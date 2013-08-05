uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ontwikkelingen Parkinson / Parkinson's disease
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
dit draadje gestart t.b.v. alle highlights op Parkinson's disease
in de bijlage het PDFje (NL).
in het Engels:
uniQure announces start of Parkinson’s disease gene therapy Phase I trial by UCSF/NIH to test its GDNF gene in patients
Jul 29, 2013
uniQure announces start of Parkinson’s disease gene therapy Phase I trial by UCSF/NIH to test its GDNF gene in patients
Appointment of Professor Krystof Bankiewicz, UCSF, as chair of uniQure’s CNS Scientific Advisory Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 29, 2013 — uniQure B.V., a leader in human gene therapy, today announced the start of a human trial in Parkinson’s disease with glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF). The gene therapy developed by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), uses the GDNF gene, which uniQure licensed from Amgen. This trial is part of a wide-ranging collaboration between uniQure and UCSF and represents one of uniQure’s suite of GDNF-based gene therapies in development targeting disorders of the central nervous system.
uniQure and UCSF’s joint program is an investigator initiated clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease, led by Dr. Krystof Bankiewicz MD, PhD, at UCSF, and Dr. John D. Heiss, MD, at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Using the ClearPoint Neuro Interventional System, Dr. Bankiewicz’s team administered the GDNF gene packaged in an AAV vector to the brain of a first Parkinson’s patient. The ClearPoint system has been developed to allow real-time observation of brain surgery, allowing unmatched precision of gene therapy delivery. The hypothesis is that GDNF’s neuro-regenerative and protective properties may protect and strengthen brain cells that produce dopamine. Dopamine is a chemical that affects brain function. People with Parkinson's disease have problems producing dopamine in a specific area in the brain responsible for the control of body movements. The study is a Phase I open-label dose escalation safety study that will include 24 patients divided over 4 cohorts. The first patient was dosed on May 20, and so far there have been no safety issues. The study is fully funded by the NIH.
“The start of this trial is the culmination of over 10 years of preclinical work performed at UCSF,” says Dr. Krys Bankiewicz of UCSF. “We are extremely proud to have optimized the delivery technologies together with our partners so that we can now safely deliver a gene therapy product into a minuscule space in the brain, including the putamen, observe the surgery in real-time and guarantee the highest possible level of quality and precision of gene delivery. uniQure is our partner of choice for the development of the therapy as they are first in having mastered the vector design, as well as the development and manufacturing challenges gene therapy developers faced in the past.”
Under the terms of the collaboration, uniQure will have the rights to the results of the study as well as the IND. In exchange uniQure will manufacture the GDNF-AAV construct using its baculovirus platform for the next phases of the study.
In addition, uniQure is collaborating on a range of GDNF-based CNS disorders, such as multiple system atrophy (MSA), Huntington’s disease, and hearing loss together with Université de Toulouse (France), University of Cambridge (UK), and UCSF. Using AAV5, which has a strong tropism for the CNS, the partners will evaluate these programs up to preclinical proof of concept. As part of this work, uniQure and UCSF are currently developing administration of AAV5 to the cerebrospinal fluid to facilitate broad distribution of substance in the brain.
uniQure has appointed Dr. Bankiewicz chair of its CNS Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Bankiewicz is the Kinetics Foundation Chair in Translational Research and Professor in Residence of Neurological Surgery and Neurology at UCSF. His research focus is restorative interventions, specifically drug delivery and gene transfer, in models of Parkinson's disease and brain tumors. His laboratory studies delivery of therapeutic agents into the central nervous system through cell-implantation, convection-enhanced and gene transfer-based delivery methods, as well as in vivo applications of MRI and PET to detect in-vivo changes in the brain and their correlation with functional outcome.
“Success in CNS gene therapy is to a large extent dependent on cutting edge delivery technologies. Capitalizing on the unique and broad collaboration with UCSF, in particular the outstanding group in Dr. Bankiewicz’ laboratory, we are accessing and developing leading CNS gene delivery technologies. This Parkinson trial also demonstrates the potential of the Company’s gene therapy techologies to reach beyond orphan diseases. The modular approach of our manufacturing platform and the use of AAV5 will allow us to rapidly advance a portfolio of promising programs targeting CNS disorders,” said Jörn Aldag, CEO of uniQure.
