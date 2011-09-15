TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
PERSBERICHTEN

gkp2 15 sep 2011 om 22:26
PerSbericht



Nederland, Amsterdam, 14 september 2011


Nieuwe webshop van Hi.nl vanuit klantervaring profiteert van partnership met TIE Kinetix



TIE Kinetix (TIE) kondigt hierbij aan dat Hi.nl een nieuwe website heeft gelanceerd. De nieuwe website is ontwikkeld op basis van klantervaring in combinatie met de kennis en ervaring van TIE Kinetix en het innovatieve E-commerce platform. Dit maakt het voor Hi.nl mogelijk om een grote stap voorwaarts te zetten en de online business verder uit te breiden. De TIE MamboFive Commerce Suite is naadloos geïntegreerd met het bestaande Content Management Systeem van Hi.nl



De opzet van de website van Hi.nl is het zo optimaal mogelijk bedienen van klanten. Om aan te sluiten bij de wensen van de klanten werden meer uitgebreide en meer diverse abonnementsvormen ontwikkeld. Ook heeft Hi.nl nieuwe inzichten in gebruikerservaringen opgedaan en deze moesten worden geïmplementeerd. Hiernaast is gekeken naar het gebruikersgemak van de websites zelf. Voorheen werkte Hi.nl met verschillende sites, dat is nu terug gebracht naar 1. Dit alles heeft geleid tot de nieuwe webshop, en een volledige restyling.



De heer Smilde, Webshop Manager Hi.nl: “De nieuwe Hi-site is ontworpen vanuit klantreizen en klantbehoeften. Hierdoor zijn de verschillende onderdelen van de site meer één geheel geworden. De klant ervaart het informatieve gedeelte en de commerciële winkel meer als één site, hoewel het technisch twee verschillende platformen zijn. We hebben hierbij sterk kunnen profiteren van onze relatie met TIE Kinetix die continu doorontwikkelt aan hun E-commerce platform op basis van marktontwikkelingen. Het is vooral een prestatie dat we in een relatief zeer korte tijd onze nieuwe website hebben kunnen lanceren. In een paar maanden tijd hebben we een nieuw design, een nieuwe opzet van de site, integratie van de shop in de rest van hi.nl en een compleet nieuwe propositie line-up kunnen lanceren.”



Jan Sundelin, CEO van TIE Kinetix: “Hi.nl opereert in een zeer dynamische consumentenmarkt, waarin alles aankomt op snelheid en actualiteit. Dat betekent dat men voortdurend moeten aanpassen en constant de toegankelijkheid moeten bevorderen. Hierdoor kan Hi.nl een hoge servicegraad bieden en de interactie met de klant optimaliseren. De TIE MamboFive Commerce Suite welke als online platform werkt, biedt snelheid en flexibiliteit die bedrijven in staat stelt om continue te kunnen innoveren en marktontwikkelingen voor te blijven.”



De MamboFive Commerce Suite, het TIE Kinetix E-commerce Platform, is een compleet, schaalbaar en in de praktijk bewezen oplossing voor E-commerce waarmee een onderneming zichzelf professioneel en op eenvoudige wijze online brengt. Of men nu actief is in B2B, B2C of een combinatie van beide, met ons platform is de overgang naar zakendoen via internet geen enkel probleem. Men wordt de eigenaar van een webwinkel waar men volledige controle over heeft. Ook naadloze integratie met bestaande ERPsystemen behoort tot de mogelijkheden (Exact, Unit4, BaaN, Oracle, SAP WMS en vele andere).
Profiel TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix levert software oplossingen in een web omgeving. De oplossingen helpen alle handelspartners in de supply chain om probleemloos samen te werken op de belangrijkste E-commerce processen: marketing, sales en fullfilment. Met TIE Kinetix biedt de onderneming een ‘Total Integrated E-commerce’ concept dat bestaat uit drie innovatieve platforms voor Business Integration (o.a. e-facturering, XML/EDI datasynchronisatie), Content Syndication en E-commerce. De ‘Total Integrated E-commerce’ oplossingen minimaliseren de energie die nodig is voor een transactie cyclus in de supply chain en geeft klanten het voordeel om kosten te verlagen, en omzet en winst te maximaliseren.

TIE heeft meer dan twee decennia ervaring in het ontwikkelen en implementeren van wereldwijde E-commerce standaarden. TIE is een beursgenoteerde onderneming met kantoren in de Verenigde Staten, Australië, Frankrijk en Nederland.
gkp2 15 sep 2011 om 22:28
PerSbericht



Amsterdam, 15 september 2011


TIE Kinetix E-commerce platform laat The Safety Shop groeien naar Europees niveau





TIE Kinetix (TIE) kondigt hierbij aan dat The Safety Shop, onderdeel van Safety Control, een flexibel opleidingsinstituut voor geaccrediteerde bedrijfshulpverlening, heeft gekozen voor de E-commerce oplossing van TIE Kinetix.



Met het nieuwe E-commerce platform kan The Safety Shop de kwaliteiten van het opleidingsinstituut ook vertalen naar het web. Door jarenlange persoonlijke ervaring bij de brandweer of in de ambulancewereld kan The Safety Shop het juiste advies, ondersteuning en product aanbieden aan klanten. De veiligheid en goede kennis van veiligheid bij klanten staat voorop, daarom blijft nascholing van instructeurs een belangrijk onderdeel.



