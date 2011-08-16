Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
haas 16 aug 2011 om 16:48
draadje van Nickel.
August 5, 2011
HudBay Minerals Announces Sale of Fenix Project
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Aug. 5, 2011) - HudBay Minerals Inc. ("HudBay", the "company") (TSX:HBM)(NYSE:HBM) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of its interest in the Fenix ferro-nickel project in Guatemala to the Solway Group. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, HudBay will receive US$140 million in cash at closing and US$30 million upon the satisfaction of certain conditions during the course of Solway's development of the project.

"While we believe that Fenix is a robust project that warrants development, the project does not fit our strategy of focusing on VMS and porphyry deposits," said David Garofalo, president and chief executive officer. "We believe that the sale proceeds will further strengthen our balance sheet as we develop our Lalor and Constancia projects. We are also pleased to see the project in the hands of an experienced ferro-nickel operator, such as the Solway Group, which is committed to the development of Fenix."
August 15, 2011
North American Nickel Acquires Large Mineral Exploration Licence in Greenland
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Aug. 15, 2011) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NAN)(OTCBB:WSCRF)(CUSIP:65704T 108) ("NAN") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a Mineral Exploration Licence granting exclusive exploration rights to a 4,841 km(2) area covering numerous high-grade nickel - copper sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions situated along the southwest coast of Greenland. The new acquisition, called The Maniitsoq Project, is named after the nearest community which is approximately 160 km north of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). Ports in this part of Greenland have a year-round shipping season.
August 16, 2011
North American Nickel Announces the Discovery of a Second Quartz Diorite Offset Dyke on Its Post Creek Property, North Range, Sudbury Basin, Ontario
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Aug. 16, 2011) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NAN)(OTCBB:WSCRF)(CUSIP:65704T 108) ("NAN") is pleased to announce the discovery of a second mineralized quartz diorite offset dyke within the Whistle Offset Structure on its North Range Post Creek property in Sudbury, Ontario.

President and C.O.O. Mark Fedikow states, "Continued exploration by our ground team in the immediate vicinity of our newly discovered CJ#1 offset dyke at Post Creek, has resulted in the discovery of a second Offset dyke. It occurs approximately 135 metres east of the initial CJ#1 Offset, announced in June. Prospecting and mechanical excavators have exposed additional outcrop along the trend of this new dyke which provides additional exposure to assist in the definition of drill targets for our planned September program. The new offset dyke, also discovered by NAN prospector Mr. Cecil Johnson, is now called the CJ#2 Offset."

Post Creek Whistle Offset Quartz Diorite Dyke-New Discovery, CJ#2
haas 24 aug 2011 om 03:08
SWISS-based commodities trader Glencore International said today it would offer 87 cents per share to buy out minority shareholders in Minara Resources, valuing the Australian nickel miner at $1.02 billion.

Minara, which produced 14,625 metric tonnes of nickel from its Murrin Murrin mine in the first six months of the year, was already 72.99 per cent held by Glencore.

A regulatory statement released today said Glencore has raised its stake to 73.44 per cent.

Glencore also owns 60 per cent of Murrin Murrin, Minara's only significant mining asse
haas 24 aug 2011 om 14:43
De haan begint Victoria Nickel te kraaien: tijd voor de 1e schop in de grond/1e steen tijdperk...............

August 24, 2011
Victory Nickel Granted Environment Act Licence for Minago Sulphide Nickel Mine

Mine development can begin this winter with pre-stripping of open pit
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Aug. 24, 2011) - Victory Nickel Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:NI), (www.victorynickel.ca) today announced that it has been granted by the Manitoba government the Environment Act Licence (the "Licence") for the construction, operation and subsequent decommissioning of the 100%-owned Minago Sulphide Nickel Project in central Manitoba. With this permit in hand, mine development can begin this winter.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with four sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101- compliant nickel resources. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties, Minago, Mel and Lynn Lake in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Quebec, and by evaluating opportunities to expand its nickel asset base. Victory Nickel also owns shares in Prophecy Coal Corp. (TSX VENTURE:PCY), Prophecy Platinum Corp. (TSX VENTURE:NKL), Miocene Metals Limited (TSX VENTURE:MII) and Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM), the third largest landholder in the Sudbury Basin, which in turn owns an interest in Duluth Metals Limited.

