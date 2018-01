Pharming Provides Update On Ongoing Call Of Third Tranche Of €10 Million Equity Working Capital FacilityLeiden, The Netherlands, October 26, 2012. Biotech company Pharming Group NV (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) today announces that the Company’s number of outstanding shares has increased following a call by investors under the equity working capital facility.Pharming has the option to draw from the €10 million equity working capital facility (which was announced on August 1, 2012) in tranches, in exchange for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, whereby both the timing and the amount of any tranche are determined by Pharming. The individual investors have an option to purchase up to 600% of the number of shares to be issued during the 15 trading days pricing period; the total amount of cash paid to Pharming for such shares will depend on the total number of shares called by the investors and the development of the Volume Weighted Average Price of the shares during this 15 trading days pricing period. Short selling is not permitted under the equity working capital facility.The initial third tranche call of 16,000,000 shares made by the Company as announced on October 17, 2012 has now been increased by the investors with 10,148,000 shares from 68,260,000 to 78,408,000.Following the issuance of the 10,148,000 shares, the number of outstanding shares increases from 980,864,387 to 991,012,387 shares.About Pharming Group NVPharming Group NV is developing innovative products for the treatment of unmet medical needs. Ruconest® is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with HAE in all 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is distributed in the EU by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OMX: SOBI). Ruconest® is partnered with Santarus, Inc (NASDAQ: SNTS) in North America where the drug is undergoing Phase III clinical development. The product is also being evaluated for follow-on indications in the areas of transplantation and reperfusion injury. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of these products. A feasibility study, using the validated transgenic rabbit platform, aimed at the development of recombinant Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A is underway with partner, Renova Life, Inc. Additional information is available on the Pharming website, www.pharming.com. To download the Pharming Group Investor Relations App, click here.This press release contains forward looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.ContactSijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 (0)71 524 7400FTI ConsultingJulia Phillips/ John Dineen, T: +44 (0)207 269 7193Bron: www.pharming.com