Door de keuze voor het E-commerce platform van TIE Kinetix krijgt The Safety Shop de beschikking over een volwassen, innovatieve oplossing en een professionele service en ondersteuning in een SaaS omgeving. Dit maakt het mogelijk dat de organisatie zich volledig kan concentreren op de groei van de business en de techniek, zonder zorgen kan ze dit overlaten aan TIE Kinetix.



“Naast een succesvol en flexibel opleidingsinstituut wilden wij ook onze online klanten met een kwalitatieve webshop de hoogste standaarden aanbieden”, aldus Leo Pieters, Managing Director bij Safety Control. “Wij zijn sinds 2004 hét adres voor trainingen en producten op het gebied van veiligheidsmiddelen. Een belangrijk speerpunt van onze organisatie is dat wij altijd uitgaan van kostenbesparing voor onze klanten. Doordat wij veel artikelen vaak zelf importeren kunnen wij, mede door grootschalige inkoop, deze zeer voordelig aanbieden, zo niet het voordeligst. Op deze manier kunnen wij met ons nieuwe E-commerce platform ons aanbod online uitbreiden en meer (potentiële) klanten bereiken.“



Jan Sundelin, CEO van TIE Kinetix: “Met behulp van ons nieuwe E-commerce platform wil The Safety Shop online de grootste en voordeligste aanbieder worden. Vanaf 2012 wil The Safety Shop ook gaan groeien op Europees niveau, met ons E-commerce platform kunnen wij ze ook op Europees niveau ondersteunen Ze krijgen straks te maken met meerdere talen en verschillen per land, maar met het E-commerce platform van TIE Kinetix kunnen zij hier eenvoudig op inspelen.”



De producten die The Safety Shop aanbiedt, voldoen aan de hoogste standaarden en ook de juiste online presentatie is van belang. In de webshop kan de klant eenvoudig de benodigde producten vinden en bestellen. Daarbij wordt duidelijk uitgelegd wat de producten inhouden en hoe de klant de producten juist kan gebruiken.

De MamboFive Commerce Suite, het TIE Kinetix E-commerce Platform, is een compleet, schaalbaar en in de praktijk bewezen oplossing voor E-commerce waarmee een onderneming zichzelf professioneel en op eenvoudige wijze online brengt. Of men nu actief is in B2B, B2C of een combinatie van beide, met ons platform is de overgang naar zakendoen via internet geen enkel probleem. Men wordt de eigenaar van een webwinkel waar men volledige controle over heeft. Ook naadloze integratie met bestaande ERPsystemen behoort tot de mogelijkheden (Exact, Unit4, BaaN, Oracle, SAP WMS en vele andere).
gkp2 20 sep 2011 om 08:48
PerSbericht

Nederland, Amsterdam, 20 september 2011

www.MKBkantoorartikelen.nl, de nieuwe webshop voor kantoorartikelen


TIE Kinetix kondigt vandaag aan dat de webshop voor kantoorartikelen www.MKBkantoorartikelen.nl online is gegaan. MKB Kantoorartikelen maakt gebruik van de TIE Kinetix E-commerce oplossing, de TIE MamboFive Commerce suite.



Ondernemers hebben voortaan de mogelijkheid om al hun kantoorartikelen online te bestellen op MKBkantoorartikelen.nl. MKB Kantoorartikelen richt zich op de zakelijke markt en maakt het mogelijk snel en gemakkelijk tegen zeer concurrerende lage kosten o.a. kantoorartikelen, computer supplies, toner en cartridges online te bestellen.


Compleet assortiment

“Ondernemers kunnen bij ons kiezen uit meer dan 16.000 artikelen, welke wij direct kunnen leveren. Allemaal gemakkelijk en veilig online te bestellen”, zegt directeur MKB Kantoorartikelen, Ewout van Haeften. Met groot gemak kunnen vrijwel alle kantoorartikelen, tegen de laagste prijs door ondernemers online aangeschaft worden. Ongeacht de grootte van de bestelling, wordt deze in 1 werkdag door heel Nederland geleverd. Men kan 7 dagen per week, 24 uur per dag onze online shop bezoeken.”



Gebruikersgemak

“Op MKBkantoorartikel.nl staan meer dan 16.000 kantoorartikelen waaruit de bezoeker een keuze kan maken. Dat vraagt om een klantvriendelijk systeem.” Frank van Doorn, Managing Director E-commerce bij TIE Kinetix: “Daar zit ondermeer de kracht van ons systeem. Onze E-commerce retailoplossing is ontwikkeld om klanten optimaal te faciliteren en om het onze klanten zo gemakkelijk mogelijk te maken. Met de nieuwe formule van MKB Kantoorartikelen is het mogelijk om online in enkele minuten kantoorartikelen te bestellen. MKB Kantoorartikelen heeft voor de TIE MamboFive Commerce Suite gekozen vanwege de schaalbaarheid in de oplossing, naast de webshop functie biedt onze oplossing ook sterke backoffice functionaliteiten welke volledig worden gebruikt met de kennis en expertise van TIE Kinetix op het gebied van business integratie is er een volledig integratie met toeleveranciers van MKB Kantoorartikelen gerealiseerd.”
gkp2 20 okt 2011 om 10:12
P R E S S R E L E A S E



The Netherlands, Amsterdam, October 20, 2011



TIE is technology provider in European Union Project “Adventure”


TIE reports that it is engaged in the ADVENTURE Project, a three year project with a budget amounting to EUR 3.7M, funded by European technology partners, industrial users, research institutions and the European Commission.