Bijlage:
1e patient is behandeld:
MRI Interventions' ClearPoint System Enables Precise Delivery ofPromising Investigational Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Phase IClinical Trial
First Patient Treated in Phase I Safety Study Led by Researchers at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Utilizing uniQure's GDNF Gene
IRVINE, CA, Aug 12, 2013 (Menafn - Marketwired via COMTEX) --MRI Interventions, Inc. (otcqb:MRIC) today announced treatment ofthe first patient in a Phase I clinical trial utilizing uniQureB.V.'s glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) fortreatment of Parkinson's disease. This gene therapy holds promise inthe battle against the degenerative and debilitating disorder, whichaffects 1.5 million people in the United States. MRI Interventions'ClearPoint Neuro Intervention System is being used in the clinicaltrial to enable direct infusion of the gene therapy into an area ofthe brain affected by Parkinson's disease.
www.menafn.com/9d5cfc4e-c829-4950-84f...
Real Time MRI Guidance and Visualization for Brain Surgery Using Clearpoint System: Interview with CEO of MRI Interventions
www.medgadget.com/2013/11/real-time-m...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5uavLiplP8&a...
Draadje PD uit de krochten....
Parkinson's UK/MedGenesis:
GDNF: A future treatment for Parkinson's? Part 1 of 2
m.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZQEct4yCI
GDNF: A future treatment for Parkinson's? Part 2 of 2 Parkinson's
m.youtube.com/watch?v=kE6-b9DY3mI
Stukje geschiedenis erbij:
June 2012, uniQure signed an agreement to partner with UCSF and the NIH on GDNF gene therapy for Parkinson’s.
In July 2013, Dr Krystof Bankiewicz, UCSF, was appointed chair of uniQure’s CNS Scientific Advisory Board.
The gene therapy developed by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), uses the GDNF gene, which uniQure (formerly Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics) licensed from Amgen.
So the GDNF gene is now housed in uniQure. It seems like a good home. Hopefully, data and access to GDNF will be made available to other researchers. This is almost a model collaboration between an academic research center, a biotech and the NIH to cure Parkinson’s. All that is missing now is the voice of the patient.
Another surprise was the out licensing of Amgen’s GDNF protein to MedGenesis, a biotech in Canada. In January 2010, Medgenesis announced “that it has successfully entered into an agreement with Amgen granting MedGenesis an exclusive, worldwide license for glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) protein in CNS and non-CNS indications…” subject to the rights of a co-exclusive licensee for CNS indications in certain countries…“As part of the license agreement, Amgen now holds a small equity stake in MedGenesis…”
///////
QURE PD
Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease: AAV5-Mediated Delivery of Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF)
link.springer.com/protocol/10.1007/97...
Regarding the academic-sponsored trial in Parkinson’s disease, uniQure will evaluate partnership opportunities to accelerate completion of the ongoing study and further develop the program.
hugin.info/157414/R/2056691/770399.pdf
+ uit de Pubmed-draad:
Perspective on the Road toward Gene Therapy for Parkinson's Disease www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC...
An investigator-led trial of $QURE ‘s gene therapy for #ParkinsonsDisease, AAV2-GDNF, aims to revive development, as protocol amendments are being discussed internally, said lead investigator Dr John Heiss twitter.com/biopharminsight/status/11...
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
17:44
De Europese beurzen zijn woensdag overwegend in het rood gesloten. De handel werd negatief beïnvloed door h...
Indices
|
|AEX
|538,95
|-0,40%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1313
|+0,10%
|
|Germany30^
|11.578,10
|-0,37%
|
|Gold spot
|1.287,35
|-0,11%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.179,39
|+0,10%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.576,36
|0,00%
|
|US30#
|25.668,14
|-0,55%
Stijgers
Dalers