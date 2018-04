Aperam « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Aperam sees nickel price at up to USD 25000 a tonne in 2012Reuters reported that stainless steel maker Aperam expects the price of nickel to be above USD 20,000 per tonne by the end of 2011 and to average between USD 24,000 and USD 25,000 in 2012.Mr Carl Landuydt global purchasing head of Aperam said that "I think we would not be surprised if nickel prices average between USD 24,000 and USD 25,000 per tonne in 2012. It will probably be above USD 20,000 per tonne by end of 2011."Nickel is a major raw material in making stainless steel, with about 60% of nickel output worldwide consumed by the sector. Three month nickel on the London Metal Exchange traded at USD 21,682 a tonne, up from a low of USD 20,200 touched on August 9th 2011. Nickel prices have dropped more than USD 8,000 from the year's peak of USD 29,425 hit on February 21st 2011.Mr Paul Desportes VP marketing and sales nickel division of French mining company Eramet said that in the last few weeks, nickel has been resisting at the level of USD 21,000 to USD 22,000. He added that "At the moment, the demand from the stainless steel market is very low. Normally the fourth quarter should be higher and should have higher demand. So it could support slightly higher prices than the ones we currently have."The third quarter is a seasonally weak period in the steel market as workers go for their summer holidays, and the market usually recovers in the October-December period.Mr Carl Landuydt said that "For next year, we expect to have a small surplus in nickel production worldwide because of new projects which should be coming on line from other miners." He added that next year's nickel prices would depend on whether the new nickel projects become operational in a good way, as delays would mean increased use of nickel pig iron.NPI is a low grade nickel with high iron content used in stainless steel production in China, the world's biggest producer whose output last year accounted for about a third of total production worldwide.Mr Landuydt said that "NPI has a high cost of production. If we have to rely heavily on NPI production, you need to have prices in that range of USD 22,000 to USD 23,000 at least."Both Mr Desportes and Mr Landuydt said the Philippines might follow the move by Indonesia to ban all exports of raw minerals.Indonesia and the Philippines, both rich in laterite resources for the production of nickel pig iron and ferronickel, were the top two exporters of nickel ore and concentrates to China in 2010.Meanwhile, Indonesia's industry ministry announced that the country might impose a tax or quota on mineral ore exports ahead of a planned regulation to ban all exports of raw minerals by 2014.(Sourced from www.reuters.com)