ADVENTURE will develop solutions to enable virtual factories and cross-enterprises information exchange – the so-called ‘Plug-and-Play factory’. The project started in September and will last for 36 months involving 10 partners including Technology Providers (TIE, Ascora, iSOFT), Research Organizations (Technical University of Darmstadt, INESC PORTO, University of Vaasa, University of Vienna) and User Organizations (TANET, ABB and Azevedos Industria) all led by managing partner the University of Darmstadt.



ADVENTURE will help virtual factories and enterprises move beyond existing operational limitations by developing concrete tools and solutions for leveraging the information exchange between factories. Factory process optimization will be enabled by the integration of runtime factory selection, forecasting, monitoring, and on-the-fly collaboration.



ADVENTURE aims at simplifying the establishment, management, adaptation, and monitoring of dynamic manufacturing processes in virtual factories. Technologies from the field of Ubiquitous Computing and ‘the Internet of Things’, e.g., wireless sensors, will be adopted in order to support the monitoring and governance of processes, i.e., to give information about the current status of manufacturing and delivery.

TIE’s role is to support the information exchange and process flow elements of the project and for which it leads these tasks. TIE will receive research funding amounting to EUR 500k.



“Interfactory Communication has become increasingly important and has now moved beyond the traditional ERP information flows”, said Gash Bhullar, Director of UK Industry Association TANET (Technology Application Network). “For example, recently we have seen the consequences of supply-chain interruption ranging from natural disaster in Japan through to more local economic problems in European SMEs. I believe these can be addressed with ICT technology and Adventure is the project to help do this.”



Dr. Stefan Göbel from the Multimedia Communications Lab at TU Darmstadt, says: “European industry must become more flexible and responsive, not only to local issues but issues around the globe as supply chains become more complex and more integrated. We believe Adventure can help achieve this and TIE is a key partner to implement this strategy and provide respective support tools.”



Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE, says: “TIE once again continues to innovate and explore areas where our background and vision can help enterprise share and integrate their business data with others. Usage of Service Architectures and Process Orchestration is at the heart of TIEs products such as the recently launched TIE Kinetix SmartBridge, these technologies will also be fundamental for achieving results in Adventure. Our customers will benefit from these innovations because we will focus on developing and delivering the latest technology and functionality so our
aextracker 20 okt 2011 om 18:55
Leuk persbericht.

Hieruit vloeit voort dat TIE straks naast de lopende "EU projecten" Tsasis, Omelette nu ook Adventure in the "other income" paragraaf van de omzet kan opnemen.
Per kwartaal euro 42 K concrete omzetwaarde, = Euro 166 K\jaar, 3 jaar lang.
Stapje voor stapje bouwt TIE door aan een waardevolle toekomst.
Met de diverse samenwerkingen in europees verband en de opgedane kennis worden hopelijk tzt meerder "Smartbridges geslagen" tussen wetenschap, ontwikkeling en toekomstige business development m.b.t. "usage of service architecture & process orchestration".
De rol van de CEO als voorzitter in europese research en development netwerken betaald zich terug.

Tracker
de_beleggert 20 okt 2011 om 21:31
en de koers stijgt van 0,09 naar 0,09!
aextracker 21 okt 2011 om 12:01
Leuk draadje gkp2 !

Derhalve een aanbeveling.

Zinvol en zuiver op het onderwerp.
Ook goed voor IEX ; draadjes met inhoud en reacties beperkt tot de essentie van persberichten waar de geinteresseerde lezer iets aan heeft.

Tracker
de_beleggert 21 okt 2011 om 16:05
o, ik dacht dit is een beleggingsforum, het zal vast wel over de ontwikkeling van de koers van het aandeel gaan.

de boodschap zelf dat Tie meedoet in dit project is positief. Goed dat Nederlandse Technologie verbonden is aan dergelijke ontwikkelingen. In het licht van het bedrijf Tie vraag ik mij af waarom ze weer een activiteit toevoegen aan de brede business. Het blijft een piepklein bedrijf met veel activiteiten en weinig focus. Geen wonder dat ze niet groeien.
dot100 21 okt 2011 om 18:17
Sekers tracker. Dit is inderdaad een heel leuk draadje.

