s crude steel output would be at 42.2 million tonne in the whole of 2013, down by 1% YoY.

Source - www.yieh.com
voda 15 aug 2013 om 16:50
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
Salzgitter AG H1 of 2013 result

In the H1 of 2013, the performance of the Salzgitter Group was largely determined by the structural crisis in the European steel industry. Severe competition resulting from the ongoing capacity underutilization of numerous producers in southern Europe pushed the selling prices achievable for most rolled steel products below the manufacturing costs.

The sectional steel products processed by the construction industry were the hardest hit. Against this backdrop, the Steel Division reported a high loss owing primarily to impairment of the assets of Peiner Träger GmbH. This impairment had become necessary due to the persistently unsatisfactory earnings outlook of the section business. Additional profit burdens emanated from the dramatic lack of orders in the Tubes Division's large-diameter pipes business.

Consolidated external sales fell by 7 % to EUR 4,977.3 million, which was mainly attributable to the unfavorable selling price trend for rolled steel products. The pre-tax result of EUR -298.7 million comprises impairment of EUR 185.0 million on the assets of PTG, as well as EUR 54.2 million in negative after-tax contribution by the 25% holding in Aurubis AG, a participation included at equity. The after-tax result stood at EUR -315.2 million, which brings basic earnings per share to EUR-5.87 and return on capital employed to -13.3%.

As before, an equity ratio of 39% and net financial position of EUR 375 million continues to form a thoroughly sound financial basis for mastering the current challenges.

Source - Strategic Research Institute
voda 15 aug 2013 om 16:52
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
189.379
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28517
Gegeven: 9622
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih finished steel output increase in Jan-July

In the first seven months of the current year, the crude steel production of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, totaled 3.6678 million metric tonne, up 0.22% YoY.

In addition, in the first seven months of the year ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih saw a 8.2% increase YoY in its finished steel output to 3.3533 million metric tonne, while its pig iron production decreased by 0.7% YoY to 3.185 million metric tonne.
In July alone, crude steel production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increased by 0.42% to 546,400 metric tonne, output of finished steel rose by 5.3% to 505,900 metric tonne, while production of pig iron moved down by 0.9% to 473,100 metric tonne, all on YoY basis.

Source - Visit www.steelorbis.com for more
ttroo 15 aug 2013 om 22:25
0
Lid sinds: 03 jun 2006
Laatste bezoek: 22 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.597
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 188
Gegeven: 34
Voda. Ik wilde deze je niet onthouden:

corporate.arcelormittal.com/news-and-...

Zie vooral: We shipped out 516,000 tonnes of iron ore in July 2013, compared with 175,138 tonnes in the previous July

Het hele bericht hieronder:
ArcelorMittal Liberia ships 3 million tonnes of ore in 2013, on track for 4.5 million tonnes this year

ArcelorMittal Liberia shipped 3 million tonnes of iron ore between 1 January and 8 August 2013, almost doubling last year’s figures for the same period. The most recent monthly shipments figures, for July 2013, show production tripled last month compared with July 2012.

“We shipped out 516,000 tonnes of iron ore in July 2013, compared with 175,138 tonnes in the previous July” said the company’s spokesperson Hesta Baker-Pearson.

Due to improvements that are being implemented in ArcelorMittal Liberia, 3 million tonnes have already been shipped in 2013. While ArcelorMittal Liberia’s goal is to produce 4 million tonnes of iron ore each year during the direct shipped ore (DSO) project, the company is now on track to produce 4.5 million tonnes in 2013.

The first shipment of iron ore left Liberian shores on September 27, 2011. In less than two years, CEO Antonio Carlos Maria said “the company has proven to be sustainable and has the ability to do much more.”

Between January 1 and August 12 2012, the company shipped 1,896,000 tonnes of iron ore. Challenged by heavy rains, ArcelorMittal Liberia sought answers to help mitigate the effects of the rainy season on operations. While Liberia also experienced heavy rains in July 2013, the production rate tripled year-on-year. “We are in the process of implementing a polymer blending facility which will assist in mitigating the potential risks associated with high moisture content in iron ore, thereby solving major shipping concerns during the rainy months,” said ArcelorMittal Liberia port manager Jim Page.

The CEO of ArcelorMittal Liberia pointed to the workers as the success of the company: “great teamwork from operations, support staff, contractors, daily hires and the communities are the reason for the great results” he said.

In 2013, another major contributor towards reaching the company’s targets was the ability to carry out transshipments in the dry season. During transshipment, a smaller vessel is loaded for three or four rotations, transferring up to 60,000 tonnes of ore to Cape-size ocean going vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes. These then transport the ore to customers in Europe and China. “We have already hit 3 million tonnes and are not yet not in Q4 yet, so we are above our target. We are loading vessels at approximately 20,000 tonnes a day” added port manager Jim Page.

The company is currently implementing phase two of its iron ore operations, when ArcelorMittal Liberia will begin ramping production up to 15 million tonnes a year by 2015
14.688 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 731 732 733 734 735 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

ArcelorMittal Meer »

Koers 29,280   Verschil -0,68 (-2,27%)
Laag 28,955   Volume 7.493.246
Hoog 30,115   Gem. Volume 4.492.977
23-jan-18 17:35

ArcelorMittal Nieuws

18:56 'Arcelor niet meer in race om Bh...
22 jan Trump kijkt naar importtarieven ...
19 jan Kritiek investeerder op ThyssenK...
17 jan Alcoa verwacht aluminiumtekort i...
12 jan Sterk kwartaal voor staalreus Tata
08 jan Staal Arcelor in Australische ij...
04 jan ArcelorMittal koopt zonnetechnol... 3
22 dec 'Arcelor staat voor verkoop fabr... 1
22 dec ThyssenKrupp maakt baangaranties...
21 dec Ilva moet Italië staatssteun ter...

Gerelateerde Video's Meer »

Investeringsplan China 16 mei 00:20
Topaandeel Aperam 10 feb 16:10
ArcelorMittal on fire 10 feb 16:02
Arend Jan Kamp over ArcelorMittal 09 feb 16:54
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX