BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nanomaterials are materials where at least one dimension measures from 1 to 100 nanometers. The nano size enables these particles to be more reactive, soluble, and capable and also endows them with novel properties which do not exist in their counterparts. Nanoparticles are used as biosensors in detection of biomarkers and pathogens. Fullerene Carbon nanotubes and gold nanoparticles have been used in diagnostics.Noanowiresanalyser systems can detect disease related altered genes. Nanoscale cantilever arrays enable detecting reduced levels of some molecules. Quantum dots have been used in cancer diagnostics. Nonapaticles based contrast agents amplifies imaging studies. Nanopyramids, nanoshells, nanogels, dendrimers are some nanotheranostics.