Ook van mij een verdiende aanbeveling, gkp2.
Dus.
gkp2 23 nov 2011 om 17:32
P e r s b e r i c h t deel1
Hoofddorp, 24 November 2011
TIE: 2011 Jaarresultaat € 393k, SaaS omzet gestegen met 20%
TIE Holding N.V. (“TIE”) kondigt hierbij de resultaten aan met betrekking tot het fiscale jaar 2011 (1 oktober, 2010 – 30 september, 2011) en het 4e kwartaal 2011 (1 juli 2011 – 30 september 2011).
Bedrijfsresultaten:
Voor het vierde kwartaal 2011 rapporteert TIE een omzet van € 2.684k (Q4_2010: 2.613k), een operationeel resultaat van € 298k (Q4_2010: € -1.103k) en een comprehensive resultaat van € 344k (Q4_2010: € -1.534k).
Voor het hele boekjaar 2011 rapporteert TIE een omzet van € 10.671k (2010: € 11.013k), een operationeel resultaatT van € 597k (2010: € -1.386k) en een comprehensive resultaat van € 393k (2010: € -1.765k). De netto cashflow uit de operationele activiteiten voor boekjaar 2011 bedraagt € 958k (2010: - € 841k).
De focus van 2011 was gericht op de groei van onze SaaS activiteiten; de SaaS omzet liet een groei zien van 20%, van € 3.377k naar € 4.069k. Als gevolg hiervan groeit onze gecontracteerde SaaS waarde voor de komende 3 jaar met 49%, van € 6.1 miljoen per april 2011 naar € 9.1 miljoen per 1 oktober 2011. Gedurende het jaar zijn wij er in geslaagd om de samenwerking met CBS/Cnet, Epicor en Progress Software te versterken en nieuwe samenwerkingen aan te gaan met Medius, Newco Food Retail en Gothia. In de loop van 2011 zijn er een tweetal nieuwe Business Integratie oplossingen gelanceerd: TIE Kinetix SmartBridge voor Europa en Evision 6.0 voor de Amerikaanse markt.
CEO Jan Sundelin zegt: “Ik ben trots te melden dat onze SaaS omzet het 4e kwartaal met 12% is gegroeid ten opzichte van vorig jaar. Dit jaar is onze SaaS omzet gestegen met 20% ten opzicht van vorig jaar, als gevolg van de bijdrage van onze Content Syndication en E-commerce business. Onze SaaS en Maintenance modellen stellen ons in staat om betrouwbare prognoses voor de komende 3 jaar te maken. Op basis van deze 3 jaar prognose, is onze order intake voor SaaS gegroeid met 3,1 miljoen sinds 1 april 2011, dit levert een meer constante stroom van verwachte omzet op. De licentie omzet voor het 4e kwartaal is weer terug op niveau ten opzichte van vorig jaar, als gevolg van de introductie van onze nieuwe licentie oplossingen TIE Kinetix SmartBridge en Evision 6.0. De totale kosten zijn onder controle en tonen een daling van 7%, na correctie voor eenmalige kosten. De onderneming had een positieve netto cashflow uit de operationele activiteiten.”
Vanaf het fiscale jaar 2011 tot op dit moment rapporteerde het bedrijf de volgende hoogtepunten:
Klanten en producten:
26 oktober 2010: TIE kondigt aan dat de TIE Kinetix “EDI Managed Services On-Demand” oplossing beschikbaar is voor Epicor Klanten;
15 november 2010: TIE kondigt aan dat het deelneemt aan het EU-project Omelette;
9 december 2010: TIE kondigt aan dat MKB flink bespaart met factureren via het web: www.3stappenEDI.nl;
18 januari 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat zij GoldSponsor van Webwinkel Vakdagen 2011 is;
20 januari 2011: TIE moderniseert de webshop van Emobiel.nl;
24 januari 2011: TIE kondigt nieuwe partnerschap met Medius aan;
25 januari 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat zij winnaar van de SaaS Excellence Award is;
9 maart 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat zij GoldSponsor van Forum 2011, het grote jaarevenement van GS1 België en Luxemburg is;
26 april 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat er een overeenkomst is gesloten met ADEC ter waarde van 1 miljoen Euro;
28 april 2011: TIE kondigt nieuw partnership met Newco Food Retail aan;
17 mei 2011: TIE lanceert nieuwe oplossing TIE Kinetix SmartBridge;
24 mei 2011:TIE Kinetix aanwezig bij TM Forum Management World Conference;
8 juni 2011: TIE lanceert nieuwe oplossing eVision 6.0;
4 juli 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat Quantore kiest voor Total Integrated E-commerce;
7 juli 2011: TIE kondigt nieuw partnership met Gothia aan;
18 augustus 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat wereldwijde strategische partner CNET Content Solutions het nieuwe digitale marketing platform bewerkstelligt van een marktleidende leverancier;
24 augustus 24, 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat Sanoma Media het Home Deco Channel Guide introduceert;
14 september 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat de nieuwe webshop van Hi.nl vanuit klantervaring profiteert van partnership;
15 september 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat het E-commerce platform de Safety shop laat groeien naar Europees niveau;
