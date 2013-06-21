IBIO - Tabaksplant vaccine en protein productie
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
In early stages hier.
Plant based vaccine and drug production.
Tobacco plant with dna injection used to quickly produce vaccins and other agents.
"iBio, Inc – based in Newark, Del., engages in the development and commercialization of plant-based biotherapeutics (biosimilars, orphan biologics) and vaccines. Utilizing proprietary iBioLaunch™ technology the company aims to leverage its technology platform to provide these biotherapeutics in a safe, efficacious, reliable, and importantly, inexpensive manner. For more background on the company, see the FAQ section of the website, which is (surprisingly) detailed and informative. In the iBioLaunch platform, the DNA sequence to be produced (protein, antibody, vaccine, etc.) is inserted into the leaves via specially designed vectors and the new DNA expressed independently from the plant's own chromosomes (the plant is not transgenic). This ultimately leads to large quantities of biomass producing relatively large amounts of the desired protein (hundred milligram quantities of protein per 1 kg of biomass) that are subsequently purified by standard techniques to give the desired therapeutic.
Vaccine Development: The vaccine market has traditionally been viewed as a low-margin business, but IBIO’s platform has the potential to take significant market share due to its low cost (10%-15% of animal cell / virus cultures). Given that plant-based systems have seen success in similar clinical trials (Medicago), IBIO’s lead candidates are de-risked in my opinion, and I anticipate that IBIO will announce favorable results in the H5N1 trial later this year. Furthermore, IBIO’s agreement (pdf) with Fiocruz for the use of yellow fever vaccine was a positive development, and we expect additional partners to come on board and fund further trials. IBIO plans to bring on partners to further the influenza (H1N1, H5N1 if successful) programs (government funding is a likely source, BARDA etc.). In addition, IBIO has successfully produced Hookworm (pdf) vaccine antigen, and is collaborating with the Sabin Vaccine Institute on this project."
The iBioLaunch platform eliminates the need to culture cells under sterile conditions, removes uncertainty about yield consistency for large volumes of production, and, subject to regulatory approval, could deliver vaccine doses for emergency use against pandemic and bioterrorism threats in weeks rather than the months necessary with the use of engineered or attenuated virus strains.
iBIO-Form 13D's of Late Insiders Locking up 55% of Float here
www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/11029...
www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/10533...
www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/14084...
Last o One representing 36% while above 2 have 19% combined-Total of 55% now in insider hands
Eastern Capital Limited beneficially owns 23,744,000
shares of the Issuer common stock, representing
36.0% of the Issuer outstanding common stock.
Eastern Capital Limited has shared voting and
dispositive power of the shares it beneficially owns
with its parent, Portfolio Services Ltd. and Kenneth
B. Dart.
iBIO and CYTK->Both backed by Eastern Capital
-June 2013 iBio Adds Chinese Patent For Anthrax Antibody
-Jan 2011
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201101...
The 2011 news mentioned since its getting an 2013 update about a 170mln BLR investment in Brasil starting in 2014.
The ministry will also invest BLR $ 170 million in the construction of the first national factory of organic products made from plant cell technology unprecedented in the country, in Ceará. "Biotechnology is part of the future in health care and Brazil has prospect of global platforms. Several states are putting technology platforms - Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Paraná. Projects are not isolated, are within a national strategy," said Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs, Carlos Gadelha.
The new plant, which will use as raw carrot and tobacco, involves a partnership between Fiocruz and the Israeli company Protalix, the American Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology and iBio Inc. This was also the first biotech vegetable-based which obtained registration the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Agency for Sanitary Surveillance (ANVISA), worldwide. Should start operating at full steam in 2016. The new pole Fiocruz will be installed in the city of Eusebio near Fortaleza (Ceará) and construction starts from 2014.A factory will initially produce drugs for rare diseases as Taliglucerase Alfa Recombinant Human, for Gaucher disease, and the first vaccine the world from a plant, yellow fever.