Company's website at www.victorynickel.ca.
Anfield zit gevangen tussen 5 en 4 $
maar er komt ' n tijd dat dat spul zich verdubbeld: ik blijf zitten.
haas 4 sep 2011 om 16:41
Mirabela MNB.TO..1.70..............MC835
1 bedrijf,1 mijn,top10 GAH: 25 %.

Nickel in Brazilie,570Kton nickel(proven 65, problable: 505)

www.mirabela.com.au/reserves.asp
haas 22 sep 2011 om 19:57
* AAP
* September 23, 2011 12:00AM

JUNIOR explorer Mindoro Resources is considering a spin-off of its gold and copper assets in The Philippines.

It plans a two-stage nickel mining operation at its $914 million Agata laterite project on Mindanao Island, starting with an $8m direct shipping ore development followed by a $906m project involving the construction of a major acid-leach processing plant.

It is also encountering strong grades of copper and gold on Mindanao Island, where it restarted exploration for the metals due to the strong gold price.

High-grade gold and copper has also been found by Mindoro on Luzon and Panay islands.

"We might even spin off the copper-gold . . . but we may just choose to grow into a big mining business," chief executive Jon Dugdale said on Wednesday.

He said interest from potential customers in Asia was strong.
haas 26 nov 2011 om 13:19
Anf.............6.00

Samsung eyes investment in $2.2bn Metals X nickel mine
BY: DAVID FICKLING AND DAVID WINNING From: Dow Jones Newswires November 25, 2011 4:34PM
SOUTH Korean conglomerate Samsung Group is in talks to invest in a $2.23 billion project to mine nickel in the heart of the Australian outback, the mine's owner confirmed today.

"We have held discussions with many international entities including the Samsung C&T Corp," the company said in response to an earlier Dow Jones Newswires article.

"All discussions are at a preliminary stage and we have not received any formal proposals," Metals X said.

Metals X estimates the Wingellina project could produce 40,000 tonnes of nickel and 3000t of cobalt in concentrate every year for more than 40 years.

However, the project's remote location, near where Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory meet, means a mine is expensive to develop - nickel would likely need to be moved by truck to the Adelaide-Darwin railway and on to the coast for export.

A source familiar with the situation earlier said that the talks could involve Samsung Group taking equity in the Wingellina project owned by Metals X, with its trading and construction unit, Samsung C&T, securing the contract to design and build the mine.

"The Wingellina nickel project is one of multiple overseas construction projects that the company has had a look at," a Samsung C&T official said.

Australia has a third of the world's reserves of nickel - a commodity used in everything from cutlery to coins to clock pendulums. Miners are seeking to bring on new production to tap rising demand in China, which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of global refined nickel imports and uses the metal primarily to make stainless steel.

Chinese nickel producer Jinchuan Group, which holds a 13 per cent stake in Perth-based Metals X, last month signalled it won't convert its interest into a direct 20 per cent interest in the broader project area covering Wingellina, after failing to gain approvals from Chinese government regulators. That decision helped free Metals X to advance talks with Samsung and other potential partners in Japan.

Metals X is also Australia's largest tin producer by output, with mines in Tasmania state, and the ninth biggest in the world.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Anfield Ventures Inc. Announces CAD22 Million Financing
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2012 08:13am EST
Anfield Ventures Inc. announced that it intends to issue 5.2 million common shares at a price of CAD4.25 per share to raise approximately CAD22 million. Approximately CAD15 million of common shares will be issued by way of a non-brokered private placement (the Non-Brokered Placement) and approximately CAD7 million will be raised pursuant to an agreement with a syndicate of agents, led by Raymond James Ltd. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Salman Partners Inc. (collectively, the Agents), who have agreed to offer for sale approximately 1.65 million common shares on an expedited marketed private placement basis (the Brokered Placement). The Agents will receive a fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Brokered Placement. It is currently contemplated that Lumina Capital Limited Partnership (LCLP) will purchase up to CAD7.5 million of the Non-Brokered Placement and that other insiders will participate in the balance of the Non-Brokered Placement. Finder's fees may be payable on a portion of the Non-Brokered Placement. Closing of the two placements is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2012. Full Article
DeZwarteRidder 29 mei 2014 om 23:06
Scotiabank positive on nickel – coal and uranium at rock bottom – by Dorothy Kosich (Mineweb.com – May 29, 2014)
posted in International Media Resource Articles, Nickel |

www.mineweb.com/

As world nickel supplies plunge 20% this year, Pat Mohr forecasts an average nickel price of US$8.30 this year, US$10.75 in 2015, and US$12.50 in 2016.