20 september 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat de nieuwe webshop voor kantoorartikelen www.MKBkantoorartikelen.nl online is gegaan;
20 oktober 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat TIE leverancier is van technologie in Europees Unie project “Adventure”.
gkp2 23 nov 2011 om 17:32
P e r s b e r i c h t deel2
Hoofddorp, 24 November 2011
Juridisch en financieel:
10 november 2010: TIE kondigt aan een nieuwe bankier te selecteren;
24 november 2010: TIE kondigt aan: 2010 jaarresultaat € 1.700k negatief;
28 december 2010: TIE kondigt de toekenning van aandelenopties aan de Managing Director van TIE Frankrijk;
31 januari 2011: TIE kondigt de publicatie van het jaarrapport 2010 aan en de agenda van de jaarlijkse Aandeelhouders Vergadering;
16 februari 2011: TIE kondigt Q1_2010 trading update aan: winstgevend resultaat van € 114k;
23 maart 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat de Raad van Commissarissen de heer Jan Sundelin herbenoemt als lid van Raad van Bestuur van TIE Holding;
31 maart 2011: TIE kondigt aan dat zij haar geschil met CMC heeft gesettled;
1 april 2011: TIE rapporteert conversies van converteerbare obligaties ten bedrage van € 450k;
25 mei 2011: TIE rapporteert haar halfjaar resultaten: cash flow positief en winstgevend;
28 juni 2011: TIE meldt onafhankelijk waarde propositie rapport: TIE is klaar voor groei;
17 augustus 2011: TIE meldt Q3_2010 trading update: bedrijfsresultaat op het goede spoor;
31 augustus 2011: TIE rapporteert conversie van converteerbare obligaties.
Financieel en kas positie:
Shareholder’s Equity bedroeg op 30 september 2011 € 4.535k (€ 2.663k op 30 september 2010). Het totale eigen vermogen bedroeg op 30 september 2011 € 4.580k (€ 4.028k per 30 september 2010) inclusief converteerbare obligaties met een waarde van € 45k (€ 1.365k per 30 september 2010).
De netto kaspositie van TIE per 30 september 2011 bedroeg € 380k (30 September 2010 € 10k).
De netto cash flow gegenereerd uit de operationele activiteiten voor boekjaar 2011 bedroeg € 958k (2010: € -841k). Tijdens het boekjaar 2011 betaalde de onderneming de per 30 september 2010 uitstaande krediet faciliteit ter hoogte van € 316k en een lening van € 100k terug.
Waardevermindering/terugname Waardevermindering van immateriële vaste activa:
Op basis van de resultaten van de jaarlijkse waarderingstest heeft het bedrijf een repairment (terugname van waardevermindering) geboekt op het CSP handelsmerk ter hoogte van € 200k en een waardevermindering geboekt op de goodwill van CGU TIE France ter hoogte van € 40k.
De CGU’s zijn:
TIE Netherlands (Business Integration)
TIE France (Business Integration)
TIE Commerce (Business Integration)
TIE MamboFive (E-commerce)
TIE CSP (Content Syndication)
Evenals in de afgelopen jaren hebben we gebruik gemaakt van een discounted cash flow-model om de onderliggende waarde te bepalen. TIE heeft uitgangspunten ten aanzien van de groei aannames en het tijdpad voor de geraamde kasstromen herbeoordeeld.
Contracted Value: prognoses
Hoe de berekening voor de Contracted Value tot stand komt en welke uitgangspunten worden gebruikt, alsmede de prognose zelf en de toelichting hierop, treft u aan in het Engelse persbericht.
Jaarrekening:
Op de financiële resultaten van de Vennootschap is geen accountantscontrole toegepast. De accountantscontrole van de jaarrekening 2011 van de Vennootschap zal worden afgerond met de publicatie hiervan in januari 2012.
Segmentatie:
Gebaseerd op de gebruikte management informatie, en de relatieve aandelen van de verschillende operationele segmenten, onderscheidt de onderneming de volgende operationele segmenten:
TIE Netherlands (Business Integration)
TIE MamboFive (E-commerce)
TIE Commerce
TIE France
TIE Rest of World
Lopende zaken:
Sinds december 2007 is TIE verwikkeld in discussies en een juridische procedure met Samar. Op 15 februari 2008 werd Samar bij een kort geding in het ongelijk gesteld. Op 7 juli 2010 volgde de uitspraak in de bodemprocedure, waarbij de vorderingen van Samar geheel onverwacht werden toegekend. In het vierde kwartaal van 2010 betaalde TIE de schadevergoeding. De schade kan nog naar boven of naar beneden worden bijgesteld in de schadestaatprocedure. TIE heeft hoger beroep aangetekend tegen de uitspraak in de bodemprocedure en daarbij de grieven ingediend. Momenteel wacht TIE op de reactie hierop van Samar.
De consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement, consolidated cash flow statement, consolidated income statement en segment info zijn te vinden in het originele Engelse persbericht.
gkp2 22 dec 2011 om 22:29
PerSbericht