The production process from the extraction plant is a novelty in the country. The technology ensures higher security than the biological produced from viruses and bacteria. Produces fewer side effects and less resistance facing the human body which receives the treatment. Moreover, it requires less investment.
"Ceará is very happy to help correct regional inequalities in the country's time to celebrate because we see investing in Brazil and seeing possibilities," said state governor Cid Gomes. (Information Agency of Brazil)
finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=ibio
Van April
IBIO april GE alliance awarded contract to design new plant-based manufacturing facility in Brazil
New facility for Bio-Manguinhos will use iBio's plant-based protein expression technology
CHALFONT ST GILES, U.K. and NEWARK, Del., April 9, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) and iBio, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IBIO), today announced GE Healthcare has signed a contract to design a new plant-based multipurpose manufacturing facility for Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz in Brazil. The design project is the first contract for the global alliance between GE Healthcare and iBio, announced in 2012. The alliance combines iBio's innovative plant-based manufacturing platform, iBioLaunchTM, with GE Healthcare's capabilities in process design and start-to-finish biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing technologies.
(Photo: photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130409/N... )
(Logo: photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120419/N... )
(Logo: photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120726/N... )
Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz is recognized internationally as a manufacturer of immunobiologicals for public health needs, primarily to support Brazilian Ministry of Health programs. It has invested in the development of bioprocess technologies such as iBioLaunch, through a co-development agreement with iBio and its research and development collaborator Fraunhofer USA Center for Molecular Biotechnology (FCMB), which will continue to play a key role in advancing iBioLaunch.
Olivier Loeillot, General Manager of Enterprise Solutions at GE Healthcare said: "Vaccines are vital in the fight against global disease and we're pleased to be working with Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz on this important project. GE Healthcare's global capabilities and industry-leading expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, coupled with iBio's innovative technology and experience in plant-based protein expression, provide a solid foundation for this design project. By working closely with the team at Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz we will together design a state-of-the-art, technologically-advanced facility that's ready to meet the vaccine needs of tomorrow."
Artur Couto, Director of Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz said: "In order to accomplish our mission and to meet the Brazilian Ministry of Health's demands, we are constantly investing in innovative technologies. The agreement with GE Healthcare is important because it will allow us to build a new facility based on a very innovative platform and address an important need of the Brazilian Ministry of Health."
About GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter - great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.gehealthcare.com.
About iBio, Inc.
iBio develops and offers product applications of its iBioLaunch™ platform, providing collaborators full support for turn-key implementation of its technology for both proprietary and biosimilar products. The iBioLaunch platform is a proprietary, transformative technology for development and production of biologics using transient gene expression in unmodified green plants. Advantages over other systems include: success with proteins difficult or impossible to produce with other methods; broadly applicable to biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, other therapeutic proteins and vaccines; enables rapid development and validation of modular, scalable, and optionally robotic, multi-product manufacturing facilities; production time measured in weeks instead of months or more. Additional benefits include a practically unlimited surge capacity for remedial action against bioterrorism and pandemic disease; product entry that is unconstrained by traditional process patents, and significantly lower capital and operating costs for comparable production. The iBioModulator™ platform is complementary to the iBioLaunch platform and enables significantly improved vaccine products with higher potency and greater duration of effect. Further information is available at: www.ibioinc.com.
About Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz
Bio-Manguinhos is a techno-scientific unit of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Fiocruz is a centennial institution belonging to the Brazilian Ministry of Health with several institutes working on different health related areas (R&D, scientific information, history, education, manufacturing and health care). Bio-Manguinhos develops and manufactures vaccines, biotherapeutics and diagnostics to address the public health needs indicated by the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Currently, Bio-Manguinhos product list comprises 10 vaccines, 11 diagnostics and 2 bio therapeutics.
cost avg .45
geen trade maar een hold
- Veiliger dan andere productiemethodes
- Sneller
- Goedkoper
Het is wel zo dat productiemethodes mede onderdeel zijn van approval processes.Daarna kan je er niet makkelijk mee switchen.
