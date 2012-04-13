Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

-- EGPI Firecreek, Inc. (OTCBB: EFIR) --

    EFIR DD. EFIR has a huge potential ahead. Low SS and a chart coming off the bottom with a lot of news flowing. It would be nice to have a huge multibagger run, right? EFIR has massive upside potential ahead and a lot of news that will be forthcoming.

    Here's an article on NY times on this stock. New York Times ladies and gentlemen....

    markets.on.nytimes.com/research/stock...
  welshterrier 13 april 2012 15:19
    de link werkt niet zag ik hier een kopie

    EGPI Firecreek, Inc. to Initiate Oil & Gas Workover and Development Program Into New Untapped Proven Pay Zones

    Published: March 29, 2012



    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- EGPI Firecreek, Inc. (OTCBB: EFIR) announced the initiation of a new workover and development program with its oil operator and partner Success Oil Company, Inc.

    Success Oil will be perforating into new untapped virgin pay zones called the Glorieta Formation in the Crawar #2 well in West Texas. This area is a proven behind pipe oil & gas zone at the target depth of 3900 ft. Upon completion of the perforations being shot, the well will be acidized immediately and expected to be frac'd in the near future. Success Oil estimates usual recoverable amounts at 75,000 bbls. of oil and 100,000 mcf of natural gas for this formations pay zone.

    Dennis Alexander, EGPI's CEO, stated, "We have been anxiously anticipating the start of this workover and development program. The Glorieta Formation with its proven untapped reserves offers us a unique opportunity to produce oil and gas without going through the risk and expense of wildcat drilling. We are extremely happy to have our operator and partner take part in our latest workover program and look forward to the development of our multi-well drilling program on the South 40 of the Tubb Leasehold Estate later this year."

    About EGPI Firecreek, Inc.

    EGPI Firecreek, Inc.'s business and acquisition strategy is focused on producing oil and gas. The Company puts emphasis on acquiring existing fields with proven reserves or by the rehabilitation of oilfields with potentially high throughput. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Energy Producers, Inc., it acquires resource properties and inventories. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Chanwest Resources, LLC it operates as an oil and gas service business. EGPI Firecreek, Inc. is also planning to expand into producing energy through alternative energy sources through their recently acquired Arctic Solar Engineering subsidiary.

  welshterrier 13 april 2012 15:25
    quote:

    Doniss schreef op 13 april 2012 14:19:


    Komt wel van hoog zoals zoveel pinkies. Dan komt er vaak 1 of andere R/S van 1 staat tot 10000 en dan zie je dat ze ineens op 0,001 staan, volume begint dan vaak toe te nemen, kan best een leuk ritje mee gemaakt worden denk ik.




    stond vorig jaar 0,25, is vlg mij nooit een rs split geweest, ik heb althans niks gevonden.
  Gal 13 april 2012 15:48
    quote:

    welshterrier schreef op 13 april 2012 15:19:


    de link werkt niet zag ik hier een kopie

    TNX, dan ga ik loeren op wat dumps op te vangen.
  Gal 15 april 2012 02:05
    quote:

    welshterrier schreef op 13 april 2012 15:25:


    stond vorig jaar 0,25, is vlg mij nooit een rs split geweest, ik heb althans niks gevonden.
    Juist 3x een reverse split geweest, de grap is dat iedereen in de verwachting zit dat er weer een reverse split komt waardoor de kans dat er een reverse split klein is omdat de grote mannen binnen de CEO momenteel mogelijk aan het laden zijn voor een next push. We zullen zien..
  Gal 16 april 2012 16:17
    quote:

    welshterrier schreef op 16 april 2012 09:09:


    ik keek b ij google finance op de grafiek, zag daar niks.
    Maar hoop dat we hier flink omhoog gaan, heb er ook aardig wat van....

    Reverse split is al 3x geweets www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EFIR/company..., denk dat ze een 4e reverse split gaan doen, ze hebben toen wat overnames gedaan waar ze zogenaamd nu heel positief over zijn en dat het winst zou opleveren, we zullen zien wat de show mee brengt

  Gal 16 april 2012 16:33
    quote:

    welshterrier schreef op 16 april 2012 16:30:


    thx, zie het nu, hopelijk vandaag nieuws hier, staat nu in elk geval al iets hoger 0,0009
    Graag gedaan,Boven de 0,0012 koop ik bij. misschien wordt het boven de 0,004 gepushed omdat er heel wat is ingeladen door andere partijen gaan ze hem hopelijk zo hoog knallen dat ze er zelf veel beter van worden en de aandelen weer massaal kwijt kunnen.