Amsterdam, 22 december 2011


TIE en The online company sluiten deal met T-Mobile voor de volledige online verkoop van consumenten en business activiteiten


TIE Holding NV kondigt hierbij aan dat T-Mobile opdracht heeft gegeven voor de volledige online verkoop van consumenten en business activiteiten middels het TIE Kinetix E-commerce Platform. Het project is uitgevoerd in samenwerking met een partner van TIE en online specialist, The Online Company. In de komende drie jaar zal dit voor TIE Holding een SaaS omzet genereren van € 1,2 miljoen.


De uitvoering van het online project wordt in handen gelegd van The Online Company, dat een track record heeft in online webprojecten in onder andere de telecomindustrie.


Voor de volledige online verkoop voor consumenten komen er 3 webshops bij: nieuwe klanten die een nieuw abonnement willen afsluiten (consumer acquisition), bestaande klanten die hun abonnement willen vernieuwen (re-newal) en een telesales webshop. Consumenten kunnen bellen naar de telesales afdeling en bestellen hetzelfde als de consumenten online. Deze bestellingen worden uitgevoerd via de telesales webshop.

Voor de volledige online verkoop van business activiteiten komen er in totaal 4 webshops bij: voor de nieuwe zakelijke klant die wil overstappen van provider (business acquisition), voor de bestaande zakelijke klant die een uitbreiding wenst op zijn bestaande contract (re-order) en voor de bestaande zakelijke klant die zijn abonnement wil vernieuwen (re-newal). Ook voor de business activiteiten is er, zoals bij de consumenten, een telesales afdeling waar telefonisch hetzelfde besteld kan worden als online.


Erik van Laar van The online Company: ”Een jaar geleden heeft de bestaande webshop van T-Mobile een ingrijpende wijziging ondergaan en is het gehele IT-platform ge-outsourced, om zodoende een optimale koppeling tot stand te brengen tussen enerzijds de technische mogelijkheden en anderzijds de telkens wijzigende commerciële behoeften. De totale en volledige integratie met het bestaande ERP-systeem SAP was geen probleem. Het TIE Kinetix E-commerce platform is een stabiele omgeving.”
Jan Sundelin, CEO van TIE: “We zijn zeer verheugd dat T-Mobile ervoor gekozen heeft om zowel de consumenten als business activiteiten bij ons onder te brengen, in totaal 7 webshops. De samenwerking met onze partner The Online Company is uitstekend. Met de technologie van onze TIE Kinetix E-commerce Platform als SaaS oplossing en de projectbegeleiding en business consultancy van The Online Company hebben we een ijzersterke combinatie.”

Profiel The Online Company
The Online Company beheerst het totale spectrum van eBusiness en is al meer dan een decennium een begrip in de online wereld. Tot het portfolio behoren grote en tevreden klanten in diverse branches, die op uiteenlopende wijzen zijn geholpen bij hun online activiteiten. The Online Company heeft altijd één helder doel voor ogen: alles wat zij doet moet leiden tot hogere conversie en sales. Daarbij staat The Online Company voor kwaliteit en voor het uit handen nemen van de (online) zorg. Met een hands-on mentaliteit en een persoonlijke benadering zorgt The Online Company er voor dat de doelen die klanten voor ogen hebben binnen bereik komen te liggen. www.theonlinecompany.nl
gkp2 24 jan 2012 om 22:45
P E R S B E R I C H T

Amsterdam, 24 januari 2012


TIE Kinetix en Progress Software breiden partnerschap uit naar een wereldwijde strategische samenwerking




TIE Kinetix (“TIE”) kondigt hierbij aan dat haar partnerschap wordt uitgebreid naar een wereldwijde strategische samenwerking met Progress Software om TIE’s E-commerce MamboFive Platform welke gebruikt maakt van de oplossing van Progress®, wereldwijd te herverkopen, als 100% SaaS (Software as a Service) oplossing.

Vorig jaar kreeg TIE Kinetix erkenning voor hun technologie en belangrijke bijdragen aan de grotere SaaS projecten. De Progress SaaS Excellent Award eert diegene bij wie deelname aan SaaS projecten heeft geresulteerd in zeer innovatieve producten met indrukwekkende commerciële successen binnen hun markt.

Colleen Smith, Vice President SaaS van Progress Software: ”Progress is zeer tevreden met de wereldwijde samenwerking met TIE Kinetix, waardoor dienstverleners over de hele wereld beschikken over verbeterde klantervaring. De TIE Kinetix portfolio complementeert het waardeaanbod van onze producten; de snelheid waarmee aanpassingen kunnen worden doorgevoerd vertaalt zich in een korte reactietijd van dienstverleners op wijzigingen in de markt.

”Met de evolutie van de online handel is er nu een economische noodzaak voor bedrijven om met geavanceerde oplossingen hun E-commerce uitdagingen op te lossen,” aldus Jan Sundelin, CEO van TIE. ”Het werken met Progress Software toont onze betrokkenheid bij het bevorderen van de markt en het leveren van productervaringen, om zodoende de online inkomsten wereldwijd te vergroten.?Wij zijn erg tevreden met deze wereldwijde samenwerking met Progress Software, een wereldwijde leider in operationele reactive technology. Met onze nieuwste ontwikkelingen in de E-commerce, zijn deze twee grote technologieën nu geïntegreerd om voor eindgebruikers de beste online ervaring mogelijk te maken.”

Het E-commerce MamboFive Platform, is een compleet, schaalbaar en in de praktijk bewezen oplossing voor E-commerce waarmee een onderneming zichzelf professioneel en op eenvoudige wijze online brengt. Of men nu actief is in B2B, B2C of een combinatie van beide, met ons platform is de overgang naar zakendoen via internet geen enkel probleem. Men wordt de eigenaar van een webwinkel waar men volledige controle over heeft. Ook naadloze integratie met bestaande ERPsystemen behoort tot de mogelijkheden.

