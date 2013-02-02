Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote:

new_in_town schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 22:28:

"Bonds SeizedThe decree published by the Dutch Ministry of Finance didn’t set out what would happen to junior bond trades executed in the three days running up to the expropriation. Bond trades typically settle three days after they’re agreed.“I suspect the buyer of a bond yesterday won’t pay because he’s not delivered the securities,” said Bill Blain, a London- based strategist at brokerage Mint Partners Ltd.Betekent dit dat het Min Fin nog verduidelijking moet geven en er afhankelijk hiervan een kans is dat aankopen van afgelopen dinsdag, woensdag en donderdag kunnen gerecupereerd worden?Indien zo gebeurt dit dan automatisch?