RENO (MINEWEB) - “Indonesia’s ban on the export of all unprocessed nickel-containing ores will turns today’s world supply & demand balance from ‘surplus’ to ‘deficit’ by early 2015,” says Scotiabank economist Patricia Mohr.

In the latest edition of the Scotiabank Commodity Price Index published Wednesday, Mohr observed that Chinese stainless steel producers’ inventories of Indonesian ore “will largely be depleted by year-end.” As a result, Chinese mills urgently boosted imports of FeNi (nickel & iron) by 70% during the first quarter of this year.

“The strength in Chinese nickel orders is coming at a time of improving stainless steel demand in the United States and signs of firmer stainless orders in Europe,” Mohr said. “This reflects more favorable market conditions in the U.S. auto, heavy truck & transportation sectors and in the energy and chemical processing industries.”

LME nickel prices—important to the Sudbury Basin, Thompson Manitoba, Raglan in northern Quebec and Voisey’s Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador—have surged from a weak US$6.31 per pound early this year to as high as US$9.62 in mid-May, up 52%.

As world mined nickel supplies plunge 20% this year due to the Indonesian nickel ban, Mohr said the nickel price forecast has been revised up to an average of US$8.30 this year, US$10.75 in 2015, and US$12.50 in 2016. “Canada will climb back into No. 3 spot in world nickel production this year, after the Philippines (No. 1, based on ore shipped to China for NPI [Nickel Pig Iron]) and Russia (No. 2),” she predicted.

“The profitability of Canadian nickel mines have shifted from marginal to strength,” she observed, as margins now average roughly 22% over costs including depreciation.

An important by-product of nickel mining in Sudbury, palladium has also jumped by 16% since late 2013, she added.

In her analysis, Mohr observed that Vale’s hydrometallurgical plant at Long Harbour, Newfoundland, which will process Voisey’s Bay concentrates/ore into cathode—a pure nickel product for superalloys in addition to stainless steel—will come on stream later this year at a time of favorable global nickel demand.

“However, the start-up of about 11 ore processing plants making NPI or FeNi in Indonesia (involving Chinese investment) could cap nickel prices by 2016:H1,” she cautioned.

For the rest of this article, click here: www.mineweb.com/mineweb/content/en/mi...

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
haas 8 sep 2015 om 23:42
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 02 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
17.805
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1202
Gegeven: 4250
GRondstoffen laag: welk Nikkel aandeel is NU koopwaardig ?
DeZwarteRidder 24 okt 2017 om 14:55
Elon Musk: Our lithium ion batteries should be called Nickel-Graphite…
5th June 2016Gigafactory, Graphite, Lithium, Tesla, UncategorisedBenchmark Mineral Intelligence

… Yet Tesla executives fail to allay lithium shortage fears //

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and CTO JB Straubel have attempted to play down the role of lithium in a lithium ion battery, but could have inadvertently given themselves further supply headaches.

In response to a question of whether there is enough lithium supply, Musk diverted it onto two other key battery raw materials of nickel and graphite in an attempt to allay fears that there will not be enough lithium for an operational Gigafactory, which is set to become world’s largest lithium ion battery plant.

“Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide… [there’s] a little bit of lithium in there, but it’s like the salt on the salad,” the CEO explained.

Musk said that the amount of lithium in a lithium ion battery is about 2% of its total volume and that “lithium in a salt form is virtually everywhere… there is definitely no supply issues with lithium.”

Tesla also explained that it has been working with a number of lithium producers “from tiny start-ups to large name lithium companies all around the world and working with them to figure out the most economical or efficient ways … to have the capacity ready when we need it”.

Lithium’s most severe shortage

Despite Musk’s confidence, the lithium market is in its most severe shortage of modern times, a shortage that has seen internal Chinese prices for hydroxide reach $30/kg while rest of the world contract prices have risen to up to $14/kg (FCL).

While Tesla has said that it does not expect any shortage for the Gigafactory, it also revealed that the battery megafactory will be producing complete cells, from scratch, ahead of schedule in Q4 2016.

“We need to make sure we have the [lithium] extraction and processing capacity [ready] but it’s not that much different to lining up other supply chain components for the car it just has long lead time,” Straubel explained.

However, with limited new lithium supply set to hit the market within the next 18 months, the shortage of both carbonate and hydroxide is set to continue particularly as China’s electric bus production and electric car output surges.

This timing will also coincide with Tesla’s Gigafactory expansions in 2017 and 2018.

