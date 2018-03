Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Linde refuels fuel cell cars at HANNOVER MESSE trade show with TUV certified green hydrogen



The technology group The Linde Group has reached another milestone in its journey to produce hydrogen from sustainable sources. The hydrogen generated from biodiesel by products at the company's pilot plant in Leuna in Germany was certified by TUV SÜD, one of the world's leading test, inspection and certification organizations, in time for the HANNOVER MESSE 2012 trade show.



Opening today, HANNOVER MESSE is the world's most important technology event. At this year's show, Linde will be the sole supplier of hydrogen for the fuel cell vehicles organized by the Clean Energy Partnership.



The pilot facility has shown that the pyroreforming process developed by Linde on the basis of raw glycerine has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% compared with conventional hydrogen production processes using natural gas. Advancing the pilot facility to a commercial scale, fully mature production plant would increase potential greenhouse gas savings to up to 80%.



Dr Andreas Opfermann head of clean energy and innovation management at Linde said that "For the first time, we now have a certified source of green hydrogen to power zero emissions fuel cell cars throughout Germany. Working with our research partners, we will be exploring other feed stocks and technologies to produce sustainable hydrogen on an even broader scale in future."



At Hanover, Linde will be using its traiLH2gas mobile station to refuel fuel-cell cars provided by other CEP members GM/Opel, Volkswagen, Honda and Toyota with green hydrogen. The mobile re fuelling unit will be located in the outdoor area to the east of Hall 27. Visitors to the show can take a zero emissions test drive and find out exactly how this innovative re fuelling solution works. Looking beyond HANNOVER MESSE, Linde will also supply certified green hydrogen to existing hydrogen re fuelling stations in Berlin and Hamburg plus the 20 additional stations which Linde and Daimler plan to construct in Germany over the next three years.



The high hydrogen content of raw glycerine makes it an ideal feedstock. Recovered as a by product from a biodiesel manufacturing process, it can be processed cost effectively, is available all year round and does not compromise food supplies.



Once the raw glycerine has been distilled to remove water and salt, it is cracked under high pressure and at temperatures of several hundred degrees Celsius. The resulting methane rich pyrolysis gas is then converted to hydrogen in a reformer, after which it is purified and liquefied if necessary.



For this early stage of the project, Linde engineers have successfully integrated the innovative pyroreforming step into the existing process chain. The full economic and ecological potential of this technology is to be explored in detail during the next step of this project, sponsored by the German National Innovation Program for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology.



As the world's largest manufacturer of hydrogen plants, Linde covers the entire technology spectrum required to successfully use hydrogen as an energy carrier from generation to re fuelling. The company is also actively involved in the CEP and the H2Mobility initiative aimed at building a nationwide hydrogen infrastructure in Germany.



Source - The Linde Group