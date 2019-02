In early stages hier.Plant based vaccine and drug production.Tobacco plant with dna injection used to quickly produce vaccins and other agents."iBio, Inc – based in Newark, Del., engages in the development and commercialization of plant-based biotherapeutics (biosimilars, orphan biologics) and vaccines. Utilizing proprietary iBioLaunch™ technology the company aims to leverage its technology platform to provide these biotherapeutics in a safe, efficacious, reliable, and importantly, inexpensive manner. For more background on the company, see the FAQ section of the website, which is (surprisingly) detailed and informative. In the iBioLaunch platform, the DNA sequence to be produced (protein, antibody, vaccine, etc.) is inserted into the leaves via specially designed vectors and the new DNA expressed independently from the plant's own chromosomes (the plant is not transgenic). This ultimately leads to large quantities of biomass producing relatively large amounts of the desired protein (hundred milligram quantities of protein per 1 kg of biomass) that are subsequently purified by standard techniques to give the desired therapeutic.Vaccine Development: The vaccine market has traditionally been viewed as a low-margin business, but IBIO’s platform has the potential to take significant market share due to its low cost (10%-15% of animal cell / virus cultures). Given that plant-based systems have seen success in similar clinical trials (Medicago), IBIO’s lead candidates are de-risked in my opinion, and I anticipate that IBIO will announce favorable results in the H5N1 trial later this year. Furthermore, IBIO’s agreement (pdf) with Fiocruz for the use of yellow fever vaccine was a positive development, and we expect additional partners to come on board and fund further trials. IBIO plans to bring on partners to further the influenza (H1N1, H5N1 if successful) programs (government funding is a likely source, BARDA etc.). In addition, IBIO has successfully produced Hookworm (pdf) vaccine antigen, and is collaborating with the Sabin Vaccine Institute on this project."The iBioLaunch platform eliminates the need to culture cells under sterile conditions, removes uncertainty about yield consistency for large volumes of production, and, subject to regulatory approval, could deliver vaccine doses for emergency use against pandemic and bioterrorism threats in weeks rather than the months necessary with the use of engineered or attenuated virus strains.iBIO-Form 13D's of Late Insiders Locking up 55% of Float hereLast o One representing 36% while above 2 have 19% combined-Total of 55% now in insider handsEastern Capital Limited beneficially owns 23,744,000shares of the Issuer common stock, representing36.0% of the Issuer outstanding common stock.Eastern Capital Limited has shared voting anddispositive power of the shares it beneficially ownswith its parent, Portfolio Services Ltd. and KennethB. Dart.iBIO and CYTK->Both backed by Eastern Capital-June 2013 iBio Adds Chinese Patent For Anthrax Antibody-Jan 2011The 2011 news mentioned since its getting an 2013 update about a 170mln BLR investment in Brasil starting in 2014.The ministry will also invest BLR $ 170 million in the construction of the first national factory of organic products made from plant cell technology unprecedented in the country, in Ceará. "Biotechnology is part of the future in health care and Brazil has prospect of global platforms. Several states are putting technology platforms - Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Paraná. Projects are not isolated, are within a national strategy," said Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs, Carlos Gadelha.The new plant, which will use as raw carrot and tobacco, involves a partnership between Fiocruz and the Israeli company Protalix, the American Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology and iBio Inc. This was also the first biotech vegetable-based which obtained registration the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Agency for Sanitary Surveillance (ANVISA), worldwide. Should start operating at full steam in 2016. The new pole Fiocruz will be installed in the city of Eusebio near Fortaleza (Ceará) and construction starts from 2014.A factory will initially produce drugs for rare diseases as Taliglucerase Alfa Recombinant Human, for Gaucher disease, and the first vaccine the world from a plant, yellow fever.The production process from the extraction plant is a novelty in the country. The technology ensures higher security than the biological produced from viruses and bacteria. Produces fewer side effects and less resistance facing the human body which receives the treatment. Moreover, it requires less investment."Ceará is very happy to help correct regional inequalities in the country's time to celebrate because we see investing in Brazil and seeing possibilities," said state governor Cid Gomes. (Information Agency of Brazil)