Dus alles wat nu al op de markt is moet eerst weer langs de fda's van de wereld als productieproces anders word. Zal minder snel gebeuren.
Voor nieuwe trajecten geld andersom ook.. alles wat met ibio platform ontwikkeld zal worden zal op dat platform gestoeld blijven ivm approval cycli.
Officiele PR vandaag
iBio Pharmaceutical Technology Embraced by the Government of Brazil
NEWARK, Del., June 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IBIO) today released the following information, which was contained in the Portuguese language report published on June 18, 2013 in the official Journal of the Government of Brazil under the heading, "Brazil Expands Production of Biological Medicines." This information is being released in this translated form by iBio to assure uniform distribution to the public of material information regarding iBio. References to the "factory" refer to the facility described in iBio's press release dated April 9, 2013 and to the "first vaccine in the world from a plant," to the vaccine described in iBio's release dated January 18, 2011.
(Logo: photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120419/N... )
"The ministry will invest U.S. $ 170 million in the construction of the first national factory of organic products made from plant cell technology unprecedented in the country, in Ceara."
"The first technology platform for the production of biological medicines from plant cells, such as carrot and tobacco, involves partnerships between Fiocruz and the Israeli company Protalix, the American Fraunhofer USA Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and iBio Inc. This was also the first plant-based biotechnological which was registered in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Agency for Sanitary Surveillance (ANVISA), worldwide. Operations should start at full steam in 2016. The new Fiocruz center will be installed in the city of Eusebio near Fortaleza (Ceara) and construction starts from 2014. A factory will initially produce drugs for rare diseases as Taliglucerase Alfa Recombinant Human, for Gaucher disease, and the first vaccine in the world from a plant, against yellow fever."
"The production process from the extraction plant is a novelty in the country. The technology ensures higher security than the biological produced from viruses and bacteria. It produces fewer side effects and less resistance facing the human body which receives the treatment. Moreover, it requires less investment."
"Ceara is very happy to help correct regional inequalities. It is the country's time to celebrate because we see investing in Brazil and seeing possibilities," said state governor Cid Gomes.
"Organic products are more effective compared to traditional medicines from chemical synthesis, increasing the chances of successful treatment especially for chronic diseases. They are made from living material and manufactured from processes involving personalized medicine and molecular biology."
"Currently biological resources represent 43% of the medicines used by the Ministry of Health, or about U.S. $ 4 billion per year."
Full text of the original Portuguese language article is available at this link: www.jornaldebrasilia.com.br/site/noti...
Laatste maanden weer goed in de lift. Nog iemand meer die dit bedrijf volgt?
Ze werden op de HAE-conference in Wenen vermeld. Heb nog niet veel info kunnen vinden behalve hun eigen website
stocktwits.com/symbol/IBIO
Waarschijnlijk een hoop links om eens in te lezen.
Afgelopen vrijdag in de laatste 5 minuten +4% en nabeurs nog eens +6%
Oorzaak van deze beweging wellicht onderstaand rapport
www.outsourcedpharma.com/doc/divine-o...
Benieuwd wat het morgen gaat doen!
Best druk zo, hier in je eentje :)
En dat terwijl in dit fonds een musthave vind in je bio-tech portefeuille. Gewoon een klein plukje. Het bedrijf is gebaseerd op een zeer innovatief platform.
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
16:07
De Amsterdamse beurs staat opnieuw een drukke cijferweek te wachten.Zo geven onder meer PostNL, Fugro, Aalb...
1
Indices
|
|AEX
|541,37
|+0,15%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1335
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|11.458,70
|+0,31%
|
|Gold spot
|1.327,60
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.187,44
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.527,55
|+0,91%
|
|US30#
|26.052,41
|+0,12%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(6)
Snugger
op
24-feb-19 20:58
|
|
(100)
Henk30
op
24-feb-19 20:04
|
|
(238)
Keurmeester 1
op
24-feb-19 19:34
|
|
(3)
Bart Meerdink
op
24-feb-19 18:20
|
|
(174)
Bezoeky
op
24-feb-19 12:52