Galapagos
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
-
Voorbeeld van shortselling,maar toch moet het blijven kunnen. Uit eindelijk krijgt de markt altijd gelijk.
-
gilead and galapagos announce positive topline results of phase 2b/3 trial of filgotinib in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|531,06
|+2,04%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0978
|+0,52%
|
|Germany30^
|11.206,70
|+1,19%
|
|Gold spot
|1.747,10
|+0,11%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.055,83
|+2,40%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|9.185,10
|-0,54%
Stijgers
Dalers