Profiel Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is een onafhankelijke leverancier van enterprise software en stelt bedrijven in staat om operationeel responsief te zijn bij veranderende omstandigheden en interacties met klanten – en zo optimaal in te spelen op nieuwe kansen, de efficiëntie te vergroten en de risico's te verkleinen. Het uitgebreide aanbod van Progress omvat producten voor event-driven zichtbaarheid en responsiviteit in real time, open integratie, gegevenstoegang en -integratie, naast ontwikkeling en installatie van toepassingen. De software ondersteunt zowel on-premises als SaaS/Cloud-oplossingen. Progress maakt optimaal gebruik van de voordelen van operational responsiveness en reduceert tegelijkertijd de IT-complexiteit en total cost of ownership.
gkp2 31 jan 2012 om 19:35
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Amsterdam, January 31, 2012



TIE: Publication of Annual Report and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


TIE Holding N.V. (“TIE”) reports that it has published the Company’s 2011 Annual Report on the company website www.TIEHolding.com. Additionally, the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was published on the website today.



Total Income for the year amounts to € 10,671k (2010: € 11,013k), Operating Result amounts to € 597k (2010: €-1,386k) and Net Income amounts to € 383k (2010: € -1,928k). The Total Comprehensive Income net of tax amounts to € 393k (2010: € -1,765k). The net cash flow for 2011 from operating activities amounts to € 958k (2010: -841k), the net cash flow generated amounts to € 54k (2010: € -147k).



General Meeting of Shareholders

TIE Holding N.V. invites all shareholders to attend the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on Wednesday March 14th, 2012 at 11:00h in Hoofddorp. The agenda and the explanatory notes thereto, including the information regarding the reappointments of A.F.L. Veth and E.R. Honée as members of the Supervisory Board, will be published on the company website. All documents with regard to the annual shareholders meeting can also be obtained free of charge at the office of TIE Holding N.V., Antareslaan 22-24, 2132 JE, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands.



Currently, the number of outstanding shares and voting rights amounts to 93,295,421. The company’s authorized share capital amounts to € 20 million, consisting of 200 million (2010: 200 million) ordinary shares with a nominal value of € 0.10 each.

aextracker 5 feb 2012 om 10:58
Zo op het eerste oog week een mooi persbericht wat het LT groei potentieel van TIE's multi platform technologie onderstreept. Tock rijzen er vragen bij mij !

Na Epicor (ca. 4-5% van de TIE omzet \ jaar = Euro 500 K) en CNET (nog geen kengetal van bekend qua impact op TIE omzet vanuit CSP), nu met Progress Software wederom een grote ICT naam , die met TIE connect en vanuit de amerikaanse basis kan worden opgebouwd.

Daarmee wederom een "wereldwijde strategische samenwerking" (Na EPICOR & CNET)!
Dat is mooi voor TIE's risico spreiding, technologische applicatie status (kennis ontwikkelaar). Echter, wat behelst de kwaliteit van de verdienmodellen voor TIE achter al deze strategische samenwerkingen ?

Tot op heden dragen de CNET & EPICOR verdienmodellen gering bij (CNET vs. EPICOR) en maken ze daarmee niet meer uit dan 10% (geschat) van de totale omzet van TIE Holding.
Gezien het feit , dat de eerstgenoemde 2 samenwerkingen reeds jaren bestaan, en TIE's omzet stagneerde blijkt TIE's verdienmodel in het verleden niet dusdanig te zijn , dat het meelift op de successen van de applicatiepartners, danwel dat de toepassing van TIE applicaties beperkt blijven in de portfolio van de partners.
Ik ben derhalve benieuwd aan het worden naar "de content en projecties\verwachtingen" achter dergelijke technologische partnerships\samenwerkingsvormen.
De samenwerkingsvormen blijken tot op heden voor de partners niet materieel genoeg om TIE omwille van unieke technologiein te lijven. De samenwerkignen zijn voor TIE tot op heden niet dusdanig , dat ze de omzet dubbeldigit kunnen helpen stuwen. De partners flaggen niet significant op hun websites de samenwerking met TIE. Kortom, het blijken zo op het eerste oog "low profile samenwerkingen" in de praktijk.

Of iemand een andere kijk op deze ontwikkeling binnen TIE's strategische keuzes voor deze 3 wereldwijde partnerships ?

Wat kan \ moet er gebeuren om mee te kunnen liften op de successen van deze wereldwijde strategic partners en zo TIE in de buurt van de Euro 35 Mln ambitie te brengen ?

Alles is mogelijk in de wereld van ICT , maar groeien lijkt vandaag de dag nog steeds een hele grote uitdaging voor TIE. Het ontsnappen uit de viceuze cirkel van omzetgroei i.c.m. winstmaken en finaciering aanboren blijkt extreem lastig te zijn voor TIE.
In de USA noemen ze dat een "catch 22".
Priv. Ecquity investors Lachman & Co hebben daar ervaring mee. Lachman & Co. openden recent een branch in Amsterdam. De interim CFO van TIE (met in het verleden een gering aantal aandelen in zijn bezit) , Dhr. van Puyenbroek , staat vermeld als "Partner van Lachman NL".

Uiteraard leg ik hiermee geen verbanden , noch wil ik de schijn wekken dat er verbanden zijn vanuit een hoger gelegen visie en plan om kapitaal aan te trekken , danwel TIE voor een prikkie van de beurs te halen, maar het zet je wel aan het denken.

