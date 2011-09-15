TIE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

P R E S S R E L E A S E







The Netherlands, Amsterdam, October 20, 2011







TIE is technology provider in European Union Project “Adventure”





TIE reports that it is engaged in the ADVENTURE Project, a three year project with a budget amounting to EUR 3.7M, funded by European technology partners, industrial users, research institutions and the European Commission.







ADVENTURE will develop solutions to enable virtual factories and cross-enterprises information exchange – the so-called ‘Plug-and-Play factory’. The project started in September and will last for 36 months involving 10 partners including Technology Providers (TIE, Ascora, iSOFT), Research Organizations (Technical University of Darmstadt, INESC PORTO, University of Vaasa, University of Vienna) and User Organizations (TANET, ABB and Azevedos Industria) all led by managing partner the University of Darmstadt.







ADVENTURE will help virtual factories and enterprises move beyond existing operational limitations by developing concrete tools and solutions for leveraging the information exchange between factories. Factory process optimization will be enabled by the integration of runtime factory selection, forecasting, monitoring, and on-the-fly collaboration.







ADVENTURE aims at simplifying the establishment, management, adaptation, and monitoring of dynamic manufacturing processes in virtual factories. Technologies from the field of Ubiquitous Computing and ‘the Internet of Things’, e.g., wireless sensors, will be adopted in order to support the monitoring and governance of processes, i.e., to give information about the current status of manufacturing and delivery.



TIE’s role is to support the information exchange and process flow elements of the project and for which it leads these tasks. TIE will receive research funding amounting to EUR 500k.







“Interfactory Communication has become increasingly important and has now moved beyond the traditional ERP information flows”, said Gash Bhullar, Director of UK Industry Association TANET (Technology Application Network). “For example, recently we have seen the consequences of supply-chain interruption ranging from natural disaster in Japan through to more local economic problems in European SMEs. I believe these can be addressed with ICT technology and Adventure is the project to help do this.”







Dr. Stefan Göbel from the Multimedia Communications Lab at TU Darmstadt, says: “European industry must become more flexible and responsive, not only to local issues but issues around the globe as supply chains become more complex and more integrated. We believe Adventure can help achieve this and TIE is a key partner to implement this strategy and provide respective support tools.”







Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE, says: “TIE once again continues to innovate and explore areas where our background and vision can help enterprise share and integrate their business data with others. Usage of Service Architectures and Process Orchestration is at the heart of TIEs products such as the recently launched TIE Kinetix SmartBridge, these technologies will also be fundamental for achieving results in Adventure. Our customers will benefit from these innovations because we will focus on developing and delivering the latest technology and functionality so our

