Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

seadoc schreef op 31 jan 2012 om 11:11:
@westlander: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1QIYxcRdHY
plaatjes van Wellgreen en wat aansporingen om NKL te kopen :-).
Hier ook een mooi artikel, Target price $6.40
www.theaureport.com/pub/na/12423
Oftewel met de huidige prijs 100% erbij.
Tja, aardig wat goud, palladium, platinum, koper, nikkel en kobalt. Alleen als echt alles instort zullen ze het ook wel niet redden, maar in elk ander scenario zit hier toch wel heel veel potentie in. 1 mijn, open pit, zuidelijke Yukon en dus politiek stabiel en mijnvriendelijk en iets minder extreem koud als de noordelijke Yukon, hoewel nog wel frisjes, misschien nog wel een verdubbeling van de al enorme resources, het zeldzame platinum ertussen. De boren draaien op volle toeren, wat wil een mens nog meer? Hulde aan Haas zou ik zeggen.
Hulde aan exact, die was volgende mij eerder afgelopen zomer :)
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1267850/1/Prop...
buurman van NKL
February 2, 2012
Caribou Increases Stake in Yukon
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Feb. 2, 2012) - CARIBOU KING RESOURCES CORP. ("Caribou" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CKR)(FRANKFURT:CB8) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Alix Resources Corp. ("Alix") (TSX VENTURE:AIX) to purchase the remaining 51% interest from Alix in the five Yukon properties that Alix and the Company have been exploring since 2011 (see Caribou News Release, January 19th, 2012).
Initially Alix had an option to earn a 100% interest in the five properties pursuant to an option agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd. dated January 2011 (see Alix News Release, January 31, 2011). In May 2011, Caribou and Alix entered into an option and joint venture agreement whereby Caribou had the right to earn a 49% interest in the properties from Alix by issuing 500,000 common shares to Alix and spending $600,000 on the properties over two years (see Caribou News Release, May 11th, 2011). Subsequently, the parties staked additional claims north of the Corky Cu-Mo(Au) property, and east of the Vault gold property (see News Release dated July 20, 2011). With the completion of the work programs last year on the Corky and Vault properties, Caribou successfully earned its 49% interest, and it now wishes to acquire a 100% interest in the properties.
In the proposed agreement, Caribou will pay $200,000 cash and issue one million units to Alix to earn the additional 51% option of the properties. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant will entitle Alix to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Caribou will assume the balance of the cash payments to Strategic Metals Ltd. to exercise the underlying option totaling $2,500,000 over the next three years. Upon earn-in, the properties will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty. Caribou will have the option to buy back 1% for $1,000,000.
Westlander schreef op 18 feb 2012 om 19:54:www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-02-17/wor...
Goed nieuws voor Platina uit Canada.
ja,
wss meer direct voor de producerende mijnen(ook uit Rusland en China.)
alhoewel,of de platinumprijs hierdoor sterk wordt beïnvloedt ?
PS: dit bericht leert dat beleggen in politiek/economisch slechte landen niet zo verstandig is ?
En ook dit soort berichten zijn goed voor de Platina prijs.
www.reuters.com/article/2012/02/22/im...
haas schreef op 1 mrt 2012 om 21:30:
NKL in de HALT
Klopt, ik verwacht ieder moment groot nieuws.. (PEA?)
March 9, 2012
URSA Major Minerals Incorporated Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - March 9, 2012) -
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
URSA Major Minerals Incorporated (TSX:UMJ) ("URSA Major" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with Prophecy Platinum Corp. ("Prophecy"), for 16,666,667 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share for aggregate proceeds to URSA of $1,000,000. As a result, Prophecy holds approximately 17.3% of the outstanding shares of URSA Major. Prophecy did not hold any securities of URSA Major prior to the private placement. URSA Major and Prophecy act at arm's length and the transaction has been negotiated at arm's length.
The common shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 9, 2012. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for payment of current accounts payable, general working capital purposes and expenditures on the mineral properties of the Corporation for the purposes of developing such properties.
Prophecy Completes Internal Reorganization
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24, 2019 – Prophecy Development Corp. (“Prophecy” or the “Company”) (TSX: PCY, OTCQX: PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces, further to its news release dated August 19, 2019, the successful completion of its internal reorganization.
Prophecy is now the parent company of the following direct subsidiaries:
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (BC, Canada):
Silver Elephant through its Bolivian subsidiaries, focuses on developing Prophecy’s 100% controlled Pulacayo Paca silver mining project in Bolivia.
Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. (BC, Canada):
Nevada Vanadium through its US subsidiaries, focuses on developing Prophecy’s 100% controlled Gibellini and Louie Hill vanadium mining projects in Eureka County, Nevada.
Asia Mining Inc. (BC, Canada):
Asia Mining through its Mongolian subsidiaries, operates Prophecy’s 100% controlled Ulaan Ovoo and Chandgana coal mines in Mongolia. That operation takes place under existing 20-year mining licenses, which can be extended for another 20 years.
Mr. John Lee, executive chairman of Prophecy comments, “We have completed the reorganization on time. With recently completed equity financing, Prophecy will be actively marketing and developing its projects.”
The Company further announces, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, that it will issue 175,000 common shares with a four-month hold period to Mr. Bryan Slusarchuk, who will provide consulting services to the Company.
About Prophecy
Prophecy is developing Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.
