Issuer: Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV



Parent: Delta Lloyd NV



Issuer Rating: A / Stable (S&P)



Expected Issue Rating: [BBB+] (S&P)



Description: Dated Fixed-to-Floating Deferrable Subordinated Notes



issued by Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV



Status: Subordinated



Size: EUR Benchmark



Settlement: [29] Aug 2012



Final Maturity Date: [29] Aug 2042 subject to Mandatory Non-Payment



Conditions (MNPC) not being met, as more fully



described in the prospectus.



Optional Call Dates: [29] Aug 2022 (First Call Date), and on each



quarterly interest payment date thereafter



Initial Price Thoughts: 9% area annual yield



Coupon: [•]% annually until the First Call Date, then



3m Euribor + [•]bps per annum paid quarterly



Step-up: 100bps at First Call Date



First Coupon Date: [29] Aug 2013



Optional Interest Deferral: Cash cumulative optional interest deferral subject



to 6 month pusher upon declaration or payment of



distributions by the Issuer or Parent or if payments



are made on Junior or Parity Securities as defined



in the prospectus.



Mandatory Interest Deferral: Yes, if the issuer would not be solvent, on



occurrence of a Capital Adequacy Event or



regulatory intervention as more fully described in



the prospectus.



Arrears of Interest: Cumulative and compounding. Deferred interest due



upon redemption, liquidation, distribution on or



repurchase of shares, Junior Securities or Parity



Securities as defined in the prospectus, all



subject to the MNPC not being met.



Early Redemption Events: Tax reasons, Capital Disqualification Event, Rating



Agency Event (only after first 5 years).



Early Redemption Price: Par



Listing: NYSE Euronext Amsterdam



Form & Denoms: Reg S Bearer / €100K + €1K



Governing Law: Dutch Law



ISIN: [•]



Sole Structuring Adviser: Rabobank International



Bookrunners: Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank International