Tracker
marcello106 5 feb 2012 om 17:55
Tsjonge Tracker begint te twijfelen, Beleggers Belangen hanteert na "gedegen" analyse een verkoopadvies. Eens zien of het mogelijk is om morgen nog een paar stukjes op te pikken.....;-)
aextracker 5 feb 2012 om 21:32
Marcello,
Voor een dubbeltje op de eerste rang !
Ik wens je toe dat de kwaliteit van de voorstelling straks de moeite waard is. Succes met de aankoop morgen.
De trials waren in elk geval spraakmakend !

Tracker
PS. Benieuwd of je de gestelde vragen ook voorziet van jouw gedachten en antwoorden. Want ik heb de intentie om wat discussie op gang te brengen o.b.v. vragen op dit forum.
hoebeet 5 feb 2012 om 21:54
Moet kunnen, Marcello. Met ca. 92 MILJOEN uitstaande stukkies ;-).

Heb er lang geleden ook ingezeten. Na hun deal met Siemens ben ik ze weer zijdelings gaan volgen.

Ze hebben - wonder boven wonder - de internetbubbel overleeft en schijnen het zelfs te gaan redden; da's op zich al knap.

Helaas is dat alléén gelukt door de uitgifte van tig miljoen aandelen, waarmee het als beleggingscase - in
ieder geval voor mij - niet meer interessant is.

Hun Wpa is = 0,004. Laten we zeggen dat er dit jaar een sappige winstgroei van 25% komt; dat wordt dan 0,005.

Laten we daar eens een sappige K/W-verhouding van 16 op los: dat wordt dan 8 cent per aandeel.

Alleen al om de actuele koers qua K/W-verhouding te rechtvaardigen - in heb het nog niet eens over een koersstijging - zou de winst zich moeten verdubbelen.
Ik zie het niet gebeuren.
marcello106 8 feb 2012 om 21:16
Het lukt al maanden om steeds kleine plukjes tegen een spotprijs te verkrijgen. Het begint een aardige verzameling te worden….;-)

De meeste mensen die Tie slechts zijdelings volgen komen niet veel verder dan;
“Het was niets, dus het wordt niets” , “er staan veel aandelen uit” (Overigens ruim 93 miljoen i.p.v. 92 miljoen maar goed, dat is natuurlijk een gevolg van het slechts zijdelings volgen….) en “de omzet stijgt ondanks een aantal overnames al jaren niet”.

Bovenstaande argumenten zijn grotendeels niet te weerleggen. Ze hebben betrekking op het verleden en zijn er de oorzaak van dat de winst over 2011 niet in hele centen uit te drukken was.

Ook Beleggers Belangen kwam onlangs nog met een verkoopadvies. De analist constateerde dat de resultaten in het verleden nogal grillig waren en vroeg zich (mogelijk terecht) af of een bedrijfje als dit wel op de beurs thuis hoort. Helaas volgde vervolgens geen enkel argument om het verkoopadvies te onderbouwen. Ik veronderstel dat een investering in Tie bij voorbaat een betere is dan een investering in een abonnement van dit blad, maar dat terzijde.

Regeren en beleggen is immers vooruitzien!

Vanwege het grote aantal aandelen en de beperkte beurswaarde hebben beleggers blijkbaar de nodige moeite om de komma´s na de juiste nul te zetten en de mogelijkheden van dit bedrijf te zien.
Mogelijk is e.e.a. beter te begrijpen als je de potentie in omzet en winst afzet tegen de huidige beurswaarde van nog geen € 9 miljoen.
Jij noemt een winstgroei van 25% (ofwel ongeveer € 100k) al “sappig”, mocht het daarbij blijven, dan zou ik zeer teleurgesteld zijn.

Tie heeft ten opzicht van het op eenmalige posten gecorrigeerde resultaat van 2010 het operationele resultaat in 2011 al met bijna € 800k zien verbeteren.

Hoewel de totale omzet niet groeide, verbeterde de kwaliteit van de omzet aanzienlijk. Daarbij lijkt de groei van de contractenomzet de daling van de overige omzet in 2012 meer dan te compenseren. (Als de daling al niet is stopgezet.)

In H2 2011 zijn veel langjarige contracten afgesloten. Deze contracten kenmerken zich door een omzetopbouw die een belegger zouden moeten interesseren. Gemiddeld gezien bedraagt de omzet over deze contracten in het tweede jaar 184% van de omzet over het eerste jaar. Voor Tie blijven de kosten min of meer gelijk. In H1 2012 verwacht ik al een gestage stijging van de omzet, voor H2 2012 verwacht ik op basis van bovenstaande dat de omzet en dus winst een sprongetje gaan maken.

Daarnaast zijn er nog diverse redenen om een investering in Tie te overwegen;
Diverse goed lopende samenwerkingsverbanden.
Insiders die hun belang vergroten.
Cash flow mogelijk te gebruiken voor aandeleninkoop?
Tie is geheel schuldenvrij.
Waarde van de verrekenbare verliezen. (boekhoudkunstje eind 2012?)
Hoewel al een tijdje geleden en wat mij betreft eigenlijk niet wenselijk……, Tie is een shuffle-kandidaat. Wie de tijd heeft kan er rustig op wachten. Hij komt vanzelf voorbij.
Hammer 8 feb 2012 om 21:19
Oh oh oh, nog maar 1 tiende centje winst op mijn niet gekochte aandelen... Succes allen, ik hoop nog steeds dat het wat wordt!
