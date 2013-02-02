Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Juridische Perikelen rond SNS-onteigening.

modaaltje 2 feb 2013 om 21:49
'K heb maar een draadje gestart om de eventuele juridische ontwikkelingen bij te houden.
Weet iemand al of er een format bezwaarschrift is?
En... waar moet je bezwaar aantekenen tegen de onteigening?
catch22 2 feb 2013 om 22:16
Draag je betreffende sns stukken qua zeggenschap over aan de VEB en zij
gaan voor de leden aan het werk, zoals al is aangekondgd
Hierdiepoen 3 feb 2013 om 00:27
quote:

modaaltje schreef:


'K heb maar een draadje gestart om de eventuele juridische ontwikkelingen bij te houden.
Weet iemand al of er een format bezwaarschrift is?
En... waar moet je bezwaar aantekenen tegen de onteigening?


( www.raadvanstate.nl/ )

U stelt beroep in door een brief te sturen naar de Afdeling bestuursrechtspraak van de Raad van State. In die brief vermeldt u naam en adres, de datum, de omschrijving van het besluit waarmee u het niet eens bent én waarom u het niet eens bent met dat besluit. U stuurt een kopie van dit besluit van het bestuursorgaan met het beroepschrift mee. U ondertekent de brief en stuurt deze naar het postadres van de Raad van State (zie onder 'Contact'). U kunt uw beroepschrift eventueel ook per fax indienen. Eventuele bijlagen kunt u per gewone post nazenden. Daarnaast kunnen rechtzoekende burgers digitaal beroep instellen via het Digitaal loket op deze website. Beroep instellen per e-mail is daarentegen niet mogelijk.

Volgens het onteigeningsbesluit hebben we 10 dagen tijd.
HK77 3 feb 2013 om 04:31
Dank Greenspannetje
Ga een brief faxen, want heb geen DigiD en post vanuit hier zal wel wat langer kunnen gaan duren. Zijn het overigens 10 dagen of werkdagen?
de belg 3 feb 2013 om 13:22
N.a.v. de door Stapelaar in een ander draadje gestarte discussie over transacties die één of twee dagen voor de onteigening plaatsvonden heb ik de volgende vraag bij Binck gesteld:

Geachte,

Op één van de vele internetfora werd een lange discussie gehouden n.a.v. de volgende situatie:
* een kooporder SNS wordt uitgevoerd op woensdag
* Levering vindt normaal gesproken plaats op vrijdag
* Echter: vrijdagmorgen worden vóór beursopening de stukken onteigend.

De vraag is: van WIE wordt onteigend ?
M.a.w. wie was op dat moment juridisch (en dus niet economisch) de eigenaar van die stukken ?

En de hamvraag: worden de transacties van woensdag en donderdag inderdaad teruggedraaid ?

Graag zou ik Uw positie in deze willen horen.



Ik kreeg het volgende antwoord:

Hartelijk dank voor uw e-mail. Direct na een aankoop van een effectentransactie bent u juridisch eigenaar van de effecten. De valutaire afwikkeling van de transactie die doorgaans na drie beursdagen plaatsvindt, staat daar los van. Beurstransacties zullen ook niet vanwege de nationalisatie worden teruggedraaid door Euronext. Als u dus op vrijdag 1 februari 2013 aandelen of achtergestelde obligaties van SNS Reaal in bezit had dan zijn deze effecten door de staat onteigend.


Ik vertrouw erop u met deze informatie van dienst te zijn.


Of dit juridisch juist is of niet kan ik niet beoordelen. In ieder geval is hun positie duidelijk.
jrxs4all 3 feb 2013 om 15:06
quote:

de belg schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 13:22:


... Direct na een aankoop van een effectentransactie bent u juridisch eigenaar van de effecten.



Zo'n bewering is leuk, maar waarop is deze stelling gebaseerd ? Volgens mij klopt dat niet, want

- eigendomsoverdracht vindt pas plaats na levering (art. 3:84 lid 1 BW).

- in dit geval, waarin een derde partij (het bewaarbedrijf) de effecten bewaart, verloopt de levering "met de lange hand", zie art. 3:115 sub c BW.

- het moment van levering en eigendomsoverdracht is dan volgens mij het moment waarop het bewaarbedrijf de transactie verwerkt, dat is op de derde werkdag na uitvoering van de order op de beurs.
de belg 3 feb 2013 om 16:04
Dank je jr.
Ik ga deze argumenten met een onschuldig gezicht doorspelen. Ik zal jullie op de hoogte houden.
jrxs4all 3 feb 2013 om 16:10
quote:

de belg schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 16:04:


Dank je jr.
Ik ga deze argumenten met een onschuldig gezicht doorspelen. Ik zal jullie op de hoogte houden.


Zie hier nog bij punt 6.2:

tinyurl.com/ayh2fak

Lijkt me een klare zaak.
beursstrateeg 3 feb 2013 om 18:24
Drie vragen:

Kan ik nog 7 dagen wachten (tot vrijdag 8 februari) om te kijken wat de vaststelling van de schadeloosstelling is ?

Stuur ik in de fax deze link voor de kopie van het besluit van het bestuursorgaan ? www.rijksoverheid.nl/nieuws/2013/02/0...

Kan ik ook een fax sturen naar de OK, en wat moet daarin vermeld worden ?
Lk-33 3 feb 2013 om 18:32
Juridische mogelijkheden zijn beperkt..

veb.net/content/HoofdMenu/Beurs/Kiese...
Hierdiepoen 3 feb 2013 om 19:58
quote:

Lk-33 schreef:


Juridische mogelijkheden zijn beperkt..

veb.net/content/HoofdMenu/Beurs/Kiese...


Mijn bedenking is dat de insteek van de VEB vrij slapjes is. Ik zou verwachten dat tenminste vraagtekens zouden gezet worden bij:
1. de voorkeursbehandeling van de certificaten
2. de afstempeling van 100%, terwijl bank en verzekering winstgevend was (behoudens boekhoudkundige afschrijvingen)
3. Moet een overheid niet redelijk zijn in de maatregelen die ze treft ten voordele van het algemeen?

Ik stuur een brief naar de raad van state om mijn rechtstoegang te verzekeren en ik kijk uit naar een partij die de zaak van de perps op een ernstige manier wil gaan verdedigen.
Hierdiepoen 3 feb 2013 om 22:03
quote:

beursstrateeg schreef:


Drie vragen:

Kan ik nog 7 dagen wachten (tot vrijdag 8 februari) om te kijken wat de vaststelling van de schadeloosstelling is ?

Stuur ik in de fax deze link voor de kopie van het besluit van het bestuursorgaan ? www.rijksoverheid.nl/nieuws/2013/02/0...

Kan ik ook een fax sturen naar de OK, en wat moet daarin vermeld worden ?


Als ik het goed begrijp loopt eerst de termijn voor de raad van state (10 kalenderdagen te tellen vanaf 1 februari), daarna (als het beroep voor de administratieve kamer van de raad van state verworpen wordt) volgt de termijn voor het vaststellen van de schadeloosstelling (interessant in dit verband is volgend artikel: www.dekritischebelegger.nl/obligaties... )
new_in_town 3 feb 2013 om 22:28
Beste,

mijn eerste bericht!

Helaas ook een aantal SNS achtergestelde perps in mijn bezit. Meeste ervan gekocht op 30 januari. Ivm de discussie van aanschaf van perps vlak voor de nationalisering heb ik volgende gevonden op bloomberg:

"Bonds Seized

The decree published by the Dutch Ministry of Finance didn’t set out what would happen to junior bond trades executed in the three days running up to the expropriation. Bond trades typically settle three days after they’re agreed.

“I suspect the buyer of a bond yesterday won’t pay because he’s not delivered the securities,” said Bill Blain, a London- based strategist at brokerage Mint Partners Ltd.
"

Betekent dit dat het Min Fin nog verduidelijking moet geven en er afhankelijk hiervan een kans is dat aankopen van afgelopen dinsdag, woensdag en donderdag kunnen gerecupereerd worden?
Indien zo gebeurt dit dan automatisch?

link naar bericht op Bloomberg:
www.bloomberg.com/news/2013-02-01/sns...
lute11 3 feb 2013 om 22:35
Heeft iemand al een voorbeeldbrief die we kunnen sturen naar de raad van state? Ik denk namelijk dat als we zo'n brief online zetten de stap voor beleggers om bezwaar te maken tegen dit besluit gemakkelijker wordt.
Verder dank ik: Hoe meer bezwaar hoe groter de kans op succes.
Als we nu ook nog van elk bezwaar een copy naar de VEB sturen, dan raken zij hopelijk ook overtuigd van onze bezwaren. Ik ga er vanuit dat zij hierdoor ook weer gemotiveerd worden.

voor de volledigheid ik heb(had ;-)) de 11,25
Razor 3 feb 2013 om 22:53
quote:

lute11 schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 22:35:


Heeft iemand al een voorbeeldbrief die we kunnen sturen naar de raad van state? Ik denk namelijk dat als we zo'n brief online zetten de stap voor beleggers om bezwaar te maken tegen dit besluit gemakkelijker wordt.
Verder dank ik: Hoe meer bezwaar hoe groter de kans op succes.
Als we nu ook nog van elk bezwaar een copy naar de VEB sturen, dan raken zij hopelijk ook overtuigd van onze bezwaren. Ik ga er vanuit dat zij hierdoor ook weer gemotiveerd worden.



Eerst even lid worden van het veb, is maar een paar honderd euro per jaar, "bij al het geleden verlies kunnen ze dat ook nog wel dragen" lacht slagter is zijn vuistje. Dat lidmaatschap wordt dan een jaarlijks verlies waarvoor je niet eens naar de beurs hoeft, de acceptgiro valt in je brievenbus. Iets bereikt wordt er niet, dat kun je hier wel op je vingers natellen, geen rechter te vinden die hiervoor zijn pensioen op het spel wil zetten. Hmm de naam slagter is overigens veelzeggend.
de belg 3 feb 2013 om 23:16
quote:

new_in_town schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 22:28:



"Bonds Seized

The decree published by the Dutch Ministry of Finance didn’t set out what would happen to junior bond trades executed in the three days running up to the expropriation. Bond trades typically settle three days after they’re agreed.