It is, however, important to note that new short term lithium supply will be coming from hard rock lithium sources in Australia destined for China.

As stressed by Tesla, lithium is an immature market that is not exchange traded. Last year, only 15,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide was used in batteries.

Tesla alone will need at least a third of this quantity in 2017, its first year of Gigafactory operation.

While FMC Lithium were the latest to announce plans to triple its lithium hydroxide production by 2019 to 30,000 tonnes, the question remains whether there will be enough feedstock product available to supply this.

Graphite overlooked

When downplaying the lithium supply issue, Tesla explained that the most important cost factors to a lithium ion battery included the cost of nickel and the graphite anode.

“The main determinants on the cost of the cell are the price of the nickel in the form that we need it… and the cost of the synthetic graphite with silicon oxide coating,” explained Musk.

Graphite has not experienced the price spikes that lithium is going through primarily because the price is driven by the materials’ consumption in steel, a globally depressed market.

As a result, graphite’s supply situation has fallen under the radar.

At present, Tesla uses Panasonic manufactured cells which use both synthetic graphite and natural spherical graphite for anode material, all of which is sourced from China.

For the Gigafactory, however, Tesla has had to source all raw materials itself and, in a bid to drive costs down and improve battery performance, Benchmark understands that Tesla favours the natural spherical product due to its lower cost profile and lower carbon footprint for manufacturing.

Today, 100% of natural spherical graphite is produced in China, and last year alone production expanded by nearly 50%. Increasing demand has seen prices of uncoated spherical graphite increase by 10% in the last two months.

While the country is increasing its spherical graphite capacity, there is a fear that there will not be enough quality product available for internal Chinese needs together with other emerging customers such as Tesla.

In many ways, however, Elon Musk was correct. Graphite’s importance to the cost of a lithium ion battery cannot be underestimated.

While the average cost of an anode is 30% of a battery, graphite is 50% of the anode cost equating to 15% of the cost of a cell.

Meanwhile, the average cost of the cathode is 40% with lithium being 50% of the cathode cost, equating to 20% of the cost of a cell (before the Q1 2016 price spike).

If you consider that there is more graphite in a lithium ion battery than lithium, the cost of graphite to a battery could be as, if not more, significant than lithium. It just has not been considered because the price of flake graphite feedstock is low and there is a synthetic substitute.

But considering the preference towards natural spherical graphite, and the fact that demand is outpacing new supply, it is a subject that could soon rise to the surface, and in many ways, that is thanks to Tesla putting it on the radar.
voda 14 nov 2017 om 17:02
Finnish nickel producer aims to tap electric vehicle boom by 2020
Published on Tue, 14 Nov 2017
Published on Tue, 14 Nov 2017

Reuters reported that Finland's Terrafame nickel mine is planning to start producing material for electric vehicle batteries by 2020. The mine, formerly known as Talvivaara, has been under government control since 2015 after years of losses and production problems. It returned to profit last year and commodities trader Trafigura agreed in February to take a stake and help to ramp up production.

Terrafame said it plans to build a new chemical plant by 2020, which would convert nickel into a valuable form of sulfate, a powder-like substance particularly suited for use in batteries.

Most electric vehicles rely on lithium-ion batteries, with the main component comprised mostly of nickel

Lithium batteries, which keep a charge over longer distances, are being installed in electric cars from Tesla’s top-of-the-line Model X to General Motors' more modestly priced Chevy Bolt.

Terrafame CEO Joni Lukkaroinen said in a statement that "The availability of nickel and cobalt is critical for the electric vehicles market to continue developing. As a producer of these metals, Terrafame is aiming to take a leading role in supplying battery manufacturers."

The new plant would have annual capacity of about 150,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate, which Terrafame said would make it one of the largest producers globally.

Source : Reuters
voda 20 nov 2017 om 19:41
Nickel prices drop on worries China steel demand is losing its shine
Published on Mon, 20 Nov 2017
Published on Mon, 20 Nov 2017

Reuters reported that Shanghai nickel prices fell on Friday on worries about growth in Chinese steel markets, with the sector heading into a low consumption period over winter. The base metal, used widely to help make stainless steel, was heading for a 7-percent weekly loss on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The most-traded ShFE nickel contract had slipped 1.43 percent to 93,030 yuan ($14,044) a tonne by 0137 GMT. The contract closed 2.6 percent weaker the previous day.

