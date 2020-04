Tja zal wel even wennen worden voor de modale nederlander in het EUBLOK :)





Romania has been plunged into constitutional crisis over who should represent the country at this week’s EU summit. The Prime Minister Victor Ponta has defied the Constitutional Court's ruling that the President of the country should be the country’s delegate to the EU summit.



All troubles started when Prime Minister Ponta tried to exclude the President Traian Basescu from the two day summit in Brussels, arguing it is the role of the head of the government to represent the country.



The President took the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide on the issue. The Court ruled in favour of the President citing his final responsibilities in all foreign and security matters under the Constitution.



But Mr. Ponta rejected the court’s decision and accused the judges of being the President’s men and delivering a biased ruling. Incidentally, Mr. Ponta left Romania earlier this morning to Brussels to attend the summit.



"I will go to Brussels tomorrow. I am backed by the legitimacy given to me not by five judges appointed on political criteria, but by the Romanian Parliament," Ponta said yesterday.



"This is will definitely not help Romania in getting rid of its monitoring in justice and corruption matters," said one senior EU official.



Plagiarism row



Mr. Ponta is also facing calls to resign on charges of plagiarism. According to the Nature magazine, the Prime Minister’s doctoral thesis was plagiarised to a large extent. Incidentally, Mr. Ponta’s thesis supervisor was former PM Adrian Nastase, who became the first leading public figure to be sent to prison for embezzlement and corruption.



There have been calls for Ponta to step down from office but so far he has refused to do so. “The only reproach I have is that I did not list authors at the bottom of each page, but put them in the bibliography at the end. If this is a mistake, then I am willing to pay for it."