“I suspect the buyer of a bond yesterday won’t pay because he’s not delivered the securities,” said Bill Blain, a London- based strategist at brokerage Mint Partners Ltd.
"

Betekent dit dat het Min Fin nog verduidelijking moet geven en er afhankelijk hiervan een kans is dat aankopen van afgelopen dinsdag, woensdag en donderdag kunnen gerecupereerd worden?
Indien zo gebeurt dit dan automatisch?



Zoals eerder in dit draadje gemeld heb ik deze vraag bij Binck neergelegd die in eerste instantie negatief reageerde.
JR heeft een zeer overtuigende argumentatie gegeven met onder meer een verwijzing naar het boek van S.B. van Baalen waarin het het verhaal van Bloomberg bevestigd wordt.
Ik wacht morgen nog even een tweede reactie van Binck af. Indien, naar verwachting, weer negatief ga ik in ieder geval formeel vragen mijn transactie (van woensdag) ongedaan te maken.
Ik denk dat hoe meer mensen dat doen, hoe beter.......
Razor 3 feb 2013 om 23:26
quote:

de belg schreef op 3 feb 2013 om 23:16:


[...]

Zoals eerder in dit draadje gemeld heb ik deze vraag bij Binck neergelegd die in eerste instantie negatief reageerde.
JR heeft een zeer overtuigende argumentatie gegeven met onder meer een verwijzing naar het boek van S.B. van Baalen waarin het het verhaal van Bloomberg bevestigd wordt.
Ik wacht morgen nog even een tweede reactie van Binck af. Indien, naar verwachting, weer negatief ga ik in ieder geval formeel vragen mijn transactie (van woensdag) ongedaan te maken.
Ik denk dat hoe meer mensen dat doen, hoe beter.......


Als in een cassino het balletje in het vakje valt dan heeft het onderliggende nummertje gewonnen, heb jij een ander numertje uitgezocht op de roulettetafel, dan krijg je inleg niet terug om het nog eens te proberen.
Tenminste dat heb ik nog nooit gezien.
En iemand die afgelopen woensdag gegokt heeft met de aanschaf van aandelen sns die moet echt niet denken dat de brooker dat morgen maandag wel even ongedaan zal maken, dat is wishfull thinking van de meest optimistische soort, en van een ongekend opportunisme.
VBS 4 feb 2013 om 00:14
Volgens mij krijg je bij een verkoop ook direct het geld op je rekening en is de transactie dus definitief. Dat de overdracht van de effecten zelf even tijd vergt, zal wel legaal zijn. Vindt dat ook wel zeer opportunistisch denken. Je zult maar verkopen dan, wanneer ze doorstijgen gaat het order door, wanneer ze failliet worden, wordt het order gecancelled door de koper. Leuke marktprincipes heb jij.
The Third Way... 4 feb 2013 om 06:47
www.iex.nl/Nieuws/ANP_ANP-040213-016/...

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - De bekende activistische aandeelhouder Frans Faas gaat de rechtmatigheid aanvechten van de nationalisatie van de achtergestelde SNS-obligaties. Dat meldt het Financieele Dagblad.

Faas maakt maandag de oprichting bekend van de Stichting Obligatiehouders SNS. Dat is het tweede initiatief om schade te verhalen van de nationalisatie van bank-verzekeraar SNS Reaal. Afgelopen vrijdag maakte de Vereniging van Effectenbezitters (VEB) al bekend dat zij de onteigening gaat aanvechten bij de Ondernemingskamer.

Faas heeft zich in het verleden onder meer ingespannen voor obligatiehouders van Versatel, Getronics, ADN en Econosto.
jrxs4all 4 feb 2013 om 08:48
quote:

VBS schreef op 4 feb 2013 om 00:14:


Volgens mij krijg je bij een verkoop ook direct het geld op je rekening en is de transactie dus definitief. Dat de overdracht van de effecten zelf even tijd vergt, zal wel legaal zijn. Vindt dat ook wel zeer opportunistisch denken. Je zult maar verkopen dan, wanneer ze doorstijgen gaat het order door, wanneer ze failliet worden, wordt het order gecancelled door de koper. Leuke marktprincipes heb jij.


Faillissement is een totaal andere situatie, dan kunnen de stukken gewoon worden geleverd en kan er uiteindelijk in worden doorgehandeld. Nationalisatie is een uniek geval, levering van de stukken wordt nu definitief onmogelijk.

Vergelijk de situatie met deze: je hebt een huis gekocht wat volgende week maandag wordt geleverd. In de tussentijd wordt levering onmogelijk door welke oorzaak dan ook (beslag op het huis, huis wordt genationaliseerd, etc). Dan gaat de levering niet door en hoeft er ook niet betaald te worden.

Heeft ook niets met opportunisme te maken, het is puur een kwestie dat je niet hoeft te betalen voor iets wat niet geleverd is. Je tegenpartij is trouwens de clearing, niet de verkoper. Als de clearing er een potje van maakt en de stukken toch levert en laat betalen, dan is dat hun probleem.