The sell-off in nickel came amid across-the-board declines in Chinese metals futures. Active ShFE copper dipped 0.09 percent, while zinc was off 0.44 percent and aluminium 0.68 percent

China’s economy cooled further last month, with industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales missing expectations.

The dollar steadied on Friday after coming off the week’s lows against its peers as earlier risk aversion in global financial markets receded, pushing up U.S. yields.

Source : Reuters
haas 13 dec 2017 om 22:44
indit artikel overzicht van verwachte ontwikkelingen
===================================

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-...
seadoc 15 dec 2017 om 21:11
rnc minerals:

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2017

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2017 /CNW/ - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC") is pleased to announce that it has restructured its financing package with Auramet International LLC ("Auramet") to fund the repayment of all obligations under the Senior Secured Gold Loan entered into in October 2016 and provide financial flexibility to support completion of the ramp-up and development of the Beta Hunt Mine, including the planned doubling of nickel production in 2018. RNC has also raised an additional $4.5 million in capital from Pala Investments Limited ("Pala") and other key stakeholders, further strengthening its balance sheet.

"This support from Auramet and other key stakeholders will provide RNC with the financial flexibility to complete the gold and nickel ramp-up at Beta Hunt, including the planned doubling of nickel production in 2018, by deferring principal payments until March 31, 2018, reducing the principal of the senior debt facility by US$3 million, and providing an additional $4.5 million in capital. The Beta Hunt Mine remains on track to achieve strong quarter-over-quarter gold production growth in the current quarter to meet our updated guidance and complete the development to double nickel production in 2018," said RNC President & CEO, Mark Selby.

Stephen Gill, Pala Investments Managing Partner, commented: "We are happy to continue to support RNC in the ramp-up of Beta Hunt, and believe the target of expanding nickel production is well timed, allowing the company to capture the positive outlook for nickel."

Auramet has subscribed for US$3.7 million of RNC common shares issued at a price of C$0.16 per share (subject to TSX approval, a total of 29,750,312 common shares of RNC will be issued to Auramet). The existing gold loan (outstanding balance of 11,760 gold ounces was purchased back at a discount) and other current Auramet obligations will be replaced with the newly issued RNC shares and a US$12.65 million facility (comprised of a US$9 million cash loan, with a small gold coupon, and a US$3.65 million nickel prepay loan).

Auramet - Restructured Debt Facility

The US$9 million cash loan will be repaid with fifteen monthly payments of US$0.4 million each starting on March 31, 2018 and a final bullet payment of US$3 million on June 30, 2019. The non-interest bearing loan is coupled with a gold coupon of 115 ounces per month. The loan may be repaid early at any time subject to a 2% fee. The US$3.65 million nickel prepay loan will be repaid by the delivery of 372 tonnes of nickel over a five month period commencing in March 2018 and ending in July 2018. This nickel prepay can be repaid at any time without a penalty.

The restructured debt facility is subject to a 3% arrangement fee. As part of the restructured debt facility, RNC also granted Auramet call options on 1,000 ounces of gold per month from September 2018 to August 2019 and 1,125 ounces for September 2019 at a A$1,750 per ounce strike price.

Pala Facility

Pala, which provided US$4 million of capital to RNC under a convertible debenture entered into in September 2017 (see RNC news release dated September 19, 2017), has agreed to amend the terms of this facility to provide an additional US$2 million of financing to RNC. Key terms of this revised debenture are as follows:

US$3 million of the facility is repayable in 15 equal monthly principal installments beginning in January 2018, in either nickel tonnes or cash (at Pala's election); the remaining US$3 million is due in March 2019, also in either nickel tonnes or cash (at Pala's election);

The interest rate under the facility has been reduced from 15% to 14%;

Pala has agreed to cancel its existing 5 million RNC share purchase warrants in return for a 2.25% royalty on future Beta Hunt nickel production commencing April 1, 2019.
Completion of this additional US$2 million of financing is subject to certain specified conditions.
Petex 2 jan 2018 om 20:10
Genoemd ook bij de experts op lijstje portefeuille aandelen 2018:
vandaag ben ik ingestapt in Sherritt International.
TSX, Toronto stock Exchange.
Doet het erg leuk afgelopen termijn en ook vandaag weer.
Bedrijf met veel potentie denk ik.
Nog mensen daar aan boord?
Ik lees jullie graaf!

Fijne avond
DeZwarteRidder 2 jan 2018 om 20:12
Sherritt is een zwaar verliesgevend flutbedrijf.
